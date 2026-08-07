N3WYRKLA Releases Music Video for New Ballad CRIME

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N3WYRKLA has released a music video for her new single CRIME, an R&B ballad that arrives following her recent signing to Epic Records. The New Jersey-born singer-songwriter, known for her collaborations with Brent Faiyaz and Timbaland, wrote and recorded the track with producer Hitmaka, exploring themes of longing and heartbreak through the lens of a past relationship.

CRIME is available now. Stream it here.

N3WYRKLA is a confident but grief-stricken romantic on 'Crime,' her cathartic new R&B ballad, where she uses her piercing vocals to describe the longing she feels for a past love interest. 'Baby is it a crime,' N3WYRKLA sings, 'to want you just loving me forever?' The despair in her voice and brevity of her lyrics gives N3WYRKLA a command over the music, produced by Hitmaka, that is striking.

N3WYRKLA described 'Crime' as a song grounded in the spirit of longing, and its visual companion brings that sentiment to life. The video follows the New Jersey-born singer through moments of quiet devastation—slumped against her car on an empty night, restless in bed consumed by heartache, and gazing out a bedroom window with a cigarette in hand. Even though a cool blue palette defines the video's aesthetic, raw vulnerability is its true focal point.

CRIME marks N3WYRKLA's first new release since 2025 and follows singles including Plastic Cup, Add It Up, and Bad Luck, which helped her surpass one million monthly Spotify listeners. Her prior credits include a featured appearance on Brent Faiyaz's Outside All Night alongside A$AP Rocky, which earned her the first RIAA Gold plaque of her career, as well as work with Timbaland on the single Cherry.

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