WINE SELECTIONS for Turkey Day and Beyond

Food is the star of Thanksgiving, but many traditions beyond the feast make this holiday extra-special. From the early morning Turkey Trot to post-dinner crashing on the couch, we've got you covered with the perfect wines to pair with all of your Turkey Day rituals. And keep these wines in mind for your upcoming festivities as the holidays go into full swing.

For Your Nostalgic TV of Choice

If your Turkey Day always starts with the Macy's Day parade or a feel-good Charlie Brown special, look to Ramón Bilbao Rioja Crianza to warm the heart either way. With fruity, juicy flavors and spice notes from oak aging, this Spanish red is ideal for casual couch sipping or pre-meal snacking.

For Your Post-Turkey Trot Recovery

Waking up early for a 5k run on this foodie holiday should certainly be rewarded with a drink. This year, allow the crisp acidity and bright minerality of Ancient Peaks Chardonnay to cool you down while also whetting your appetite for all the goodness to come.

For Reconnecting with Loved Ones

It's a great feeling to gather over a meal, especially when it's the first time in a long time. To celebrate safely being together again, pop a bottle of fresh and lively Crémant d'Alsace. These French sparklers are high-quality and budget-friendly, so you can toast with those closest to you all evening long.

For the Turkey Day Games

Whether you're sipping from the sidelines or joining in for a game, football in the backyard is a must (even if it is a little nippy). Carry on this American pastime with a California red from Paso Robles and embrace your youth with the AVAs vibrant, new-world wines.

For Sharing What You're Thankful For

Toasting to the joys of life is a special part for many on this day of gratitude. Make these moments sparkle even brighter with Champagne Laurent-Perrier cuvées-from Chardonnay-dominant La Cuvée to 100% Pinot Noir Cuvée Rosé.

For the Love of Leftovers

Some would say Thanksgiving leftovers are the best part-and whether you're braving a second plate at the table or enjoying for days to follow, Côtes du Rhône is there to pair. These crowd-pleasing reds have bright fruit and herbal notes to match your midday turkey and cranberry sauce craving and emphasize the thyme and rosemary in (deliciously) re-heated stuffing.

