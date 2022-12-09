Visit THE SKINNY on the LES for Naughty Holiday Fun
Visit THE SKINNY on the LES for Naughty Holiday Fun
Save Santa a trip this year and sleigh your way to the Lower East Side staple, The Skinny located at 174 Orchard Street. They welcome you to experience its 5th annual anti-holiday pop-up "Naughty or Nice" for anti-holiday debauchery.
Cue the ugly Christmas sweaters, the bar is decked in floor-to-ceiling over-the-top gaudy Christmas decor and boasts interactive games and a calendar full of surprises.
The events will place you on the naughty list like seductive burlesque performances, mouthwatering holiday-inspired food and cocktails that make you feel good about being bad, and live music. If you're lucky, you might get a glimpse of Naughty Santa.
The anti-holiday debauchery is open through the end of January so you can visit more than once!
For more information, visit: https://www.theskinny-nyc.com/,
Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Skinny
From This Author - Marina Kennedy
Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)
December 9, 2022
The 2022 Season performances by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at New York City Center are now on stage to the delight of metro area audiences.
Interview: Owner, Vito Coladonato of MASSERIA CAFFE in NYC
December 9, 2022
Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Vito Coladonato, the owner of
Entertain and Dine NJ Style-Millburn Edition
December 8, 2022
In our Entertain and Dine series, we are showcasing Millburn where Paper Mill Playhouse is producing The Sound of Music that will please guests of all ages. Get your tickets and plan drinks and a dinner while you’re in town.
Review: DORRANCE DANCE at The Joyce Theater Presents World Premiere Works in an Exhilarating Performance through 12/18
December 8, 2022
The Joyce Theater continues their successful dance season with the award-winning tap dance company, Dorrance Dance.
It's SHERRY TIME-Get to Know the Spanish Wine Better
December 8, 2022
With the holidays in full swing, hosting the main event can sometimes be challenging. We all try to plan menus with just the right foods, and find beverages to accompany them. This season, bring Sherry along for all your festive feasts to create the perfect pairing to accompany any dish, for every guest.