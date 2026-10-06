Oscar Lindsey to Release SUNSHINE Album via Mom + Pop

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Oscar Lindsey will release his new album, Sunshine, on October 16 via Mom + Pop (Courtney Barnett, Tiny Habits, Hudson Freeman).

Lindsey sees the songs on Sunshine as a seminal push into adulthood, describing the collection as 'every phase of an early-twenty-something's fed-up love story.' He wrote much of it during Nashville's catastrophic 2026 ice storm, with lead single 'Metal Through Her Lips' emerging while holed up in a hotel lobby. The song has quickly amassed over 1.2 million streams since its June release.

Pigeons & Planes recently posted a spotlight on Lindsey, his collaborator James Eichman, and fellow Nashville singer-songwriters Emma Ogier and Truman Sinclair, saying, 'These four artists (and friends) are leading the next wave of indie twang.'

You're my fire / You're my muse, opens the title track of Oscar Lindsey's new album, his voice bare, vulnerable and wistful. You're everything. The harmonica whines. Stakes are set. All that I could lose.

Those opening lines relay a lesson hard-learned. To love something so wholly that you fear its end—it's an internal war we all wage at some point. And Lindsey is no stranger to battling his own brain, 'especially when it comes to making decisions,' he says. 'I have a me who's looking out for me, and another me who's sabotaging my life.'

I could tell by the look in her eye, he sings over the soft and steadily plucked progression of 'Flip A Coin.' She's gonna fall down to her knees and cry / When I tell her I'm too scared to love. That unguarded admission, nudged out with a tender, Elliott Smith-like melodicism, clarifies Lindsey's precocious command of songcraft. He encapsulates an almost whimsical submission to the difficulty of being a person. I could flip a coin and choose / What is it normal people do?

'Sunshine' is less an embodiment of its namesake than a plea for light. Lindsey wrote much of it during Nashville's historic 2026 ice storm, which exploded transformers across the city, wreaked havoc across the landscape, and left residents in the frigid dark for nearly two weeks. Lead single 'Metal Through Her Lips'—a standout track hailed by Ones To Watch as 'a complex and entirely captivating work of art' which rapidly racked up more than a million streams—emerged from that odd and trying moment of mandatory hibernation. 'I wrote the song in a hotel lobby,' shares Lindsey. 'So I had to sing really quietly.' He was going through a breakup, a swirl of interpersonal volatility underscored by natural disaster. He penned his struggles into vivid poetry—She puts ink on her skin, blowin' sugar in the wind, tastes like cinnamon / She invests her time like a bank credit line that pays her dividends—and enlisted local friends to record upright bass, harmonium, and trumpets. The result is a vibrantly spirited song, spun from a moment that otherwise seemed rather dead.

Lindsey descends from a long line of formidable songwriters. His grandfather's name is listed in the discographies of Pirates of the Mississippi and The Byrds, while stars like Tim McGRaw, Faith Hill, Taylor Swift count Lindsey's parents as collaborators. 'I never felt like I had a different childhood,' he says, considering the hitmaking backdrop of his home life. 'I was exposed to a lot of music, but it just felt normal to me. I think when you're young, you look at what your parents do and you're like, oh, that's so lame, just because they're your parents.' Though he's grateful for their influence in retrospect, Lindsey looked outside his parents' catalog for inspiration in those formative years. 'Around age fourteen, I was completely obsessed with Bo Burnham. I learned all his songs on piano—that was how I started to play.'

Burnham's hyperlyrical, darkly comedic songs often explore the anxiety of an intensely digital age, perhaps especially resonant among those whose adolescence occurred over the course of a global pandemic. Lindsey is open about his own struggles with mental health—obsessive compulsive disorder in particular. He wrote 'Painting The Walls' as a kind of experiment, testing just how honest he could be about his own internal tribulation. If I don't knock this wood three times / Do you think I will die? / Why does my brain always think of these things / When its job is to keep me alive? 'I have hopes that it'll reach more people who can relate to it,' he shares. 'Maybe they can find some peace by listening to it, the same way I did by writing it.'

Lindsey, though articulate, leans far less on verbosity than Burnham. The very sound of his voice, an evocative tenor, does most of the telling—bright and bending at the edges, an earnest wobble at the center, occasionally resolving into an endearing mumble. He sings with an emotional purity reminiscent of indie rock icons like Ben Kweller and Alex G. 'I mostly write on an acoustic, usually in bed,' he says. And that simplicity translates all the way down to the recording software; his previous albums were all recorded with Garageband, Lindsey playing every instrument himself—to no detriment. Lindsey's 2025 LP 'Glitter' garnered a vibrant cult following, praised for packaging the intangibles of the coming-of-age experience into buoyant gut punches. For 'Sunshine,' he graduated to Logic and enlisted friends from within Nashville's growing lo-fi folk scene for additional instrumentation, including fellow singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist James Eichman, who also collaborates with artists like Annie DiRusso, Emma Ogier, and Hannah Cole.

Lindsey's playful surrender to intuition shines especially on album track 'Knife,' which he wrote on the spot as he was recording. 'I wanted to have a more upbeat, fun song,' Lindsey explains. 'I chopped up a drum groove, layered some tracks and vocal effects, and then I just freestyled all those lyrics in like, five minutes.' I wanna feel like I got something to lose / 'Cause every thought of you is leaving a bruise / I left the bar and started walking home / Why do I freak out every time I'm alone? With its barebones honesty and palpitating beat, it's one of his most infectious offerings on the album. 'I was in such a flow, I didn't realize what I was making. I listen back to it now and I'm glad I made that. It all makes perfect sense to me.'

From gritty indie romps to fragile ruminations, cathartic melancholia to cheeky bops, Oscar Lindsey's fifth full-length glows with warmth. 'Sunshine was what I wanted most in those cold dark winter days when I was writing these songs,' he says. And with this album, he created it for himself—and for listeners.

Photo Credit: Cole Silberman



Photo Credit: Cole Silberman

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