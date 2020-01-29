Valentines, Galentines and Loved Ones â€“ Check Out These Gift Selections

Whether you're all in for Valentine's Day with your beloved, looking for thoughtful Galentine's Day presents for your besties, or picking up something special for family members, we have gift ideas that are guaranteed to please at a wide variety of price points. From Sun Bum products and cooking items from Braun and Dash to Ferrero Chocolates and spirits selections, there's something for everyone on your list. And it's great to know that all of these selections are easily accessible.

"Quiet Mark" Awarded Braun MultiQuick MQ9037 Hand Blender - This is the versatile small appliance you need for your best home cooking. From blending smoothies and chopping veggies to whipping cream for luscious desserts, this blender does it all. The patented PowerBell system and Braun's SplashControl technology work together reducing suction and unwanted noise during every use, blending faster and more evenly, and virtually eliminating splashing. This hand blender comes with a blending beaker and the EasyClick Accessory System to let you switch from the blending wand, whisk, and 1.5-cup chopper, perfect for any food processing tasks in the kitchen. SRP: $99.95 Visit: https://www.quietmark.com/products/search/braun-multiquick-mq9037-hand-blender

Sun Bum Products - Winter Vacation Alert! Whether you are heading for a sunny beach or doing the slopes, you'll need the best protection for your skin. You won't find any better than Sun Bum products. They have items that are ideal for all ages that include their Baby Bum items. Some of our many faves are their Original Sunscreen Lotion - SPF 30; Mineral SPF Sunscreen Lotion; SPF 30 Lip Balm; and SPF 15 Tinted Lip Balm with the perfect touch of color. They even have and After Sun Cool Down Aloe Vera Spray. You'll like their Heat Protector, a protecting hair product before you style it for a big night out. Sun Bum makes gifting easy. Visit: https://www.trustthebum.com/.

Dash Heart -Shaped Mini Waffle Maker Waffle - Feel the love with the heart-shaped mini-heart shaped waffle maker. One of Amazon's best-selling products, the adorable mini maker can make anything from breakfast waffles, paninis and even the keto favorite chaffle, the eggs and cheese waffle, in minutes. $14.99 on Amazon and $9.99 at Target. Visit: https://www.bydash.com/.

Üllo Wine Purifier - Calling all wine lovers! This revolutionary sleek and compact filter for red and white wine drinkers acts as both a sulfite filter and aerator. Whether you suffer from a sulfite sensitivity or you're just looking for a smoother and more natural taste, Üllo is the perfect gift for any wine-lover. SRP $79.99. Visit: https://ullowine.com/collections/wine-purifier-collection/products/ullo-wine-purifier.

Dash Safe Slice Mandoline - The new safe slice mandoline's unique design prevents your hands from ever going near the built-in blades providing a safer way to make your special Valentine's Day dinner like a pro. Mandoline's are the #1 kitchen-related emergency room visits. The safe slice mandoline will keep the day special for all the right reasons. SRP $49.99. Visit: https://www.bydash.com/.

Mumm Napa Brut Rosé - This signature rosé by Mumm Napa has an attractive pink coral color, robust red fruit flavors, and an elegant finish. It is the ideal blend of 80% Pinot Noir and 20% Chardonnay. This delightful sparkling pairs well with an array of fine fare that includes salmon or duck along with spicy Italian foods and your favorite Asian dishes. Gift your valentine and be sure to buy a bottle for yourself. SRP $24. Visit: https://www.mummnapa.com/.

Bailey's Red Velvet - This beautifully flavored liquor by Bailey's Irish Cream has the scrumptious flavor of red velvet cupcakes. It was developed in coordination with the famous bakery, Georgetown Cupcake. Beautifully bottled in red and perfect for Valentine's Day sipping, it is available wherever spirits-based beverages are sold. SRP $23.99 for a 750ml bottle. Visit: https://www.baileys.com/.

The GlenDronach Single Malt Scotch Whiskey - From historic Highland distillery The Glendronach, this Sherry-casked aged Scotch is the ultimate pairing for milk chocolate. With smooth vanilla and fruit notes, spice and a rich creamy-silky palate, this richly sherried whisky has a memorable and long nutty finish is the craftsmanship of Master Blender Rachel Barrie. SRP $60. Visit: https://www.glendronachdistillery.com/en-us/.

Winston Flowers Eternally Yours Gift Box - This Valentine's Day, send a romantic gesture to your loved one near or far. Featuring twelve incredible everlasting roses-real, natural roses that have been preserved to maintain their appearance for up to a year-set in an elongated vessel and paired with a bespoke candle by SOH Melbourne. Finished with a decadent box of signature chocolates from luxury chocolatier L.A. Burdick and arranged in a Winston Flowers crate. And the cherry on top of this beautiful box? It can be shipped nationwide. Available for purchase online February 1, 2020. SRP $275. Visit: https://www.winstonflowers.com/.

Loacker Chocolate Quadratini - The perfect, delicate treat to celebrate the holiday with coffee, tea or after dinner. Four layers of the smoothest chocolate cream filling are held by five light, crispy wafers. Available in flavors such as Cappuccino, Cocoa & Milk, Espresso, Hazelnut, Lemon and more. SRP $4.49 to $5.49. Visit: https://www.loacker.com/int/en/.

Ferrero Rocher - Sweets for the sweet! Ferrero Rocher has chocolate goodies at many price points that are beautifully packaged for Valentine's Day. Celebrate with their 8-Pack Chocolate, Collection Heart, Golden Heart, Valentine's Day Assortment, and their Grand Ferrero Rocher. There are varieties for all of the loves in your life. Visit: https://www.ferrerorocher.com/us/en/.

Junior's Cheesecakes- Junior's Restaurant was founded by Harry Rosen in 1950 and is known as the home of New York's best cheesecake. To celebrate Valentine's Day, Junior's will be bringing back the Chocolate Covered Heart Cheesecake, the White Chocolate Strawberry Heart Cheesecake, and introducing the Raspberry Almond Layercake. Order any of these delectable cakes online to have them shipped directly to your front door. They say the way to one's heart is through their stomach, so what better way to celebrate Valentine's Day with a loved one than with one of Junior's famous specialty cheesecakes. Visit: https://www.juniorscheesecake.com/.

Delicious Dessert Cocktails - This book written by Barbara Scott-Goodman, illustrated by Lauren Tamaki and published by Bluestreak Books is delightful. After you've indulged in a great meal, make a drink that can top it off. Delicious Dessert Cocktails has distinctive drink recipes with beautiful illustrations. Try the Cognac Sour, Fresh Blueberry Prosecco, Thin Mint Cocktail or the Salt Carmel Coffee. There are even recipes for light dessert bites like Chocolate Rum Balls or Ginger Cookies. Visit: https://www.amazon.com/Delicious-Dessert-Cocktails-Barbara-Scott-Goodman/dp/1681882841.

