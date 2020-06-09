216 Quarterfinalists Announced For 2021 Music Educator Award Presented By The Recording Academy And GRAMMY Museum

A total of 216 music teachers from 199 cities have been announced as quarterfinalists for the Music Educator Award™ presented by the Recording Academy® and GRAMMY Museum®. In total, nearly 2,000 initial nominations were submitted. In addition to our quarterfinalists, 91 legacy applicants from 2020 will also be eligible to win the award this year.

The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators (kindergarten through college, public and private schools) who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools. A joint partnership and presentation of the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum, the recipient will be recognized during GRAMMY® Week 2021.



The award is open to current U.S. music teachers, and anyone can nominate a teacher - students, parents, friends, colleagues, community members, school deans, and administrators. Teachers are also able to nominate themselves, and nominated teachers are notified and invited to fill out an application.



Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their remarkable impact on students' lives. The eighth annual honoree will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® and a range of GRAMMY Week events. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants.



Fifteen semifinalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants. The matching grants provided to the schools are made possible by the generosity and support of the GRAMMY Museum's Education Champion Ford Motor Company Fund. In addition, the American Choral Directors Association, National Association for Music Education, NAMM Foundation, and National Education Association support this program through outreach to their constituencies.

The semifinalists will be announced in September.



QUARTERFINALISTS

Name School City State Angela Adams Old Mill High School Millersville Maryland Samantha Alexander Dyker IS 201 Brooklyn New York Ellice Amendolare Eastridge High School Rochester New York Bonnie Anderson Miller's Point Elementary Converse Texas Peter Antony The Bayard School Wilmington Delaware Justin Antos Dwight D. Eisenhower High School Blue Island Illinois Hannah Gadd Ardrey Lafayette High School Oxford Mississippi Gabriel Arnold Nicholls State University Thibodaux Louisiana David Bachart New Hope-Solebury High School New Hope Pennsylvania Michelle Bade West View Elementary Muncie Indiana Kendra Balmer Russell Byers Charter School Philadelphia Pennsylvania Mario Banks Science Park High School Newark New Jersey Kenneth Bedwell St. James High School Murrells Inlet South Carolina Chris Behrens Beloit Memorial High School Beloit Wisconsin Deanna Bell Vestavia Hills Elementary East Vestavia Hills City Schools Alabama Elizabeth Bennett Buffalo Grove High School Buffalo Grove Illinois Lisa Bennett Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School West Chester Pennsylvania Brandon Bitner Central Dauphin High School Harrisburg Pennsylvania Alisha Bowden Richmond Hill Middle School Richmond Hill Georgia Nathan Bowman West Rowan Middle School Salisbury North Carolina Chris Branam North Carolina State University Raleigh North Carolina Alison Brightwell-Balot Cesar Chavez High School Laveen Arizona Tashundra Brown Southwind High School Memphis Tennessee Steve Browne Nashville Community High School Nashville Illinois Casey Buck Conway High School Conway Arkansas David Buckle Jonas Salk Middle School Old Bridge New Jersey Brian Buterbaugh Hershey High School Hershey Pennsylvania James Byrn Maconaquah