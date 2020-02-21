In This Moment Share New Song 'Hunting Grounds'

The haunting track hinges on the vocal interplay and lyrical tension between ITM frontwoman Maria Brink and Cotela. Ultimately, "Hunting Grounds," which boast the ominous chorus "One of us is going down," is like a metallic game of cat and mouse.



The song appears on the band's seventh album Mother, out March 27 via Roadazrunner/Atlantic. The album is available for pre-order here.



Previously, In This Moment shared their new single "The In-Between." Watch the video here.

Mother follows 2017's beloved Ritual. Excitement for this record burns at a fevered pitch, as In This Moment landed on several "Most Anticipated" lists, including Alternative Press, Loudwire, and Revolver.

In This Moment are known to spend most of their time on the road, bringing their epic and extraordinary live shows to their legion of dedicated fans. In This Moment shows are essentially like cinematic carnivals - full of stunning visuals that are guaranteed to transport attendees to another world. They will embark on a headline tour ahead of Mother's release with support from Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black. The tour kicks off on March 24 in Orlando, Florida and runs through May 17 with what will be an historic appearance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. All dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.

Listen to "Hunting Grounds" below.

MOTHER TRACK LISTING:



"The Beginning - Interlude"

"Fly Like An Eagle"

"The Red Crusade - Interlude"

"The In-Between"

"Legacy"

"We Will Rock You" (Feat. Lzzy Hale + Taylor Momsen)

"Mother"

"As Above So Below"

"Born In Flames"

"God Is She"

"Holy Man"

"Hunting Grounds" (Feat. Joe Cotela of Ded)

"Lay Me Down"

"Into Dust"

IN THIS MOMENT ON TOUR:

WITH BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DED, + RAVEN BLACK



3/24 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

3/26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

3/27 - Birmingham, AL - Sloss Furnaces

3/28 -Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Events Center

3/30 - Richmond, VA - The National

3/31 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

4/1 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

4/3 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre

4/4 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

4/5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

4/7 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

4/9 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

4/10 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

4/11 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

4/13 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

4/14 - Ft. Wayne, IN -The Clyde Theatre

4/15 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

4/17 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

4/18 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

4/19 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note (Outdoor Stage)

4/21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre

4/23- Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

4/24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion

4/25 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

4/27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

4/28 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

4/29 - Los Angeles, CA -The Novo

5/1 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

5/2 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre - Grand Sierra Resort

5/3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

5/5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

5/6 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center

5/7 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

5/8 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center: Retter & Company Theatre

5/10 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

5/11 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

5/13 - Calgary, AL - MacEwan Hall

5/15 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena

5/16 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

5/17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre





Related Articles View More Music Stories