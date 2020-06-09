216 Quarterfinalists Announced For 2021 Music Educator Award Presented By The Recording Academy And GRAMMY Museum
A total of 216 music teachers from 199 cities have been announced as quarterfinalists for the Music Educator Award™ presented by the Recording Academy® and GRAMMY Museum®. In total, nearly 2,000 initial nominations were submitted. In addition to our quarterfinalists, 91 legacy applicants from 2020 will also be eligible to win the award this year.
The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators (kindergarten through college, public and private schools) who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools. A joint partnership and presentation of the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum, the recipient will be recognized during GRAMMY® Week 2021.
The award is open to current U.S. music teachers, and anyone can nominate a teacher - students, parents, friends, colleagues, community members, school deans, and administrators. Teachers are also able to nominate themselves, and nominated teachers are notified and invited to fill out an application.
Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their remarkable impact on students' lives. The eighth annual honoree will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® and a range of GRAMMY Week events. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants.
Fifteen semifinalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants. The matching grants provided to the schools are made possible by the generosity and support of the GRAMMY Museum's Education Champion Ford Motor Company Fund. In addition, the American Choral Directors Association, National Association for Music Education, NAMM Foundation, and National Education Association support this program through outreach to their constituencies.
The semifinalists will be announced in September.
QUARTERFINALISTS
|Name
|School
|City
|State
|Angela Adams
|Old Mill High School
|Millersville
|Maryland
|Samantha Alexander
|Dyker IS 201
|Brooklyn
|New York
|Ellice Amendolare
|Eastridge High School
|Rochester
|New York
|Bonnie Anderson
|Miller's Point Elementary
|Converse
|Texas
|Peter Antony
|The Bayard School
|Wilmington
|Delaware
|Justin Antos
|Dwight D. Eisenhower High School
|Blue Island
|Illinois
|Hannah Gadd Ardrey
|Lafayette High School
|Oxford
|Mississippi
|Gabriel Arnold
|Nicholls State University
|Thibodaux
|Louisiana
|David Bachart
|New Hope-Solebury High School
|New Hope
|Pennsylvania
|Michelle Bade
|West View Elementary
|Muncie
|Indiana
|Kendra Balmer
|Russell Byers Charter School
|Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania
|Mario Banks
|Science Park High School
|Newark
|New Jersey
|Kenneth Bedwell
|St. James High School
|Murrells Inlet
|South Carolina
|Chris Behrens
|Beloit Memorial High School
|Beloit
|Wisconsin
|Deanna Bell
|Vestavia Hills Elementary East
|Vestavia Hills City Schools
|Alabama
|Elizabeth Bennett
|Buffalo Grove High School
|Buffalo Grove
|Illinois
|Lisa Bennett
|Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School
|West Chester
|Pennsylvania
|Brandon Bitner
|Central Dauphin High School
|Harrisburg
|Pennsylvania
|Alisha Bowden
|Richmond Hill Middle School
|Richmond Hill
|Georgia
|Nathan Bowman
|West Rowan Middle School
|Salisbury
|North Carolina
|Chris Branam
|North Carolina State University
|Raleigh
|North Carolina
|Alison Brightwell-Balot
|Cesar Chavez High School
|Laveen
|Arizona
|Tashundra Brown
|Southwind High School
|Memphis
|Tennessee
