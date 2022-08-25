Eliza & The Delusionals Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Following the release of their critically acclaimed debut album NOW AND THEN, Australia's ELIZA & THE DELUSIONALS will be returning to the U.S. this fall for the first time since March 2020.

Picking directly up from their last tour before the pandemic stalled their U.S. tour, they will be hitting the road once again with indie rock favorites Silversun Pickups who they toured with in 2020 from September 28 to November 18.

The tour will be hitting markets such as Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Nashville, Atlanta, and more. In addition, the band will also be playing select headline dates in Fresno, Denver, Chicago, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Richmond.

Surrounding all of this exciting news, the band had the honor of appearing on Triple J's longstanding Like A Version series, where the band performed a cover of Phoebe Bridger's "Motion Sickness."

"I think excited is an understatement for how we feel about this upcoming tour. All we've been thinking about since we were last touring USA in 2020 is how badly we've wanted to come back, and we feel so grateful to be heading out around the country again with our friends Silversun Pickups along with a few of our own shows," says the band.

"We love America, it holds such a special place in our hearts and our band so we can't wait to see everyone, and catch up with all of the fans we were supposed to see almost three years ago now! It feels like such a long time coming, but we're so excited for our dream to once again become a reality!

For Eliza & The Delusionals, music has not only been a unifying force amongst them as a band of like-minded individuals, but also a proven mode of escape into a soundscape marked by vibrancy and emotion. The group's journey until this point has seen them grow up on stages around Australia, their music arresting and speaking to music fans who yearn for that same sense of belonging and escapism.

Their 12-track debut album Now and Then is Eliza & The Delusionals in their purest form. An album that reflects on youth and the formative years that have influenced the mid-20 somethings they are today, it is the perfect soundtrack to the band's coming-of-age period.

Written by Eliza Klatt and Kurt Skuse with added writing credits coming courtesy of acclaimed songwriters/producers in Sarah Aarons (Zedd, The Rubens, Childish Gambino), John Hill (Cage The Elephant, Charli XCX, Lykke Li) and Keith Harris (Madonna, The Black Eyed Peas), Now And Then is a properly international effort.

Sessions that took place between Australia's East Coast and Los Angeles formed its sound: guitars and rhythms that feel fresh and contemporary while casting a nostalgic look back at the artists who brought similar ideas to prominence in the '90s and early '00s.

Capitalizing on the momentum their EP A STATE OF LIVING IN AN OBJECTIVE REALITY brought them, Eliza & The Delusionals hit the ground running, with a trio of successful single releases in "Save Me" (accruing over 1 million combined streams worldwide, 30+ editorial playlist spots and the cover of Spotify's Front Left playlist), "YOU" and "Nothing Yet," bolstering their presence in Australia and abroad, all the while demonstrating the potential of the album that was waiting in the wings. Renewed popularity and hunger for Eliza & The Delusionals in 2022 has resulted in a whopping combined stream count exceeding 2 million over the last six singles alone.

Eliza & The Delusionals will be on tour with Silversun Pickups this fall from September 28 to November 18. In addition, the band will perform at Toonerville Music Fest in Pelham, NY on September 17. Their debut album NOW AND THEN is out now via Cooking Vinyl.

ELIZA & THE DELUSIONALS FALL US TOUR

Sep 17 - Pelham, NY @ Toonerville Music Fest

Sep 28 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory (w/ Silversun Pickups)

Sept 29 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues (w/ Silversun Pickups)

Oct 2 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater (w/ Silversun Pickups)

Oct 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum (w/ Silversun Pickups)

Oct 4 - Fresno, CA @ Strummers (Headlining)

Oct 6 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater (w/ Silversun Pickups)

Oct 7 - Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theater (w/ Silversun Pickups)

Oct 8 - Stateline, NV @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe (w/ Silversun Pickups)

Oct 9 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spade (w/ Silversun Pickups)

Oct 26 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake (Headlining)

Oct 27 - Kansas City, KS @ Record Bar (Headlining)

Oct 29 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean (Headlining)

Oct 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop (Headlining)

Nov 1 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Black Forge (Headlining)

Nov 2 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues (w/ Silversun Pickups)

Nov 4 - Newhaven, CT @ College Street Music Hall (w/ Silversun Pickups)

Nov 4 - Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater (w/ Silversun Pickups)

Nov 6 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall (w/ Silversun Pickups)

Nov 8 - Baltimore, MD @ Ramshead (w/ Silversun Pickups)

Nov 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore (w/ Silversun Pickups)

Nov 10 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall (Headlining)

Nov 11 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz (w/ Silversun Pickups)

Nov 12 - Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore (w/ Silversun Pickups)

Nov 14 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues (w/ Silversun Pickups)

Nov 15 - Saint Petersburg, FL @ Janus Landing (w/ Silversun Pickups)

Nov 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre (w/ Silversun Pickups)

Nov 18 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Hall (w/ Silversun Pickups)