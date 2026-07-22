2hollis Releases New Single 'Hurt' Following Debut Album 'star'

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

On July 22, 2026, genre-defying artist, producer and songwriter 2hollis released a new single, 'Hurt,' via Interscope Records. The release marks his first new single since the arrival of his major-label debut album, star.

'Hurt' arrives alongside an official music video directed and edited by 2hollis himself.

The single opens a new chapter following star, which earned a No. 11 position on Billboard's Top Dance Albums chart and tens of millions of streams. In the months after the album's release, 2hollis sold out a North American headline tour, completed two sold-out European runs, and made his debut at major festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza. Stereogum and Consequence named star among the best albums of the year, and Pitchfork praised it as 'ambitious, stadium-sized, and risky,' naming the single 'Flash' as one of the 100 best songs of 2025.

Photo Credit: Noah Dillon

About 2hollis

2hollis is the Los Angeles-based artist, producer and songwriter at the forefront of a new generation reshaping contemporary music. Equal parts architect and avatar, he has become a defining figure in the underground-to-mainstream pipeline; an artist turning online mythology, club catharsis, and vulnerable pop instincts into a fully realized world. Pairing emotional songwriting with chest-caving production that blurs the lines of underground rap, psychedelia and gothic industrial techno into a high-voltage language of youth culture.

His 2025 major-label debut, star, marked a pinnacle breakthrough, earning critical acclaim, tens of millions of streams and a No. 11 position on Billboard's Top Dance Albums chart. In the months that followed, 2hollis sold out a North American headline tour, completed two sold out European run, made his debut at major festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza, Stereogum and Consequence ultimately named star among the best albums of the year and Pitchfork praised it as 'ambitious, stadium-sized, and risky,' naming the single 'Flash' as one of the 100 best songs of 2025. On the way, he's also received praise from outlets like GQ, Rolling Stone, i-D, 032C, The Face, The New York Times, 032c, Dazed, and more.

After developing his chops by making electronic music in his bedroom as a young teen, his first songs as 2hollis announced a knack for reshaping a universe of influences in his image. Early projects like 2022's White Tiger and 2023's 2 established him as one of the underground's great experimenters. But 2024's boy and star in 2025 show how he can utilize these boundary-pushing instincts to create immediate, resonant pop music that speaks to fans all around the world.

As 2hollis moves forward, he's being pulled into other orbits, too. He's become an in-demand collaborator, teasing upcoming work with rap innovators like Playboi Carti and former tourmate Ken Carson, the latter of whom tapped 2hollis to reinvent star's 'girl' for his own album xperiment with the instantly popular 'shadeson' track.

With a rapidly growing global audience, major touring milestones and increasing demand as a collaborator, 2hollis is emerging as one pop music's newest and most exciting vanguards. His sold-out shows converging with his online community has only sharpened that mythology in real time, with live shows that feel less like traditional concerts than full-body detonations — rave, mosh pit, pop spectacle, and fan ritual all colliding around his kinetic stage presence.

Follow 2hollis: https://www.2hollis.life/



Photo Credit: Noah Dillon — DOWNLOAD HERE

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...