AJ McLean Releases 'Into Your Heart' From LP SEX, LOVE & MUSIC
The Backstreet Boys member launches The Better Man Tour this fall across North America.
Multi-platinum recording artist Alexander James McLean, known as AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, has released the first single, 'Into Your Heart,' from the just announced LP 'Sex, Love & Music,' set to arrive Black Friday, November 27, 2026. The single is available across all digital platforms now, and the track arrives alongside an official music video.
Following the release of his deeply personal debut solo album 'My Name Is Alexander James' earlier this year, 'Into Your Heart' marks the next step in McLean's new creative chapter. Blending pop with hip-hop influences, the track is immediate, infectious and driven by an undeniable hook. The single is a seamless continuation of the artistic freedom that has defined his music as Alexander James.
'This one just felt good from the second we made it,' says McLean. 'There's an energy to 'Into Your Heart' that I love. The visual is a total vibe, dance has always been such a huge part of who I am as a performer, I wanted to make a video where I could really lean into that. One of the best parts of this chapter is having the freedom to follow the music wherever it takes me. Right now, this is where I'm at.'
The release continues a journey that began last November with the 'hi my name is alex' EP and expanded earlier this year with the LP release- and that's just the start. After more than three decades as a member of the Backstreet Boys, McLean is stepping forward as AJ McLean is Alexander James with a body of work rooted in honesty, reflection, gratitude and personal growth.
This fall, McLean will bring that new music to audiences across the country with The Better Man Tour, his first-ever North American solo tour under his full given name. Launching October 20 at Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn, NY, the tour will pair his latest releases, tease what's to come, and share the music and moments that have defined McLean's remarkable career.
CATCH AJ McLean PRESENTS ALEXANDER JAMES ON TOUR:
October 19, 2026 / Brooklyn Bowl / Brooklyn, NY
October 21, 2026 / Historic Park Theatre / Cranston, RI
October 24, 2026 / The Wellmont Theater / Montclair, NJ
October 25, 2026 / The Paramount / Huntington, NY
October 26, 2026 / The Underground / Charlotte, NC
November 3, 2026 / Royale / Boston, MA
November 4, 2026 / Nashua Center for the Arts / Nashua, NH
November 6, 2026 / Hard Rock Hotel & Casino / Atlantic City, NJ
November 7, 2026 / Jergel's Rhythm Grille / Warrendale, PA
November 8, 2026 / Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel / Detroit, MI
November 10, 2026 / First Avenue / Minneapolis, MN
November 11, 2026 / North Shore Center for the Performing Arts / Skokie, IL
November 13, 2026 / Clowes Memorial Hall / Indianapolis, IN
November 14, 2026 / House of Blues / Cleveland, OH
November 15, 2026 / Louisville Palace Theatre / Louisville, KY
November 17, 2026 / Memorial Hall OTR / Cincinnati, OH
November 18, 2026 / Buckhead Theatre / Atlanta, GA
November 19, 2026 / Category 10 / Nashville, TN
November 22, 2026 / The Plaza Live / Orlando, FL
November 23, 2026 / Ruth Eckerd Hall / Clearwater, FL
November 24, 2026 / Revolution Live / Fort Lauderdale, FL
November 28, 2026 / Tannahill's Music Hall / Fort Worth, TX
November 29, 2026 / House of Blues / Houston, TX
November 30, 2026 / Aztec Theatre / San Antonio, TX
December 2, 2026 / Gothic Theatre / Englewood, CO
December 4, 2026 / The Complex / Salt Lake City, UT
December 5, 2026 / Fox Tucson Theatre / Tucson, AZ
January 10, 2027 / The Fonda Theatre / Los Angeles, CA
January 15, 2027 / Craterian Theater / Medford, OR
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