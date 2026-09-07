RY X to Play Melbourne and Sydney Homecoming Shows With Orchestra

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Frontier Touring will present Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter RY X (Ry Cuming) with orchestra for two homecoming Australian shows in July 2027.

The Australian-born, Los Angeles-based artist will play Hamer Hall, Melbourne on Wednesday 14 July and Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney on Monday 19 July.

Frontier Members can access their presale from 2pm AEST on Thursday 10 September, before tickets go on sale from 3pm AEST on Friday 11 September. Tickets and tour information are available via frontiertouring.com/ryx.

RY X has built a reputation for an extraordinary live experience — a hypnotic meeting of ethereal vocals, immersive production, live instrumentation and orchestral textures.

RY X's catalogue includes the atmospheric, emotional singles 'Berlin', 'Only', 'All I Have', 'Salt', 'Sweat', 'Let You Go', 'YaYaYa' and 'Oceans'.

2027 sees the release of RY X's fourth studio album, DUSK (coming early 2027) with the first track from the album, 'Holy Water' out Thursday 10 September.

On Wednesday 9 September, GAP Australia will host an exclusive live performance and celebration with RY X at The Calyx, Royal Botanic Garden, Sydney from 6pm. For further information, visit gapaustralia.com.

More About RY X

Grammy-nominated artist and producer RY X is constantly in pursuit of connection. Connection to nature, to spirit, to the human experience - expression and vulnerability is at the core of his work and what he evokes as an artist. He has toured and performed around the globe in some of the world's most iconic spaces and collaborated with orchestras and establishments like LA Philharmonic and London Philharmonic, along with producing and writing records for artists like Drake, Diplo, Black Coffee, and John Legend.

He has amassed over a billion streams online, and received platinum and gold records for his recordings, along with being invited to share his work at the Nobel Peace Prize and places like Notre Dame.

He has also scored for the Gothenburg Opera and NDT and continues to work in collaboration with dance and other art mediums, along with scoring numerous film projects.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 14 July - Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC - All Ages - artscentremelbourne.com.au

Monday 19 July - Sydney Opera House Concert Hall | Sydney, NSW - All Ages - sydneyoperahouse.com

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. Ticket purchases made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier Touring website cannot be guaranteed.

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