High School Bunker Hill Indiana Alisha Cardwell Riverside High School Williamston North Carolina Angela Carpenter Harrington Elementary School Lexington Massachusetts Kendall Carrier Parrish Community High School Parrish Florida Andrew Challman John Bartram High School Philadelphia Pennsylvania Chris Cherry Hampshire High School Hampshire Illinois Candace Chun Eldorado High School Las Vegas Nevada Jenna Cipolla Dr. Orlando Edreira Academy School 26 Elizabeth New Jersey Carol Clark Gray-New Gloucester High School Gray Maine Robert Clark Long Branch High School Long Branch New Jersey Michael Clements Longfellow Elementary School Eastlake Ohio Sean Cohen Great Valley High School Malvern Pennsylvania Matthew Cole Tahoma High School Maple Valley Washington Ginny Coleman Tuscaloosa County High School Northport Alabama Melissa Colvin de Zavala Middle School Irving Texas JD Cooney Mayville High School Mayville Wisconsin Megan Cooney St. Ambrose University Davenport Iowa Stephen Cox Eastland High School Eastland Texas Tiffany Cox Lake Worth High School Lake Worth Florida Michael Craner Schuylerville Central Schools Schuylerville New York Brandon Crawford Princeton High School Princeton Illinois Mark D'Angelo Roosevelt High School Wyandotte Michigan Jim Daughters Arkansas Tech University Russellville Arkansas Andy Davis Reavis High School Burbank Illinois Pamela Dawson DeSoto High School DeSoto Texas Maria Del Valle Brin The Equity Project Charter School New York New York John Denton Sunset Ridge School Phoenix Arizona Paul Destito Jupiter Middle School Jupiter Florida Christopher Dollar Fishers Island School Fishers Island New York Brad Drinkwater Connetquot High School Bohemia New York Lawrence Dubill Hamburg High School Hamburg New York Christopher Dunmire Franklin High School Franklin Wisconsin Paul Eaton Girard College Philadelphia Pennsylvania Paulla Edwards Neil Armstrong Elementary Bettendorf Iowa Alison Ellis Peninsula High School Gig Harbor Washington Olander Emmons Greenwood High School Greenwood Mississippi Brian Endlein Middletown High School Middletown Delaware Kevin Erickson J. Frank Dobie High School Houston Texas Tyler Eriksen Eagle High School Eagle Idaho Jesse Espinosa S. P. Waltrip High School Houston Texas Krista Fanning Caddo Middle Magnet Shreveport Louisiana Amy Fetterly Clarence Senior High School Clarence New York Michelle Folta Columbus State University Columbus Georgia Mindy Forehand Ola High School McDonough Georgia Arturo Fuerte Willard Elementary School Evanston Illinois Michael Gabriel Charles W. Flanagan High School Pembroke Pines Florida Kevin Garcia-Hettinger Louis D. Brandeis High School San Antonio Texas James Gaskin Greenwood High School Greenwood South Carolina Jason Giachetti Huntington High School Huntington New York Trey Giddens New Manchester High School Douglasville Georgia David Gleason Green Mountain High School Lakewood Colorado Andrew Glenn Estrella Foothills High School Goodyear Arizona Carlos Goncalves Wilson Avenue School of the Performing Arts and Sciences Newark New Jersey John Gordon Louis L. Redding Middle School Middletown Delaware Cory Goshorn Arvada High School Arvada Colorado Dr. Dakeyan Graham King High School Tampa Florida Mike Guzman Tuscaloosa County High School Northport Alabama Amanda Hallam Garrett Junior High School Boulder City Nevada Amanda Hanzlik E.O. Smith High School Storrs Connecticut Elise Hepworth Missouri Western State University Saint Joseph Missouri Elizabeth Hering Churchill High School Livonia Michigan Josh Hettinger Garrett High School Garrett Indiana Zachary Hilligoss Metamora Township High School Metamora Illinois Jeff Hodur Coronado High School Colorado Springs Colorado Christopher Holley Willis Jr. High