92NY to Present ADAM TENDLER: INHERITANCES in March

The New York premiere of Inheritances features works by Laurie Anderson, Nico Muhly, Missy Mazzoli, Devonté Hynes, inti figgis-vizueta, and more.

Feb. 14, 2023  

The 92nd Street Y, New York, one of New York's leading cultural venues, in collaboration with Liquid Music, will present Adam Tendler: Inheritances, on March 11, 2023 at 7:30pm ET at the Kaufmann Concert Hall.

The concert will also be available for viewing online for 72 hours from time of broadcast. Tickets for both the in-person and livestream options start at $25 and are available at 92ny.org/event/adam-tendler.

After his father's unexpected death, acclaimed New York-based pianist Adam Tendler used his inheritance - a wad of cash received in a parking lot - to begin a commissioning project, inviting some of today's most influential composers and sound artists to create new piano works exploring the idea of inheritance itself. Woven into an intimate program, these pieces tell a universal story of lineage, loss, and place, and result in a meditation on confronting our past while moving toward the future.

The New York premiere of Inheritances features works by Laurie Anderson, Nico Muhly, Missy Mazzoli, Devonté Hynes, inti figgis-vizueta, Pamela Z, Ted Hearne, Angélica Negrón, Christopher Cerrone, Marcos Balter, Darian Donovan Thomas, Sarah Kirkland Snider, Scott Wollschleger, Mary Prescott, Timo Andres and John Glover.

About the Artist

A recipient of the Lincoln Center Award for Emerging Artists, "currently the hottest pianist on the American contemporary classical scene" (Minneapolis Star Tribune), a "remarkable and insightful musician" (LA Times), and "relentlessly adventurous pianist" (Washington Post) "joyfully rocking out at his keyboard" (New York Times), Adam Tendler is an internationally recognized interpreter of living, modern and classical composers. A pioneer of DIY culture in concert music who has commissioned major works by Christian Wolff and Devonté Hynes alike, at 23 Tendler performed recitals in all fifty states as part of a grassroots tour called America 88x50, which became the subject of his memoir, 88x50. He has gone on to become one of classical and contemporary music's most recognized and celebrated artists, active as a soloist, recording artist, composer, speaker and educator. Tendler recently released an album of Liszt's Harmonies Poétiques et Religieuses on the Steinway Label, Robert Palmer: Piano Music on New World Records, and published his second book, tidepools. In 2022, he premiered 16 commissioned works by composers including Laurie Anderson, Nico Muhly, Missy Mazzoli, Christopher Cerrone, Sarah Kirkland Snider, Timo Andres and Pamela Z as part of a project called Inheritances, produced by Liquid Music. Adam Tendler is a Yamaha Artist.

About Liquid Music

Liquid Music is one of the world's leading producers of special projects in contemporary music, an internationally recognized laboratory for artists from across genre and disciplinary spectrums. This creative institution serves as a safe place for performers, composers and audiences to stretch and challenge their comfort zones while experiencing cathartic, lifegiving performances.

Founded at The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra in 2012, Liquid Music became independent in 2020, owned and operated by artistic director Kate Nordstrum who has been widely praised for her programmatic vision, catholic tastes and "storied matchmaking" (Minneapolis Star Tribune). Through Liquid Music, Nordstrum has built a boundary-defying platform for collaboration and earned her reputation as "the most adventurous music curator in town" (MinnPost), "a presenter of rare initiative" (Star Tribune), and "Twin Cities' curatorial powerhouse with international pull" (Minnesota Public Radio).

2022/23 TISCH MUSIC SEASON

In this first season curated by 92NY's new Vice President of Tisch Music Amy Lam, the season features 39 events, more than 20 92NY debuts, 31 premieres, and four 92NY commissions. The 22/23 season includes premieres of Joseph Schwantner's guitar quintet Song of a Dreaming Sparrow, a song cycle by Anthony Cheung, and works by Laurie Anderson, Timo Andres, Marcos Balter, Christopher Cerrone, Nicholas DiBerardino, Reena Esmail, inti figgis-vizueta, John Glover, Ted Hearne, Fred Hersch, Stephen Hough, Jimmy López, Missy Mazzoli, Nico Muhly, Angélica Negrón, Mary Prescott, Caroline Shaw, Sarah Kirkland Snider, Darian Donovan Thomas, Scott Wollschleger, Pamela Z, and more.

About The 92nd Street Y, New York:

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.




Leon Thomas & Coco Jones Release Until The End Of Time For Spotify Photo
Leon Thomas & Coco Jones Release 'Until The End Of Time' For Spotify
Coco and Leon started as child stars on Disney and Nickelodeon, respectively, and they have been making waves in R&B with their current singles “ICU” and “Breaking Point.” Now, they are collaborating on this exclusive single with a cover of Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé’s “Until The End of Time.”
beabadoobee Releases Glue Song Single For Valentines Day Photo
beabadoobee Releases 'Glue Song' Single For Valentine's Day
Ahead of joining Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, award-winning indie-pop darling beabadoobee has released her latest single and music video “Glue Song” just in time for Valentine’s Day. Directed by Jacob Erland, the video for ‘Glue Song’ was filmed in Bea’s home country of the Philippines. Check out the upcoming tour dates with Taylor Swift now!
flipturn Releases Alternate Version of Album Standout Sad Disco Photo
flipturn Releases Alternate Version of Album Standout 'Sad Disco'
A more hushed and experimental take on the original, the rework was recorded and produced at Pine Studios in Jacksonville, Florida, by the band’s close friend Taylor Neal. Lyrically, the song takes the cliché of “helplessly in love” and gives it a much more literal meaning, making this the perfect lovelorn track to strip down for Valentine’s Day.
Tame Impala Announces Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set Photo
Tame Impala Announces 'Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set'
This past fall Tame Impala’s landmark album Lonerism turned 10. The 3 LP box set features a 24 page booklet, unreleased Lonerism demos and never before heard demo sessions. Anniversary edition artwork was designed by Erin Knutson and Immanuel Yang, with additional photography by Matt Sav and Kevin Parker.

