VERA WANG PARTY and a Valentine's Day Prosecco Recipe to Share

You don't have to spend a fortune to celebrate Valentine's Day in style! Vera Wang PARTY, the iconic designer's namesake prosecco is beautifully bottled. It is the perfect sip to toast with your crush, your gals, or yourself for just $25. Vera Wang PARTY is a light, refreshing, and effervescent wine, with a playful yet sophisticated tone.

Here's an idea for celebrations! Skip the overrated dinner out and host a brunch for all your sweethearts! This year, mimosas are the best Valentine. Buy a bottle for the special people in your life at VeraWangParty.com and share the love with this elevated recipe.

Me, Myself & Mimosa

-Vera Wang PARTY

-1.5 oz mango juice

-0.5 oz rosemary syrup

Method: In a cute flute, stir together juice and syrup. Top with chilled prosecco. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary.

Take it from Vera Wang herself, "Whether you are celebrating by yourself as a party of one, or the big events, PARTY is about toasting the everyday. PARTY isn't only for special occasions - it's for your life."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vera Wang PARTY