Chandler Arizona Kaitlin Holt Saugus High School Santa Clarita California Jessica Holzworth Fannin County School Systems Blue Ridge Georgia Dr. Camilla Horne Lincoln University Lincoln University Pennsylvania Vernon Huff The State University of New York at Fredonia Fredonia New York Graham Johnson Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School (WHEELS) New York New York Nathan Johnston Eastmark High School Mesa Arizona John Jones Lincoln Hall Middle School Lincolnwood Illinois Robert Kain Mountainburg High School Mountainburg Arkansas Samuel Kallaos Ruby Major Elementary Nashville Tennessee Caroline Kaupa Palo Verde Middle School Phoenix Arizona Dr. Janet Duguay Kirsten South Miami K-8 Center South Miami Florida Nikkole Kleba New Riegel New Riegel Ohio Matthew Komula Trinity High School Washington Pennsylvania Rachel Kramer Orange County School of the Arts Santa Ana California Matt Lamb Glenwood City High School Glenwood City Wisconsin Jenny Lanier McDowell High School Marion North Carolina Jordan Lee Western Guilford High School Greensboro North Carolina David Lewis Preble Shawnee Jr/Sr High School Camden Ohio Joshua Light Soddy-Daisy High School Soddy-Daisy Tennessee Paul Litten Homewood Middle School Homewood Alabama Julianna LoBiondo Hillsborough High School Hillsborough New Jersey Dean Marino West Port High School Ocala Florida Jacob Martin Kaukauna High School Kaukauna Wisconsin Lauren Martin Spruce Creek High School Port Orange Florida David Matchim Centennial High School Ellicott City Maryland Chris Maunu Arvada West High School Arvada Colorado Rachel Maxwell Traughber Junior High School Oswego Illinois Richard Maxwell Arcadia High School Phoenix Arizona Jay McCulley Sunset Middle School Brentwood Tennessee Tiffany McGrew Bixby Middle School Bixby Oklahoma Brian McMath Northwest Guilford High School Greensboro North Carolina Kayla Medlen Cox Landing Elementary School Barboursville West Virginia Shawna Mendez The Manning School of Academics and Arts Golden Colorado David Messick Wilde Lake Middle School Columbia Maryland Chris Mettert East Noble High School Kendallville Indiana Brian Miears Caddo Mills High School Caddo Mills Texas Jay Miller Columbia High School Lake City Florida Ashleigh Moffit Gateway Science Academy Middle School Saint Louis Missouri Marc Monroe Butler Traditional High School Louisville Kentucky Patricia Moore Canyon View Elementary School Tucson Arizona Amber Moss Lakeside Middle School Hot Springs Arkansas Khristina Motley Hillcrest High Tuscaloosa Alabama Ryan Muir South Kingstown High School South Kingstown Rhode Island Jeffrey Murdock The University of Arkansas Fayetteville Arkansas Stephanie Nelson Liberty-Eylau High School Texarkana Texas Mark Nichols Brazoswood High School Clute Texas Adam Nobile Big Spring High School Newville Pennsylvania Lonnie Norwood Chicago Children's Choir Chicago Illinois Amanda Nottingham William C. Jack Glendale Arizona Greg Odom Roswell High School Roswell New Mexico Jeanne Olson Lincoln High School Wisconsin Rapids Wisconsin Jeremy Overbeck Century High School Bismarck North Dakota Jim Palmer Allatoona High School Acworth Georgia Ryan Palmer Coon Rapids High School Coon Rapids Minnesota Chung Park University of Central Florida Orlando Florida James Patterson Cross High School Cross South Carolina Matt Pendrak Amherst Central High School Amherst New York Debra Perry Coit Creative Arts Academy Grand Rapids Michigan Craig Peterson Kennedy Secondary School Fergus Falls Minnesota Anna Petrenko Maple Valley Jr./Sr. High School Vermontville Michigan Alan Posner Bloomfield Hills High School Bloomfield Hills Michigan Courtney Powers South Philadelphia High School Philadelphia Pennsylvania Debra Price Paden City