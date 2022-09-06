Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
5amDiaries Releases New Single 'London Town'

5amDiaries Releases New Single 'London Town'

5amDiaries hails from South East London.

Sep. 06, 2022  

19-year-old 5amDiaries is the London underground rap scene's newest star. Hailing from South East London, 5am has proceeded well into the year with a stream of stellar releases, delivering the tracks 'SOFA' and 'VIBE' with many more tunes to come.

'London Town' connotes an average day in 5am's life and what one may encounter whilst wandering the streets of South London, from mentions of the renowned After Hours; to the trials and tribulations of being a young man - 'London Town' will be your next favourite song.

5amDiaries music is composed of a range of cadences, harmonies and rhythms. It is not your stereotypically British sound, as you'll hear if you pay close attention to the beat selection and production. Instead, 5am opts for a more regal sound, which contrasts with his deeper tone and flows.

He draws inspiration from the more natural components of the environment, such as nature and vegetation, for his output. His wavey words and flows draw inspiration from artists like Ayrtn, Ashbeck, Kaytranada, and Sainte. 5am draws inspiration for his lyrics from his friends, experiences, and life.

Listen to the new single here:




