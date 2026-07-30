CREATURE OF HABIT Tour: Courtney Barnett to Add DRIFTING CLOUDS Support

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Courtney Barnett is set to bring her Creature of Habit Tour to Australia's East Coast this November, marking her first domestic tour in more than four years. Arnhem Land act Drifting Clouds will join Barnett for her Brisbane and Melbourne dates, adding the group's blend of synth-driven pop and Yolngu Songlines to the bill.

Following an epic set at Newport Folk Festival on the weekend – which saw Hayley Williams jump onstage for 'Pedestrian At Best' – Courtney Barnett will bring her Creature of Habit Tour home to Australia's East Coast this November.

Breakthrough Arnhem Land artist Drifting Clouds will join Courtney for her Brisbane and Melbourne dates. With a distinctive sound blending synth-driven pop with Yolngu Songlines, Drifting Clouds is the unique musical project of singer, songwriter and keyboardist Terry Guyula.

Recently joining Emma Donovan for a stunning rendition of Billie Eilish's 'Birds Of A Feather' for triple j's NAIDOC Week Like A Version, Drifting Clouds is an exciting new voice in modern Australian pop.

Since the release of their captivating debut single 'Bawuypawuy' and its memorable music video, the band has steadily built their live reputation, with sold-out shows around the country in support of latest single 'Rarrandharr'. Their performances are uplifting and unforgettable.

More than four years since her last Australian tour, Courtney Barnett returns home following an extensive run of international shows, bringing one of the world's most compelling live shows back to Australian audiences. Renowned for her razor-sharp songwriting, commanding stage presence and electrifying guitar skills, Barnett's live show moves seamlessly between intimate reflection and full-throttle rock.

Barnett will perform songs from her fifth studio album, Creature of Habit, on Australian stages for the first time, alongside fan favourites spanning her acclaimed catalogue. Following the overwhelming response to her surprise hometown performance at Melbourne's Punters Club in October 2025, which saw hundreds of fans queue for the chance to see her live, Courtney Barnett's homecoming promises an unforgettable experience - equal parts cathartic, captivating and fiercely authentic.

Courtney Barnett's Creature of Habit is out now (Fiction Records).

Courtney Barnett Australian Tour, November 2026, With Drifting Clouds

Presented by Frontier Touring, Penny Drop and Triple R.

Tickets on sale now via frontiertouring.com/courtneybarnett

Tour Dates

WEDNESDAY 4 NOVEMBER

The Tivoli | Brisbane QLD (18+)

Part of Melt Festival

ticketmaster.com.au

FRIDAY 6 NOVEMBER

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall | Sydney NSW (Lic. All Ages)

sydneyoperahouse.com

SATURDAY 7 NOVEMBER

Palais Theatre | Melbourne VIC (Lic. All Ages)

ticketmaster.com.au

Brisbane & Melbourne shows only feature Drifting Clouds. Triple R presenting Melbourne show only.

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. Ticket purchases made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website cannot be guaranteed.

Drifting Clouds, the project of singer, songwriter and keyboardist Terry Guyula, has built a live following on the strength of singles including BAWUYPAWUY and RARRANDHARR, along with a recent appearance alongside Emma Donovan for triple j's NAIDOC Week Like A Version. Barnett will perform material from her fifth studio album, Creature of Habit, on Australian stages for the first time alongside songs from her wider catalogue.

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