High School Paden City West Virginia Timothy Price Newport Elementary School Newport North Carolina Shawna Quinn Vista Ridge High School Colorado Springs Colorado Kameron Radford Stuart W. Cramer High School Belmont North Carolina Jose Ramos-Santiago Beaumont Magnet Academy Knoxville Tennessee Christina Randall Hardeeville-Ridgeland Middle School Hardeeville South Carolina Becca Rhodes Farmington High School Farmington Utah Blake Richter Inman Intermediate Nixa Missouri Kimberly Ritzer Green Valley High School Henderson Nevada Marcos Rodriguez Avant Garde Academy of Broward Hollywood Florida Brent Rose Kelly Walsh High School Casper Wyoming Chad Rose Worland High School Worland Wyoming Lenae Rose Morgan County High School Madison Georgia Ben Rosier Vicksburg High School Vicksburg Michigan Lynne Ruda Lancaster High School Lancaster New York Zachary Ruffert Smoky Hill High School Aurora Colorado Stefanie Sagaro Academy for International Education Charter School Miami Springs Florida Jenna Sandman First Avenue School Newark New Jersey Erin Scalisi Nimitz High School Irving Texas Mathew Schick Crescenta Valley High School La Crescenta California Kevin Schoenbach Oswego High School Oswego Illinois Kati Seiter Whitnall Middle School Greenfield Wisconsin Natalie Sheeler Sturgis Charter Public School Hyannis Massachusetts Shahniz Shirazi Arizona Conservatory for Arts & Academics Phoenix Arizona Alex Shive Cartersville City Schools Cartersville Georgia Christopher Shumick Milton High School Milton Georgia Katie Silcott Olentangy Shanahan Middle School Lewis Center Ohio Michelle Smith Heathrow Elementary School Lake Mary Florida Bethany Stearns-Miller Waccamaw Intermediate School Pawleys Island South Carolina Shannon Stephens Lookout Valley Middle High School Chattanooga Tennessee Kurt Stroman Legend High School Parker Colorado Kokoe Tanaka-Suwan Purchase & Parsons Memorial Elementary Schools Harrison Central New York Rachel Taylor East Silver Spring Elementary School Silver Spring Maryland Shane Thomas University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music Cincinnati Ohio Michelle Tolvo-Chan Helix Charter High School La Mesa California Christopher Toomey Mineola High School Garden City Park New York Matthew Trevino Roan Forest Elementary San Antonio Texas Brenna Tripp Manteno Elementary School Manteno Illinois Timothy Trost Ayala High School Chino Hills California Neil Underwood Lenoir-Rhyne University Hickory North Carolina Casey Unger West Allis Central High School West Allis Wisconsin José Valenzuela Lehman High School Kyle Texas David Vickerman San José State University San Jose California Dominic Vitale Sage Ridge School Reno Nevada Patrick Volker Scarborough High School Scarborough Maine Donald Walter Northwest Guilford Middle School Greensboro North Carolina Rebecca Wand New Castle Middle School New Castle Indiana Lynne Weimer Portville Central School Portville New York Nick Weiser State University of New York at Fredonia Fredonia New York Joshua Wentz Los Angeles Mission College Sylmar California Dustin Wiley Firelands High School Oberlin Ohio Lisa Williamson Casselberry Elementary Casselberry Florida Tracy Williamson Gorham Middle School Gorham Maine Kelly Winovich Northgate Middle/Senior High School Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Jeanine Woodman John S. Clark Elementary Waukegan Illinois Mark Wozniak Padua Franciscan High School Parma Ohio Ryan Wright South Lake High School Groveland Florida Daniel Wyman Marshfield High School Marshfield Missouri Cedric Young Westlake High School Atlanta Georgia Christina Young Atrisco Heritage Academy High School Albuquerque New Mexico Ronnie Ziccardi Avonworth Elementary School Pittsburgh Pennsylvania





