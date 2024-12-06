A Great Big World and Pentatonix Release New Christmas Single 'Christmastime Is Finally Here'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY® Award-winning duo A Great Big World has joined forces with the multi-platinum-selling and 3X GRAMMY® Award-winning quintet Pentatonix for a special holiday single, "Christmastime Is Finally Here." Now available across all streaming platforms, this festive track effortlessly captures the magic of the season with the unmistakable artistry of both groups. Featuring a warm, soaring melody and an anthemic chorus, the song showcases exquisitely layered harmonies that echo the grandeur of a holiday choir, creating a heartwarming celebration of the most wonderful time of the year.

“We believe that the magic of the holiday season comes from opening our hearts to others and cherishing the moments we have with the ones we love most,” A Great Big World said in a joint statement. “These sentiments especially ring true for us this year, and we tried to capture them in this song!”

“We are so excited to release ‘Christmastime Is Finally Here’ with A Great Big World,” added Pentatonix's Scott Hoying. “It has this nostalgic, beautiful, calm energy to it, and we are so proud of it. We actually were never in the same city when we created this, and we did everything remotely. We hope you enjoy the song and have a festive holiday season!”

For A Great Big World, the release of "Christmastime Is Finally Here" marks the culmination of an exciting and eventful year for members Ian Axel and Chad King. The duo recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their global hit "Say Something" with a special two-song digital package, featuring a reimagined acoustic version with string arrangements by Grammy Award-winning musician Rob Moose, alongside a heartfelt ukulele rendition that nods to the song's original composition. Earlier in the year, they contributed original music to The Imaginary, the critically acclaimed Japanese animated film directed by Yoshiyuki Momose, best known for Modest Heroes and Tomorrow's Leaves. The film, which debuted globally on Netflix in July 2024, features A Great Big World’s song “Nothing’s Impossible,” a collaboration with Rachel Platten, as its powerful end-title track. Additionally, Axel and King wrote "Holding On," a moving new duet for Andrea Bocelli featuring Gwen Stefani, which appears on Bocelli’s latest album, Duets. Now, the duo is putting the finishing touches on a new body of work, with fresh material slated for release in early 2025.

Pentatonix recently returned to the road with their biggest Christmas tour yet—Pentatonix: Hallelujah! It’s A Christmas Tour, which was highlighted by a sold-out show at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden. The tour will visit arenas in major markets across North America before concluding on Sunday, December 22, in Dallas, TX, at the American Airlines Center. For tickets and more information, visit PTXOfficial.com. This year, Pentatonix also spread holiday cheer with their single, "Meet Me Next Christmas," an original song written for and featured in their new Netflix holiday rom-com Meet Me Next Christmas. The film is now streaming globally.

