2Rare Releases Celebratory New Single 'Congratulationz'

Breakout Philadelphia rapper 2Rare drops his new anthemic single “Congratulationz. Until now, 2Rare has showcased his versatility through high-energy tracks like “Don’t Run” and “Rare Steppa.” Now, with “Congratulationz,” he takes a cathartic victory lap — and invites listeners to come along for the ride.

“I did it," 2Rare declares over joyous piano chords and finger snaps. "I just wanna thank my Mom and Pa — last but least, I cannot forget God.” Later, on the chorus, he sings: “Congratulations! We waited our turn, took a lot of patience.” Primed to become a graduation staple, the sing-along single was made to soundtrack unforgettable moments.

“When I first heard the beat to ‘Congratulationz,’ I automatically felt like it had a commercial vibe,” the rising artist said. “Everyone in the studio felt the beat, so I just challenged myself to come correct and not curse." 2Rare wanted it to be accessible to the widest possible audience. "It’s a song for people to be able to relate to, whether that's for making it in life, graduating school, and reaching new heights & goals.”

“Congratulationz” arrives just a week after 2Rare ignited the stage at Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival in Bridgeview, Illinois. Additionally, his addictive new single “C4” featuring Skilla Baby and Rob49 just dropped. That track got an Alternative Version Pack featuring sped-up, slowed-down, and instrumental versions. Prior to that, 2Rare cranked up the voltage at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, flaunting his customary showmanship while diving into his catalog, starting 2024 off right. Last year, he was named a 2023 XXL Freshman and appeared on NLE Choppa’s “Do It Again,” which has already gone RIAA Certified Gold. Now, with “Congratulationz,” 2Rare unleashes a celebratory party anthem for the ages.

﻿﻿Credit - Sean Behr