|Steve Browne
|Nashville Community High School
|Nashville
|Illinois
|Casey Buck
|Conway High School
|Conway
|Arkansas
|David Buckle
|Jonas Salk Middle School
|Old Bridge
|New Jersey
|Brian Buterbaugh
|Hershey High School
|Hershey
|Pennsylvania
|James Byrn
|Maconaquah High School
|Bunker Hill
|Indiana
|Alisha Cardwell
|Riverside High School
|Williamston
|North Carolina
|Angela Carpenter
|Harrington Elementary School
|Lexington
|Massachusetts
|Kendall Carrier
|Parrish Community High School
|Parrish
|Florida
|Andrew Challman
|John Bartram High School
|Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania
|Chris Cherry
|Hampshire High School
|Hampshire
|Illinois
|Candace Chun
|Eldorado High School
|Las Vegas
|Nevada
|Jenna Cipolla
|Dr. Orlando Edreira Academy School 26
|Elizabeth
|New Jersey
|Carol Clark
|Gray-New Gloucester High School
|Gray
|Maine
|Robert Clark
|Long Branch High School
|Long Branch
|New Jersey
|Michael Clements
|Longfellow Elementary School
|Eastlake
|Ohio
|Sean Cohen
|Great Valley High School
|Malvern
|Pennsylvania
|Matthew Cole
|Tahoma High School
|Maple Valley
|Washington
|Ginny Coleman
|Tuscaloosa County High School
|Northport
|Alabama
|Melissa Colvin
|de Zavala Middle School
|Irving
|Texas
|JD Cooney
|Mayville High School
|Mayville
|Wisconsin
|Megan Cooney
|St. Ambrose University
|Davenport
|Iowa
|Stephen Cox
|Eastland High School
|Eastland
|Texas
|Tiffany Cox
|Lake Worth High School
|Lake Worth
|Florida
|Michael Craner
|Schuylerville Central Schools
|Schuylerville
|New York
|Brandon Crawford
|Princeton High School
|Princeton
|Illinois
|Mark D'Angelo
|Roosevelt High School
|Wyandotte
|Michigan
|Jim Daughters
|Arkansas Tech University
|Russellville
|Arkansas
|Andy Davis
|Reavis High School
|Burbank
|Illinois
|Pamela Dawson
|DeSoto High School
|DeSoto
|Texas
|Maria Del Valle Brin
|The Equity Project Charter School
|New York
|New York
|John Denton
|Sunset Ridge School
|Phoenix
|Arizona
|Paul Destito
|Jupiter Middle School
|Jupiter
|Florida
|Christopher Dollar
|Fishers Island School
|Fishers Island
|New York
|Brad Drinkwater
|Connetquot High School
|Bohemia
|New York
|Lawrence Dubill
|Hamburg High School
|Hamburg
|New York
|Christopher Dunmire
|Franklin High School
|Franklin
|Wisconsin
|Paul Eaton
|Girard College
|Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania
|Paulla Edwards
|Neil Armstrong Elementary
|Bettendorf
|Iowa
|Alison Ellis
|Peninsula High School
|Gig Harbor
|Washington
|Olander Emmons
|Greenwood High School
|Greenwood
|Mississippi
|Brian Endlein
|Middletown High School
|Middletown
|Delaware
|Kevin Erickson
|J. Frank Dobie High School
|Houston
|Texas
|Tyler Eriksen
|Eagle High School
|Eagle
|Idaho
|Jesse Espinosa
|S. P. Waltrip High School
|Houston
|Texas
|Krista Fanning
|Caddo Middle Magnet
|Shreveport
|Louisiana
|Amy Fetterly
|Clarence Senior High School
|Clarence
|New York
|Michelle Folta
|Columbus State University
|Columbus
|Georgia
|Mindy Forehand
|Ola High School
|McDonough
|Georgia
|Arturo Fuerte
|Willard Elementary School
|Evanston
|Illinois
|Michael Gabriel
|Charles W. Flanagan High School
|Pembroke Pines
|Florida
|Kevin Garcia-Hettinger
|Louis D. Brandeis High School
|San Antonio
|Texas
|James Gaskin
|Greenwood High School
|Greenwood
|South Carolina
|Jason Giachetti
|Huntington High School
|Huntington
|New York
|Trey Giddens
|New Manchester High School
|Douglasville
|Georgia
|David Gleason
|Green Mountain High School
|Lakewood
|Colorado
|Andrew Glenn
|Estrella Foothills High School
|Goodyear
|Arizona
|Carlos Goncalves
|Wilson Avenue School of the Performing Arts and Sciences
|Newark
|New Jersey
