2010 Mac Miller Mixtape 'K.I.D.S.' Will Be Available To Stream Later This Year

Billboard reports that Mac Miller's "K.I.D.S" mixtape will be available to stream later this year in honor of its ninth anniversary.

"On this 9th anniversary of the first tape that Mac and Rostrum put out together, I'm excited to announce that K.I.D.S. will be available on all streaming services later this year," wrote Rostrum Records founder Benjy Grinberg. "After Macadelic came out, Mac asked if we could clear this one next. It has been challenging but we are getting through it. We miss Mac every day and we see our job as making sure his music lives on. We love you, Mac."

The mixtape featured songs like "Nike's on My Feet," "Senior Skip Day," "The Spins," "Kool Aid and Frozen Pizza" and "Knock Knock." Miller died one year ago last September at age 26.

Listen to "Nike's on My Feet" here:

Read the original story on Billboard.





