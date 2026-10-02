2Rare Releases BUSSDOWN (1 THING) Featuring Amerie

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Philadelphia-bred, platinum-certified rapper 2Rare officially releases 'BussDown (1 Thing)' featuring two-time GRAMMY-nominated R&B sensation Amerie. Following its viral run on social media, the single arrives today on all streaming platforms with an accompanying music video premiering today at 3PM PST.

'BussDown (1 Thing)' is produced by multi-platinum producer Hitmaka and driven by a sample of Amerie's mega-smash hit '1 Thing.' The new single is available to stream now.

2Rare, known for his melodic trap and drill soundscape, as well as his deft ability to navigate 2000s samples, enters that space with the iconic Amerie in tow as he adds a contemporary spin on one of her landmark records. Amerie, who has consistently provided a space to elevate younger artists in mainstream and social media, offers all-new vocals to 2Rare for the new collaboration, breathing fresh air into a familiar sound. The result is unmistakably refreshing, and each artist sounds energized by the other's presence. It's quite the reintroduction for 2Rare.

'It's really a full circle moment. '1 Thing' came out when I was five years old, and I grew up hearing Amerie through my mom,' 2Rare says of his landmark collaboration. 'Now she's putting new vocals on my version of the record. She keeps thanking me for bringing new life to it, but I'm the one thanking her for giving me that blessing. It feels like two generations meeting at the perfect time.'

Last month, 2Rare, Amerie and Hitmaka released a series of teasers via Instagram showing behind-the-scenes footage of 2Rare and Amerie in the studio putting together 'BussDown (1 Thing),' which set off a ripple effect of reaction and excitement across social media. Fans reveled in 2Rare's versatility and Amerie's continued willingness to work with a plethora of artists across generations.

'1 Thing' has always been such a special song to me, and I love seeing it continue to connect with new listeners,' says Amerie. 'Working with 2Rare on this record brought a fresh energy to the song while still honoring what made the original so timeless. I'm excited for people to hear what we created together and to experience '1 Thing' in a whole new way.'

2Rare releases this new record following a multi-year stretch spent establishing himself as a next-to-blow caliber artist on the melodic club/trap scene. The 2023 'XXL Freshman' experienced his breakout season at the onset of the decade, when his popular tracks 'Big Bag' and 'Big Drippa' helped punctuate the rising popularity of melodic club and trap music. Following an impressive ascent that included collaborations with NLE Choppa, Lil Durk and an on-screen cameo beside Drake in the 'Sticky' music video, 2Rare developed a household name and a reputation for infectious melody.

The next stop on 2Rare's journey is 'BussDown (1 Thing),' a riveting example of the charisma he brings to the table on every track. Beside Amerie, he's doing more than reprising a sound - he's reigniting an explosive global hit for a new generation to see, hear, and experience for themselves.

About 2Rare

2Rare is a platinum-selling rapper, dancer, and entertainer from Philadelphia known for turning high-energy records into viral moments. Blending Philly party culture, infectious choreography, and a larger-than-life personality, he has built a loyal fanbase across music and social media.

After breaking through with songs like 'Cupid' and the platinum-certified 'Do It Again' featuring NLE Choppa, 2Rare continued building his movement with records including 'Rare Steppa,' 'Q-Pid,' 'Extra Cheese,' 'Camden Bop,' and '1 THING.' His ability to create music that connects in clubs, schools, parties, and online has made him one of the most recognizable young entertainers to emerge from Philadelphia.

Even with platinum records, viral dances, millions of followers, and years of influence, 2Rare still feels like he has not received the full recognition he deserves. That lack of acknowledgment has only made him hungrier. He continues to move with the mindset of an underdog, determined to prove that his impact goes far beyond a moment or a trend.

Beyond music, 2Rare is expanding into content, fashion, brand partnerships, streaming, and community-focused projects. With undeniable charisma, relentless ambition, and an unmatched ability to create moments that people want to dance to, quote, and share, he's building a brand designed to last far beyond music.

About Amerie

Amerie is an acclaimed GRAMMY-nominated R&B singer, songwriter, producer, author, and multi-dimensional creative whose distinctive fusion of soul, funk, hip-hop, and go-go helped shape the sound of 2000s contemporary R&B.

Born Amerie Mi Marie Rogers, she emerged with her debut album, All I Have, introducing audiences to her signature vocal style and sophisticated songwriting. She reached a new level of prominence with her breakthrough album, Touch, anchored by the explosive global hit '1 Thing.' The record became one of the defining R&B singles of its era, earning Amerie two GRAMMY nominations for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best Contemporary R&B Album.

Throughout her career, Amerie has consistently challenged conventional boundaries, evolving from mainstream R&B star to an independent artist with a deeply personal and experimental creative vision. Her catalog includes In Love & War, Because I Love It, and subsequent independent projects that further showcase her versatility as an artist and songwriter.

Beyond music, Amerie has established herself as a respected literary creative and author, expanding her storytelling into publishing and fiction.

More than two decades into her career, Amerie's influence continues to resonate across music and culture. Her artistry, distinctive sound, and creative independence have cemented her as one of R&B's most enduring and recognizable voices.

Photo Credit: DeAndre Johnson



Photo Credit: DeAndre Johnson

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