|John Gordon
|Louis L. Redding Middle School
|Middletown
|Delaware
|Cory Goshorn
|Arvada High School
|Arvada
|Colorado
|Dr. Dakeyan Graham
|King High School
|Tampa
|Florida
|Mike Guzman
|Tuscaloosa County High School
|Northport
|Alabama
|Amanda Hallam
|Garrett Junior High School
|Boulder City
|Nevada
|Amanda Hanzlik
|E.O. Smith High School
|Storrs
|Connecticut
|Elise Hepworth
|Missouri Western State University
|Saint Joseph
|Missouri
|Elizabeth Hering
|Churchill High School
|Livonia
|Michigan
|Josh Hettinger
|Garrett High School
|Garrett
|Indiana
|Zachary Hilligoss
|Metamora Township High School
|Metamora
|Illinois
|Jeff Hodur
|Coronado High School
|Colorado Springs
|Colorado
|Christopher Holley
|Willis Jr. High
|Chandler
|Arizona
|Kaitlin Holt
|Saugus High School
|Santa Clarita
|California
|Jessica Holzworth
|Fannin County School Systems
|Blue Ridge
|Georgia
|Dr. Camilla Horne
|Lincoln University
|Lincoln University
|Pennsylvania
|Vernon Huff
|The State University of New York at Fredonia
|Fredonia
|New York
|Graham Johnson
|Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School (WHEELS)
|New York
|New York
|Nathan Johnston
|Eastmark High School
|Mesa
|Arizona
|John Jones
|Lincoln Hall Middle School
|Lincolnwood
|Illinois
|Robert Kain
|Mountainburg High School
|Mountainburg
|Arkansas
|Samuel Kallaos
|Ruby Major Elementary
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|Caroline Kaupa
|Palo Verde Middle School
|Phoenix
|Arizona
|Dr. Janet Duguay Kirsten
|South Miami K-8 Center
|South Miami
|Florida
|Nikkole Kleba
|New Riegel
|New Riegel
|Ohio
|Matthew Komula
|Trinity High School
|Washington
|Pennsylvania
|Rachel Kramer
|Orange County School of the Arts
|Santa Ana
|California
|Matt Lamb
|Glenwood City High School
|Glenwood City
|Wisconsin
|Jenny Lanier
|McDowell High School
|Marion
|North Carolina
|Jordan Lee
|Western Guilford High School
|Greensboro
|North Carolina
|David Lewis
|Preble Shawnee Jr/Sr High School
|Camden
|Ohio
|Joshua Light
|Soddy-Daisy High School
|Soddy-Daisy
|Tennessee
|Paul Litten
|Homewood Middle School
|Homewood
|Alabama
|Julianna LoBiondo
|Hillsborough High School
|Hillsborough
|New Jersey
|Dean Marino
|West Port High School
|Ocala
|Florida
|Jacob Martin
|Kaukauna High School
|Kaukauna
|Wisconsin
|Lauren Martin
|Spruce Creek High School
|Port Orange
|Florida
|David Matchim
|Centennial High School
|Ellicott City
|Maryland
|Chris Maunu
|Arvada West High School
|Arvada
|Colorado
|Rachel Maxwell
|Traughber Junior High School
|Oswego
|Illinois
|Richard Maxwell
|Arcadia High School
|Phoenix
|Arizona
|Jay McCulley
|Sunset Middle School
|Brentwood
|Tennessee
|Tiffany McGrew
|Bixby Middle School
|Bixby
|Oklahoma
|Brian McMath
|Northwest Guilford High School
|Greensboro
|North Carolina
|Kayla Medlen
|Cox Landing Elementary School
|Barboursville
|West Virginia
|Shawna Mendez
|The Manning School of Academics and Arts
|Golden
|Colorado
|David Messick
|Wilde Lake Middle School
|Columbia
|Maryland
|Chris Mettert
|East Noble High School
|Kendallville
|Indiana
|Brian Miears
|Caddo Mills High School
|Caddo Mills
|Texas
|Jay Miller
|Columbia High School
|Lake City
|Florida
|Ashleigh Moffit
|Gateway Science Academy Middle School
|Saint Louis
|Missouri
|Marc Monroe
|Butler Traditional High School
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Patricia Moore
|Canyon View Elementary School
|Tucson
|Arizona
|Amber Moss
|Lakeside Middle School
|Hot Springs
|Arkansas
|Khristina Motley
|Hillcrest High
|Tuscaloosa
|Alabama
|Ryan Muir
|South Kingstown High School
|South Kingstown
|Rhode Island
|Jeffrey Murdock
|The University of Arkansas
