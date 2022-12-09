Visit THE SKINNY on the LES for Naughty Holiday Fun

Save Santa a trip this year and sleigh your way to the Lower East Side staple, The Skinny located at 174 Orchard Street. They welcome you to experience its 5th annual anti-holiday pop-up "Naughty or Nice" for anti-holiday debauchery.

Cue the ugly Christmas sweaters, the bar is decked in floor-to-ceiling over-the-top gaudy Christmas decor and boasts interactive games and a calendar full of surprises.

The events will place you on the naughty list like seductive burlesque performances, mouthwatering holiday-inspired food and cocktails that make you feel good about being bad, and live music. If you're lucky, you might get a glimpse of Naughty Santa.

The anti-holiday debauchery is open through the end of January so you can visit more than once!

