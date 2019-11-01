17 Memphis Release Never-Before-Heard Versions of 'Strangers'

Country music's "fearless new duo" (Taste of Country) 17 Memphis released two never-before-heard versions of their song "Strangers" today. The "Strangers (The Small Things Remix)" and album version both showcase members Chelsea Todd and Felix Snow's unique sound of "country-with-a-twist" (The Boot), all produced by Felix himself, and proves the two are "ready to break the rules" (The Boot) when it comes to their music.

Snow is a triple-platinum producer who has worked with Kiira, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez and others while Todd was formerly Atlantic-signed artist TSYM. Together, the two have developed a sound that is on the "cutting edge of pop and hip-hop, as if Lady Antebellum set up shop in an Atlanta rap studio for a week," (Billboard). "17 Memphis is not your typical country group. Apart from their sound, that blends influences from all corners of the musical world, they have a story that feels ripped from the pages of a novel. There is certainly something special about these two (PopDust)."

Country music's newest duo 17 Memphis bring their own unique sound to the country crossover genre game. With sounds similar to peers Sam Hunt and Florida Georgia Line, 17 Memphis offer a fresh aesthetic to country music that fans have yet to experience listening to mainstream country radio.



Felix Snow and Chelsea Todd, the voices behind 17 Memphis, may be new to Nashville but neither is new to the music scene. Both consider the group a natural progression from their pop collaborations. Snow, originally from Connecticut, is an award-winning platinum producer who grew up influenced by The Grateful Dead and The Beach Boys. His most recent work includes the multiplatinum single "Gold" by Kiiara, and has also written and produced for Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and Katy Perry.



Todd, a small-town girl from Texas, grew up singing Patsy Cline but later transformed her sound while creating her pop project, TYSM, on Snow's label EFFESS Records.



A cross country road trip and a stop in Tennessee became the inspiration to kickstart the duo's country endeavor. A fresh acoustic guitar and a Memphis hotel room would become the breeding ground of the first song written as a duo, the inspiration behind their unique name, and the beginning of a romantic relationship between the two.

Photo Credit: Zachary Gray