|Fayetteville
|Arkansas
|Stephanie Nelson
|Liberty-Eylau High School
|Texarkana
|Texas
|Mark Nichols
|Brazoswood High School
|Clute
|Texas
|Adam Nobile
|Big Spring High School
|Newville
|Pennsylvania
|Lonnie Norwood
|Chicago Children's Choir
|Chicago
|Illinois
|Amanda Nottingham
|William C. Jack
|Glendale
|Arizona
|Greg Odom
|Roswell High School
|Roswell
|New Mexico
|Jeanne Olson
|Lincoln High School
|Wisconsin Rapids
|Wisconsin
|Jeremy Overbeck
|Century High School
|Bismarck
|North Dakota
|Jim Palmer
|Allatoona High School
|Acworth
|Georgia
|Ryan Palmer
|Coon Rapids High School
|Coon Rapids
|Minnesota
|Chung Park
|University of Central Florida
|Orlando
|Florida
|James Patterson
|Cross High School
|Cross
|South Carolina
|Matt Pendrak
|Amherst Central High School
|Amherst
|New York
|Debra Perry
|Coit Creative Arts Academy
|Grand Rapids
|Michigan
|Craig Peterson
|Kennedy Secondary School
|Fergus Falls
|Minnesota
|Anna Petrenko
|Maple Valley Jr./Sr. High School
|Vermontville
|Michigan
|Alan Posner
|Bloomfield Hills High School
|Bloomfield Hills
|Michigan
|Courtney Powers
|South Philadelphia High School
|Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania
|Debra Price
|Paden City High School
|Paden City
|West Virginia
|Timothy Price
|Newport Elementary School
|Newport
|North Carolina
|Shawna Quinn
|Vista Ridge High School
|Colorado Springs
|Colorado
|Kameron Radford
|Stuart W. Cramer High School
|Belmont
|North Carolina
|Jose Ramos-Santiago
|Beaumont Magnet Academy
|Knoxville
|Tennessee
|Christina Randall
|Hardeeville-Ridgeland Middle School
|Hardeeville
|South Carolina
|Becca Rhodes
|Farmington High School
|Farmington
|Utah
|Blake Richter
|Inman Intermediate
|Nixa
|Missouri
|Kimberly Ritzer
|Green Valley High School
|Henderson
|Nevada
|Marcos Rodriguez
|Avant Garde Academy of Broward
|Hollywood
|Florida
|Brent Rose
|Kelly Walsh High School
|Casper
|Wyoming
|Chad Rose
|Worland High School
|Worland
|Wyoming
|Lenae Rose
|Morgan County High School
|Madison
|Georgia
|Ben Rosier
|Vicksburg High School
|Vicksburg
|Michigan
|Lynne Ruda
|Lancaster High School
|Lancaster
|New York
|Zachary Ruffert
|Smoky Hill High School
|Aurora
|Colorado
|Stefanie Sagaro
|Academy for International Education Charter School
|Miami Springs
|Florida
|Jenna Sandman
|First Avenue School
|Newark
|New Jersey
|Erin Scalisi
|Nimitz High School
|Irving
|Texas
|Mathew Schick
|Crescenta Valley High School
|La Crescenta
|California
|Kevin Schoenbach
|Oswego High School
|Oswego
|Illinois
|Kati Seiter
|Whitnall Middle School
|Greenfield
|Wisconsin
|Natalie Sheeler
|Sturgis Charter Public School
|Hyannis
|Massachusetts
|Shahniz Shirazi
|Arizona Conservatory for Arts & Academics
|Phoenix
|Arizona
|Alex Shive
|Cartersville City Schools
|Cartersville
|Georgia
|Christopher Shumick
|Milton High School
|Milton
|Georgia
|Katie Silcott
|Olentangy Shanahan Middle School
|Lewis Center
|Ohio
|Michelle Smith
|Heathrow Elementary School
|Lake Mary
|Florida
|Bethany Stearns-Miller
|Waccamaw Intermediate School
|Pawleys Island
|South Carolina
|Shannon Stephens
|Lookout Valley Middle High School
|Chattanooga
|Tennessee
|Kurt Stroman
|Legend High School
|Parker
|Colorado
|Kokoe Tanaka-Suwan
|Purchase & Parsons Memorial Elementary Schools
|Harrison Central
|New York
|Rachel Taylor
|East Silver Spring Elementary School
|Silver Spring
|Maryland
|Shane Thomas
|University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music
|Cincinnati
|Ohio
|Michelle Tolvo-Chan
|Helix Charter High School
|La Mesa
|California
|Christopher Toomey
|Mineola High School
|Garden City Park
|New York
|Matthew Trevino
