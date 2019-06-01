WORLD PRIDE MONTH Celebrations at NYC Restaurants and Bars

This June, World Pride Month, marks the 50th anniversary of Pride. New York City is welcoming visitors from around the world for parties, charity events, and, of course, the parade. There are so many great things happening across the city in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. Check out some of the restaurants and bars that are helping their guests celebrate.

The Wilson (132 W 27th Street)

Located just blocks from the start and finish of the Pride Parade, The Wilson will be celebration home base on Sunday, June 30. Join us for bottomless drinks, yard games, food specials, and a place to relax and recharge before and after the parade. To get in the spirit before the parade, The Wilson is offering a month-long Unicorn Ice Cream Sandwich special made with gelato or sorbet of their choice, sandwiched in between two deliciously light meringue cookies for $10.

Located through the entrance of TAG-approved INNSIDE by Meliá New York NoMad, The Wilson is extending Pride Month to include our four legged friends. The recently launched Dog Menu will be donating a portion of all proceeds to The Trevor Project - the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to the LGBTQ+ youth. For reservations, please email reservations@igchospitality.com

Rosé Terrace (444 Park Avenue South)

On the 30th of June, make your way to Rosé Terrace located on the 15th floor of TAG-approved Mondrian Park Avenue. For the first time in Pride history, the parade will be televised and we think that's deserving of a viewing party! Watch live coverage of the parade as you dance with drag queens to a DJ and enjoy a two-hour open bar between 12pm-2pm, bottomless pours of everyone's favorite pink wine, Montauk Beer and speciality cocktails. Tickets are $139 and can be purchased here with a portion of the proceeds going towards The Audre Lorde Project - a LGBTQ+ People of Color centre for community wellness and progressive social and economic justice in New York City.

Boulton & Watt (5 Avenue A)

For the final week of Pride Month between June 24th to 30th, leading up to the parade, Boulton & Watt are collaborating with Torch & Crown Brewing Company to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. Boulton & Watt will be serving Rainbows Everywhere - a tropical, fruity IPA with proceeds going towards the Ali Forney Centre - an organization dedicated to protect LGBTQ+ youth from the harms and dangers of homelessness and help them live independently. Reservations can be made by emailing info@boultonandwattnyc.com.

Refinery Rooftop (63 W 38th Street)

As part of their ongoing I Give A Sip campaign, each month Refinery Rooftop features a signature cocktail that benefits a worthy cause by donating $1 from every special cocktail sold. For the entire month of June, proceeds from every Frosé sold will be going towards The Trevor Project - the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to the LGBTQ+ youth. Reservations can be made through reservations@igchospitality.com

