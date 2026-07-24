Body Type Releases 'Tally' LP via King Gizzard's p(doom) Records

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Sydney-based band Body Type has released its debut LP TALLY today through p(doom) Records, the label operated by Australian rock group King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. The release is accompanied by a new video for the track 'Eye Is A Mouth Is A Face.'

Photo Credit: Jack Saltmiras

TALLY was released July 24 via King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard's p(doom) Records. Also out today is the menacing and angular single 'Eye Is A Mouth Is A Face.' The band's first fully collaborative song — propelled by producer, drummer and Warpaint band member Stella Mozgawa — it is lyrically inspired by Louise Bourgeois' Has The Day Invaded The Night or Has The Night Invaded The Day? exhibition at Art Gallery of New South Wales and which tackles the inextricability of repulsion and desire. Drummer Cecil Coleman shares, 'This song was so fun to write because we didn't necessarily know where we wanted it to go or end up, so it felt like the opportunities were endless. As a result we made this bizarrely structured-time shifting concoction of gritty twists and soothing turns, fortified by Stella's production wizardry.'

TALLY is a luminous rock record, chronicling mundanity's mystical implications, the deformations of romance and love's confounding elasticity. Combining big, jagged riffs, moody post-punk and 60s pop, this is the band's most self-assured and expansive record to date. It's the sound of a band maturing and taking stock, but where wit and playfulness still reigns supreme. Recorded at Velveteen Laboratory Studios in Los Angeles with producer Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint, Courtney Barnett, Kim Gordon), TALLY marks a deliberate evolution for Sophie McComish (vocals and guitar), Annabel Blackman (vocals and guitar), Cecil Coleman (drums) and Georgia Wilkinson-Derums (vocals and bass).

Body Type has garnered international acclaim and has toured the globe extensively sharing stages with Foo Fighters, Sleater-Kinney, Warpaint, The Pixies, Fontaines D.C., Big Thief, Cate Le Bon, POND, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Frankie Cosmos, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Wolf Alice, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, DZ Deathrays and more. Their London show featured a cameo from esteemed punk musician Gina Birch (The Raincoats), affirming the band's growing significance in a long lineage of women in punk music. Continuing this trajectory, the band have UK/EU dates supporting Courtney Barnett this Fall.



Photo Credit: Jack Saltmiras

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