|Roan Forest Elementary
|San Antonio
|Texas
|Brenna Tripp
|Manteno Elementary School
|Manteno
|Illinois
|Timothy Trost
|Ayala High School
|Chino Hills
|California
|Neil Underwood
|Lenoir-Rhyne University
|Hickory
|North Carolina
|Casey Unger
|West Allis Central High School
|West Allis
|Wisconsin
|José Valenzuela
|Lehman High School
|Kyle
|Texas
|David Vickerman
|San José State University
|San Jose
|California
|Dominic Vitale
|Sage Ridge School
|Reno
|Nevada
|Patrick Volker
|Scarborough High School
|Scarborough
|Maine
|Donald Walter
|Northwest Guilford Middle School
|Greensboro
|North Carolina
|Rebecca Wand
|New Castle Middle School
|New Castle
|Indiana
|Lynne Weimer
|Portville Central School
|Portville
|New York
|Nick Weiser
|State University of New York at Fredonia
|Fredonia
|New York
|Joshua Wentz
|Los Angeles Mission College
|Sylmar
|California
|Dustin Wiley
|Firelands High School
|Oberlin
|Ohio
|Lisa Williamson
|Casselberry Elementary
|Casselberry
|Florida
|Tracy Williamson
|Gorham Middle School
|Gorham
|Maine
|Kelly Winovich
|Northgate Middle/Senior High School
|Pittsburgh
|Pennsylvania
|Jeanine Woodman
|John S. Clark Elementary
|Waukegan
|Illinois
|Mark Wozniak
|Padua Franciscan High School
|Parma
|Ohio
|Ryan Wright
|South Lake High School
|Groveland
|Florida
|Daniel Wyman
|Marshfield High School
|Marshfield
|Missouri
|Cedric Young
|Westlake High School
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|Christina Young
|Atrisco Heritage Academy High School
|Albuquerque
|New Mexico
|Ronnie Ziccardi
|Avonworth Elementary School
|Pittsburgh
|Pennsylvania
LEGACY APPLICANTS
|Name
|School
|City
|State
|James Allder
|Greenbrier East High School
|Lewisburg
|West Virginia
|Nathaniel Arnold
|Upper Dublin High School
|Fort Washington
|Pennsylvania
|Amanda Balarin
|Southwest Legacy High School
|Von Ormy
|Texas
|Patrick Beare
|Tony Hillerman Middle School
|Albuquerque
|New Mexico
|Gary Bernice
|Springfield High School of Science and Technology
|Springfield
|Massachusetts
|Matthew Blom
|Eagle School Intermediate
|Martinsburg
|West Virginia
|Cherie Bowe
|William M. Colmer Middle School
|Pascagoula
|Mississippi
|Brittany Brings
|Centennial High School
|Boise
|Idaho
|Douglas Brown
|Middleton High School
|Middleton
|Wisconsin
|Tim Brown
|Ripley High School
|Ripley
|Ohio
|Vashti Burgess
|Marlton Elementary School
|Upper Marlboro
|Maryland
|Andrea Burke
|Binford Middle School
|Richmond
|Virginia
|Jamin Burton
|Colony High School
|Palmer
|Alaska
|Teresa Cameron
|Eastside Elementary School
|Lake City
|Florida
|Justin Cusick
|Osceola County School for the Arts
|Kissimmee
|Florida
|Christina Custode
|Niagara Falls High School
|Niagara Falls
|New York
|David Dehner
|Monte Vista Christian School
|Watsonville
|California
|Patrick Dunham
|Dundee Central School
|Dundee
|New York
|David Eckert
|New Braunfels High School
|New Braunfels
|Texas
|Kurt Eckhardt
|Newtown High School
|Sandy Hook
|Connecticut
|Stephen Elford
|Hancock Place High School
|Saint Louis
|Missouri
|Christina Farrell
|Long Beach Middle School
|Long Beach
|New York
|Mina Flateau
|Woodsville High School
|Woodsville
|New Hampshire
|Deborah Fleischer
|Schofield Middle School
|Las Vegas
|Nevada
|Claire Foote
|Jesse S. Bobo Elementary School
|Spartanburg
|South Carolina
|Laurence Glenzer
|Nekoosa High School
|Nekoosa
|Wisconsin
|Sheena Graham
|Warren Harding High School
|Bridgeport
|Connecticut
|Melissa Gustafson-Hinds
|O'Fallon Township High School
|O'Fallon
|Illinois
|Eric Hahn
|Bangor Area High School
|Bangor
|Pennsylvania
|Micah Haven
|Meeker Middle School
|Tacoma
|Washington
|Levert Hedgemon, Jr.
