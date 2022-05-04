VIVA LA PLAYA in Lake Worth Beach Florida Celebrates Cinco De Mayo in Style with Extraordinary Festival

Editor's Note: We welcome this contribution by Julie Sagoskin letting our readers know about a Cinco de Mayo destination. Julie is the editor-in-chief of PARK Magazine, New York's latest luxury lifestyle publication. She was previously editor of Resident Magazine and also co-hosted talk shows on AM 970 The Answer and WABC Talk Radio. Next up you will be able to watch her upcoming entertainment and lifestyle segments on WLNY shows Wake Up With Marci and Your Best Self TV.

This Cinco De Mayo the best celebration in town will be at Viva La Playa in Lake Worth Beach, Florida. Let's just say that with exclusive tastings and drinks specials including everyone's favorites such as Modelo, Pacifico Espolon, Corona, Presidente, Herradura Tequila and Recuerdo Mezcal, you will be living your best la vida loca!

Entrepreneurs Lee and Max Lipton who have a long-standing business relationship with Executive Chef Jeremy Hanlon, partnered up once again to create a new concept restaurant with mindfully cultivated signature dishes that take you on an intoxicating journey. You can now experience authentic and innovative cuisine at this Lake Worth Beach establishment right off the coast of Florida.

Thoughtful and passionate creations originate from Hanlon's travel, cooking and education throughout the world. His immense background and unique experiences are brought to the table - literally - as you are transported on a journey that is sure to satisfy all of your senses yet leave you craving for more mouthwatering bites.

Featuring authentic international and artisanal delights, Viva La Playa is indeed South Florida's most scrumptious new Latina cocina. Check it out on the best day of the year when guests will also enjoy complimentary guacamole with each lunch or dinner reservation.

The restaurant's festival will run on May 5th from 4 pm to 7pm. For more information and for ticket sales please visit https://vivalaplaya.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Viva La Playa