22nd Australian Music Prize Shortlist Announced With Nine Albums in Competition

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The nine-album Shortlist for the 22nd SoundMerch Australian Music Prize (The AMP) has been announced, recognising outstanding Australian albums selected from more than 600 releases reviewed by the Prize's independent judging panel. One artist will take home the $50,000 cash prize, courtesy of principal partner SoundMerch, when the winner is revealed on 6 November 2026. The AMP announced the following 9 shortlisted albums:

2026 AMP Shortlist

Baker Boy 'DJANDJAY'

Courtney Barnett 'Creature Of Habit'

Ecca Vandal 'LOOKING FOR PEOPLE TO UNFOLLOW'

Genesis Owusu 'REDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGE'

Georgia Knight 'Beanpole'

Grace Cummings 'Bloodhorse!'

Julia Jacklin 'The Gem'

Karnivool 'In Versus'

Swapmeet 'Mount Zero'

The Shortlist brings together nine albums vying for one of Australian music's most prestigious honours. Since its launch in 2005, The AMP has championed Australian music of excellence, with past winners including The Drones, The Avalanches, Ninajiarchi, Hermitude, The Jezabels and this year's nominee past winners Genesis Owusu and Courtney Barnett.

Quotes From the Shortlist

'It's an honour to be shortlisted for the Australian Music Prize, especially in a year with so many great records by so many artists that I admire. Thanks for listening; I'm eternally grateful when people connect with the songs that I write. Thanks for considering Creature of Habit!' — Courtney Barnett, 'Creature Of Habit'

'To have this album shortlisted is a huge honour, and I'm genuinely so grateful! Richie and I poured everything we have into this record, so to see it connecting with so many people is pretty surreal. We're incredibly thankful to everyone who's been part of the journey.' — Ecca Vandal, 'LOOKING FOR PEOPLE TO UNFOLLOW'

'I'm very pleased to be shortlisted for the Australian Music Prize. I hadn't thought of this album as being musically competitive, so that's surprising. It hasn't really sunk in. Fifty thousand is exactly what I need to make the next album.' — Georgia Knight, 'Beanpole'

'It's a privilege to be considered for such a great award again. Regardless of the outcome, I really think it's such a gift to Australian artists that this exists; I'm very grateful that there are people around to help tangibly encourage and foster great Australian art.' — Genesis Owusu, REDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGE

'Honoured to be shortlisted for the AMP again. It has been a huge year for Australian music, so absolutely stoked to be included in the 9, fingers crossed for that $50k haha but for real just an honour to see my music, language and culture connect with people.' — Baker Boy 'DJANDJAY'

'Hurrah! It's always something to celebrate when some weird heavy s sneaks it's way under the radar into the wider music world' — Karnivool 'In Versus'

'Thank you to the AMP judges for considering us for this years shortlist. So many great releases this year - honoured to be recognised beside all these amazing artists.' — Swapmeet 'Mount Zero'

'It is such an honour to be considered for the Australian Music Prize, thank you thank you thank you. Bloodhorse! means a lot to me and I am so lucky and so grateful that I get to share that with people, let alone have it shortlisted in the company of so many wonderful musicians. Thank you, you fine bunch of absolute freaks.' — Grace Cummings 'Bloodhorse!'

'It's an absolute honour to have an album I'm so proud of be recognised by the community I love. I made it for us, so thank you.' — Julia Jacklin, The Gem

Last year's winner, Ninajirachi, received The AMP for her acclaimed debut album I Love My Computer. This year, she joins the judging panel alongside returning past nominees Ruby Gill, MudRat, Mick Turner of Bleak Squad and Mia Wray, helping select the artist who will follow in her footsteps.

'Congratulations to the 9 Shortlisted artists whose albums were chosen from a record number of 600 heard this year. This very strong list of 9 albums features returnees - Genesis Owusu, Grace Cummings, Baker Boy and Courthey Barnett! I again thank the team of judges - there work hasn't been easy with so many great albums released this year.' — Scott B Murphy, Founder/Prize Director

The AMP operates through a rigorous three-stage judging process involving established musicians, music retailers and music media. In Stage One, judges listen to randomly assigned eligible albums in full and disclose any personal or business connections to the artists. In Stage Two, the panel considers the nominated albums and works with the Prize Director to determine the nine-album Shortlist. In the final stage, judges meet face-to-face to deliberate and select the winner.

Inspired by the UK's Mercury Prize, The AMP was established to discover, reward and promote Australian music of excellence. The inaugural Prize was awarded to The Drones for Wait Long by the River and the Bodies of Your Enemies Will Float By. The AMP is supported by music industry partners including JB Hi-Fi, Mushroom Music, Universal and Sony, with Rocket and Disco joining as new industry partners this year. SoundMerch returns as principal partner, providing the winning artist with the $50,000 cash prize. The AMP is also assisted by the Australian Government through Music Australia, supporting its work in bringing outstanding Australian music to growing audiences.

The winner of the 22nd SoundMerch Australian Music Prize will be announced at The AMP event on Thursday 6 November 2026. The 22nd SoundMerch Australian Music Prize is in partnership with SoundMerch and supported by the Australian Government through Music Australia.

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