|Westlawn Middle School
|Tuscaloosa
|Alabama
|Tim Heichelheim
|Skyview High School/Alki Middle School
|Vancouver
|Washington
|Michael Hood
|Wissahickon Senior High School
|Ambler
|Pennsylvania
|Lea Ivanovic
|One World Middle School
|The Bronx
|New York
|Gerard Patrick Jones
|University High School
|Fresno
|California
|Richard Kane
|Mount Union Area Jr./Sr. High School
|Mount Union
|Pennsylvania
|Michael Kasper
|Carpentersville Middle School
|Carpentersville
|Illinois
|Lou Kitchner
|Bedford Middle School
|Westport
|Connecticut
|Michael Leonas
|Ginnings Elementary
|Denton
|Texas
|Clarissa López
|Meridian World School
|Round Rock
|Texas
|Jager Loyde
|Round Rock ISD
|Round Rock
|Texas
|Edward Luckey
|Wilson Southern Middle School
|West Lawn
|Pennsylvania
|Ryan Mack
|P.S. 52K Sheepshead Bay
|Brooklyn
|New York
|LisaAnn MacVicar
|Hackensack High School
|Hackensack
|New Jersey
|Anthony Marinello
|Illinois State University
|Normal
|Illinois
|Melinda Mauter
|Drew Charter School
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|Alyxis Mayeaux
|Brusly High School
|Brusly
|Louisiana
|Anthony Mazzocchi
|John J Cali School of Music; Montclair State University
|Montclair
|New Jersey
|Matt McVeigh
|Fond du Lac High School
|Fond du Lac
|Wisconsin
|Sarah Milazzo-Payne
|Bryan Station Middle School
|Lexington
|Kentucky
|Rodney Miller
|Port Clinton City Schools
|Port Clinton
|Ohio
|Samuel Minge
|East Clinton High School
|Sabina
|Ohio
|Laura Moates Stanley
|Brookwood High School
|Snellville
|Georgia
|Michael Murphy
|Sherrard Middle School
|Wheeling
|West Virginia
|Mark Nichols
|Brazoswood High School
|Clute
|Texas
|Meredith Olson
|Longfellow Elementary/Vernon Middle School
|Marion
|Iowa
|Topher Otake
|Moberly Middle School
|Moberly
|Missouri
|Kristy Pagan
|Amelia Earha
|Hialeah
|Florida
|Kelly Parra
|PS/IS 266
|Bellerose
|New York
|Rob Pethel
|Sutton Middle School
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|Jason Phipps
|Ridgway Area School District
|Ridgway
|Pennsylvania
|Jaime Pitnell
|Buffalo Academy for Visual & Performing Arts
|Buffalo
|New York
|John Pohland
|Waconia High School
|Waconia
|Minnesota
|Juvon Pollard
|Belaire STEAM Magnet High School
|Baton Rouge
|Louisiana
|Bryan Poyzer
|North Dakota State College of Science
|Wahpeton
|North Dakota
|Amy Putlock
|Broughal Middle School (Bethlehem Area School District)
|Bethlehem
|Pennsylvania
|Jennifer Reece
|Dunlap High School
|Dunlap
|Illinois
|John Riley
|Crawford High School
|San Diego
|California
|Daniel Robbins
|La Paz Intermediate
|Mission Viejo
|California
|Marcos Rodriguez
|Avant Garde Academy Of Broward
|Broward
|Florida
|Xavier Rodriguez
|Covert Avenue School
|Elmont
|New York
|Chad Rose
|Worland High School/Worland Middle School
|Worland
|Wyoming
|Thomas Ruggieri
|Boardman High School
|Youngstown
|Ohio
|Markeise Russell
|Nicholas Senn High School
|Chicago
|Illinois
|Heather Schenck
|Mountain Range High School
|Westminster
|Colorado
|Kati Seiter
|Whitnall Middle School
|Greenfield
|Wisconsin
|Brandon Sparkman
|Chester Elementary School
|Chester
|New York
|Suzanne Spencer
|Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
|Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania
|Elisabeth (Betsy) Stambach-Fuller
|South Glens Falls High School
|South Glens Falls
|New York
|Beverly Stearns
|Williams High School and Williams Elementary/Middle School
|Williams
|Arizona
|Zachary Sullivan
|Bradford High School
|Starke
|Florida
|Noah Teachey
|The Urban Assembly School for Applied Math and Science
|Bronx
|New York
|Martin Urbach
|Harvest Collegiate High School
|New York
|New York
|Jeffrey Van Dusen
|BASIS Mesa
|Mesa
|Arizona
|Matthew Vanzini
|Mount Olive High School
|Flanders
|New Jersey
|Anthony Vittore
|Elmore County High School
|Eclectic
|Alabama
|Erich Wald
|Russell O. Brackman Middle School
|Barnegat
|New Jersey
|Eric Willoughby
|Woodland High School
|Cartersville
|Georgia
|Christopher Wink
|North Babylon High School
|North Babylon
|New York
|Cory Zilisch
|Westport Middle School
|Louisville
|Kentucky