ZEPPELIN HALL Proudly Announces their BaconFest and Executive Chef Franco Robazetti on Food Network's “Beat Bobby Flay”

Zeppelin Hall, the grand biergarten and restaurant in Jersey City, is hosting their annual event that bacon lovers from all over the area look forward to. BaconFest is happening now through Sunday, January 26th with acclaimed Executive Chef Franco Robazetti and his team serving up twenty bacon filled dishes including the one that earned him the 1st place prize at last year's Bacon and Beer Classic.

Selections from the special BaconFest menu include Bacon Lasagna for $16. It's the only lasagna where pasta is just a garnish with layers of pasta, ground beef, pork sausage, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses and sheets of Applewood bacon. The Bacon Shrimp on the Barbie for $15 has six grilled jumbo shrimp wrapped in Applewood smoked bacon and served with creamy chipotle sauce. The 2019 Jersey City Bacon and Beer Classic Champion dish are Robazetti's Bacon Sliders for $11 featuring six thick cut bacon sliders with tomato, fresh baby arugula garnished with a chipotle mayo sauce. There's also Bacon Mac & Cheese, Bacon Quesedilla, Bacon Wrapped Grilled Cheese, and a Bacon Cheesesteak. It's easy to pair all of these baconlicious items with Zeppelin Hall's beverage program

Our readers and fans of Executive Chef Franco Robazetti will like to know he is due to appear on the Food Network's hit show, "Beat Bobby Flay" on January 23rd at 10pm EST. The show features two contestants who battle it out to face the celebrity chef, Bobby Flay. It's an exciting opportunity for Robazetti and the show will certainly interest patrons of Zeppelin Hall who regularly enjoy his culinary delights.

Zeppelin Hall is located on 88 Liberty View Drive, Jersey City, NJ 07302. The venue has plenty of convenient free parking available and they are easily reached by mass transit options from the area and NYC. For more information, please visit https://zeppelinhall.com/ or call 201.721.8888.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zeppelin Hall and Chef Franco Robazetti