LEGACY APPLICANTS

Name School City State James Allder Greenbrier East High School Lewisburg West Virginia Nathaniel Arnold Upper Dublin High School Fort Washington Pennsylvania Amanda Balarin Southwest Legacy High School Von Ormy Texas Patrick Beare Tony Hillerman Middle School Albuquerque New Mexico Gary Bernice Springfield High School of Science and Technology Springfield Massachusetts Matthew Blom Eagle School Intermediate Martinsburg West Virginia Cherie Bowe William M. Colmer Middle School Pascagoula Mississippi Brittany Brings Centennial High School Boise Idaho Douglas Brown Middleton High School Middleton Wisconsin Tim Brown Ripley High School Ripley Ohio Vashti Burgess Marlton Elementary School Upper Marlboro Maryland Andrea Burke Binford Middle School Richmond Virginia Jamin Burton Colony High School Palmer Alaska Teresa Cameron Eastside Elementary School Lake City Florida Justin Cusick Osceola County School for the Arts Kissimmee Florida Christina Custode Niagara Falls High School Niagara Falls New York David Dehner Monte Vista Christian School Watsonville California Patrick Dunham Dundee Central School Dundee New York David Eckert New Braunfels High School New Braunfels Texas Kurt Eckhardt Newtown High School Sandy Hook Connecticut Stephen Elford Hancock Place High School Saint Louis Missouri Christina Farrell Long Beach Middle School Long Beach New York Mina Flateau Woodsville High School Woodsville New Hampshire Deborah Fleischer Schofield Middle School Las Vegas Nevada Claire Foote Jesse S. Bobo Elementary School Spartanburg South Carolina Laurence Glenzer Nekoosa High School Nekoosa Wisconsin Sheena Graham Warren Harding High School Bridgeport Connecticut Melissa Gustafson-Hinds O'Fallon Township High School O'Fallon Illinois Eric Hahn Bangor Area High School Bangor Pennsylvania Micah Haven Meeker Middle School Tacoma Washington Levert Hedgemon, Jr. Westlawn Middle School Tuscaloosa Alabama Tim Heichelheim Skyview High School/Alki Middle School Vancouver Washington Michael Hood Wissahickon Senior High School Ambler Pennsylvania Lea Ivanovic One World Middle School The Bronx New York Gerard Patrick Jones University High School Fresno California Richard Kane Mount Union Area Jr./Sr. High School Mount Union Pennsylvania Michael Kasper Carpentersville Middle School Carpentersville Illinois Lou Kitchner Bedford Middle School Westport Connecticut Michael Leonas Ginnings Elementary Denton Texas Clarissa López Meridian World School Round Rock Texas Jager Loyde Round Rock ISD Round Rock Texas Edward Luckey Wilson Southern Middle School West Lawn Pennsylvania Ryan Mack P.S. 52K Sheepshead Bay Brooklyn New York LisaAnn MacVicar Hackensack High School Hackensack New Jersey Anthony Marinello Illinois State University Normal Illinois Melinda Mauter Drew Charter School Atlanta Georgia Alyxis Mayeaux Brusly High School Brusly Louisiana Anthony Mazzocchi John J Cali School of Music; Montclair State University Montclair New Jersey Matt McVeigh Fond du Lac High School Fond du Lac Wisconsin Sarah Milazzo-Payne Bryan Station Middle School Lexington Kentucky Rodney Miller Port Clinton City Schools Port Clinton Ohio Samuel Minge East Clinton High School Sabina Ohio Laura Moates Stanley Brookwood High School Snellville Georgia Michael Murphy Sherrard Middle School Wheeling West Virginia Mark Nichols Brazoswood High School Clute Texas Meredith Olson Longfellow Elementary/Vernon Middle School Marion Iowa Topher Otake Moberly Middle School Moberly Missouri Kristy Pagan Amelia Earha Hialeah Florida Kelly Parra PS/IS 266 Bellerose New York Rob Pethel Sutton Middle School Atlanta Georgia Jason Phipps Ridgway Area School District Ridgway Pennsylvania Jaime Pitnell Buffalo Academy for Visual & Performing Arts Buffalo New York John Pohland Waconia High School Waconia Minnesota Juvon Pollard Belaire STEAM Magnet High School Baton Rouge Louisiana Bryan Poyzer North Dakota State College of Science Wahpeton North Dakota Amy Putlock Broughal Middle School (Bethlehem Area School District) Bethlehem Pennsylvania Jennifer Reece Dunlap High School Dunlap Illinois John Riley Crawford High School San Diego California Daniel Robbins La Paz Intermediate Mission Viejo California Marcos Rodriguez Avant Garde Academy Of Broward Broward Florida Xavier Rodriguez Covert Avenue School Elmont New York Chad Rose Worland High School/Worland Middle School Worland Wyoming Thomas Ruggieri Boardman High School Youngstown Ohio Markeise Russell Nicholas Senn High School Chicago Illinois Heather Schenck Mountain Range High School Westminster Colorado Kati Seiter Whitnall Middle School Greenfield Wisconsin Brandon Sparkman Chester Elementary School Chester New York Suzanne Spencer Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush Philadelphia Pennsylvania Elisabeth (Betsy) Stambach-Fuller South Glens Falls High School South Glens Falls New York Beverly Stearns Williams High School and Williams Elementary/Middle School Williams Arizona Zachary Sullivan Bradford High School Starke Florida Noah Teachey The Urban Assembly School for Applied Math and Science Bronx New York Martin Urbach Harvest Collegiate High School New York New York Jeffrey Van Dusen BASIS Mesa Mesa Arizona Matthew Vanzini Mount Olive High School Flanders New Jersey Anthony Vittore Elmore County High School Eclectic Alabama Erich Wald Russell O. Brackman Middle School Barnegat New Jersey Eric Willoughby Woodland High School Cartersville Georgia Christopher Wink North Babylon High School North Babylon New York Cory Zilisch Westport Middle School Louisville Kentucky

Related Articles View More Music Stories