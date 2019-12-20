WINE SELECTIONS from Around the Globe for Holiday Partying, Gifting and Ringing in the New Year

Holiday gatherings, gifting, dining out, and celebrating 2020 are all opportunities to indulge in wine choices. From robust reds, lovely rosés and pleasing whites to delightful bubbles, we have a nice wine selection for you. It's great to know that our choices are easily accessible and come at a variety of price points. Cheers!

Mionetto - They have been Italy's foremost Prosecco producer for over 125 years with an established reputation for quality, tradition and innovation. The winery was founded in 1887 by Francesco Mionetto in the small village of Valdobbiadene, located just north of Venice, in the heart of the Prosecco region. Mionetto is one of the area's oldest wine producers with long-established relationships with top growers, ensuring a consistent supply of quality grapes. As the only Prosecco producer who bottles-to-order, Mionetto ensures ultimate freshness and superior quality. They have a fine variety at a variety of selections at different points that includes Mionetto Prestige Brut, Mionetto Prestige Rosé Extra Dry, and Mionetto Luxury Cartizze DOCG. Visit https://usa.mionetto.com/us.

Les Vins Georges Duboeuf - The first wine of the harvest, Beaujolais Nouveau had its annual release in November just in time for the holidays. These wines that are made with 100% Gamay grapes include Beaujolais Nouveau 2019, Rosé Nouveau 2019, and Beaujolais-Villages Nouveau 2019. The Duboeuf family also has many other fine wines in their portfolio from domaines that include Château des Capitans Juliénas and Jean Ernest Descombes Morgon. Visit http://www.duboeuf.com/ and their exclusive import, marketing and sales company, Quintessential Wines, https://www.quintessentialwines.com/.

Yatir Wines - This Israeli wine is making a big impression on wine drinkers. The Yatir region, located in the southern tip of the Judean Hills, has a rich and fascinating history of wine production. The well-tended vineyards of the Yatir Winery are planted at an altitude of up to 900 meters above sea level and are scattered across various locations in the forest. Their wines include Yatir Petit Verdot, Yatir Syrah, Yatir Cabernet Sauvignon, Yatir Mt. Amasa, Yatir Rosé, and Yatir Viognier. For more information, visit: https://yatirwinery.com/en/about/.

Champagne Henriot - Founded in 1808, it is one of the few remaining family-owned Champagne houses, with more than 200 years of independence and heritage. Known for its luminous Chardonnay-driven style, Champagne Henriot today introduces Cuvée Hemera 2005, the first prestige cuvée produced by Chef de Caves, Laurent Fresnet, and Vintage Brut 2008, which marks the house's bicentenary with its 200th vintage offering. Both new wines are now available nationwide in the U.S. Visit: https://www.champagne-henriot.com/.

Tussock Jumper Wines - The company offers selections from 11 different countries. They care about where their wines come from and strive to work with producers who guarantee the best quality. They give each wine the name of an animal from the region of the world where the wine was produced. Some of their selections include Merlot from France; Chenin Blanc from South Africa; Shiraz from Australia; and a Moscato from Spain. We also like that Tussock Jumper has convenient single serve bottles that are packaged with a plastic glass, perfect for sports outings and picnics. Visit: http://www.tussockjumperwines.com/en/home/.

Cellier des Dauphins - They are known for diverse, terroir-driven winemaking, with a focus on relatively undiscovered but remarkable Villages and Crus of the Côtes du Rhône in France. These include Plan de Dieu, Puyméras, Cairanne, Vacqueyras, Vinsobres, and the more prominent Châteauneuf-du-Pape. Winegrowers throughout the Southern Rhône work to insure that their top quality wines distinctly represent each of the areas. Their collaborative approach allows Cellier des Dauphins to offer wines at incredible value to customers with collections that include Les Crus, Origine Bio, Reserve Côtes du Rhône, Prestige, Villages, and Les Dauphins. Visit: https://www.cellier-des-dauphins.com/en/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com





