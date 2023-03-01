Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WOMEN IN WINE-Inspiring Achievements From Around the Globe

Mar. 01, 2023  
March marks Women's History Month and in honor of International Women's Day on March 8th, we're celebrating the incredible, accomplished women in wine, both past and present.

The once male dominated industry is being shaken up by talented female winemakers. This month we raise a glass, and propose a toast to strong women. May we know them, may we raise them, may we enjoy their fabulous wines.

We're highlighting some of the fantastic "women in wine" from around the world, spanning from Spain, France, Italy & Oregon. Read about them and be inspired!

Marina Cvetic, Miriam Masciarelli (pictured) - Owner & Winemaker, Brand Ambassador, Masciarelli

Masciarelli Winery is led by Marina Cvetic, wife of Gianni Masciarelli, and their eldest daughter Miriam Lee Masciarelli, who together have taken up the difficult legacy of continuing to elevate Abruzzo wines and vines into the world wine scene. In recent years, their shared leadership has seen an increase in wine production and market reach globally. In addition to top management, the entire company is particularly proud to represent a staff of 54% women.

Luisa Ponzi - Winemaker, Ponzi Vineyards

Luisa combines her formal winemaking experience with her lifelong work with her father, Dick Ponzi, at their Willamette Valley vineyards and winery. Since 1993, Luisa has brought her knowledge of Burgundian practices combined with her personal experience to the family-owned winery. She continues to educate herself through contacts with winemakers around the world, frequent winery tastings and winemaking conferences.

Meritxell Juvé - CEO, Juvé & Camps

Meritxell Juvé grew up surrounded by vineyards, playing among wine racks and hiding in wine cellars. Although she never felt pressured to be part of her family business, she came to realize, after working in other industries, she could not stay away from the winery and her family's legacy. In 2016, Txell became J&C Prime Brands' first woman CEO, completing the generational transition that the company had been preparing for. She represents the fourth generation to manage the family-owned estate and is committed to upholding the brand's legacy and ethos of quality and prestige.

Lily Bollinger - Champagne Bollinger

The world will always remember Lily Bollinger by her iconic quote, "I drink Champagne when I'm happy and when I'm sad. Sometimes I drink it when I'm alone. When I have company I consider it obligatory. I trifle with it if I'm not hungry and drink it when I am. Otherwise, I never touch it -- unless I'm thirsty." Lily stepped in to take the helm of the House when her husband passed away and put her heart and soul into her new role. A dauntless businesswoman and formidable strategist, she would tolerate nothing short of excellence. One of her greatest legacies is the creation of the prestige Bollinger R.D. cuvee, which underscores her ability to innovate and market new products.

Photo Credit: Marina Cvetic, Miriam Masciarelli of Masciarelli Winery


