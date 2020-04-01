ZARO'S FAMILY BAKERY Announces New Options for Customers

Zaro's Family Bakery, the fourth-generation, family-owned, New York City bakery founded in the Bronx in 1927 is launching three new delivery packages. Zaro's Family Bakery now offers an option to send breakfast to local Bronx front-line workers, in addition to Birthday Cakes to loved ones who are celebrating during this time.

Give Breakfast to the Front Line: For those looking for a way to support workers on the front lines, Zaro's is offering the option to send two dozen bagels with all the fixin's to some of the heroes in the Bronx, including at Lincoln Medical Center; FDNY Engine 60 - Ladder 17 -Battalion 14; and New York City Police Department - 40th Precinct.

Send a Birthday Cake: Zaro's is also offering Mini and Full size Birthday Cakes to send loved ones, complete with a personalized message and candles. Options include Sprinkle, Carrot, Blackout and Manhattan Cakes, and all cakes can be delivered throughout NYC. Mini birthday cakes are $14.99 and full size birthday cakes are $32.99.

Bake at Home: Zaro's is also now delivering their popular chocolate chip cookie dough to bake at home. Each order bakes 12 cookies, and freezes well.

For more information on Zaro's Family Bakery, please visit https://www.zaro.com/.

