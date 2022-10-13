VALDO WINERY Prosecco-Delightful for the Busy Times Ahead

Whether you are looking for a holiday gift, or planning a fall gathering with friends and family, we are making it easy for you to select a wine that will delight everyone. Stock up on some great Italian sparkling wines so that you are always prepared for the occasion you are celebrating over the next couple of months. Valdo winery has a marvelous array of bubbles that will please every palate.

Located on the rolling hills of Valdobbiadene, Valdo was established in 1926 and, ever since, it has continued to innovate the Prosecco category thanks to its relentless quest for improving quality. The company has maintained the family tradition and history of the Bolla family, a story of passion for winemaking and an entrepreneurial spirit that has spanned three generations.

Check out these five Valdo selections that are beautifully bottled and accessible!

Valdo Marca Oro Brut Prosecco DOC (SRP: $14.99)

100% Glera grapes - the indigenous white variety used to produce Prosecco - aged for three months following the Charmat method and one month in the bottle. This Prosecco is characterized by a crispy palate and a fine perlage, whose great balanced structure and aromatic fruit flavors make it perfect with light appetizers and seafood dishes.

Valdo Marca Oro Brut Prosecco Rosé DOC (SRP: $14.99)

Glera grapes meet the elegant and refined Pinot Noir in this Prosecco Rosé DOC blend that is pleasantly fruity and delicate. The well-structured wine is characterized by a long-lingering finish. Ideally paired with pasta, fish dishes or tartare, it stands out for this persistent perlage and its charming elegance.

Valdo Prosecco DOCG Cuvée 1926 (SRP$ 22.99)

This Valdo Prosecco is obtained after a short maceration process of the grapes' skins right before fermentation, to give the wine an unique character. Cuvée 1926 is then produced via Charmat method in an extra-dry style, which helps for a greater appreciation of this nectar. On the nose, notes of ripe apple, pear, peach and tropical fruits are intertwined with floral hints and the elegant and persistent perlage enhances all these aromas. The well-balanced and harmonious palate make it the perfect pairing with a risotto or with fresh peaches after your meal.

Valdo Numero 10 Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Metodo Classico 2019 (SRP$30)

Numero 10 is a 100% Glera Metodo Classico that, indeed, goes through second fermentation in the bottle for 10 months. This sparkling wine combines the traditional fruity, delicate characteristics of the Glera grape, with the body and personality achieved with re-fermentation in the bottle, boasting notes of mature pears and peaches, intertwined with hints of honey and bread crust.

Valdo Floral Spumante Brut Rosé (SRP$ 15.99)

Valdo commissioned this unique bottle to the visionary Italian designer Fabrizio Sclavi. The unique design aims to depict the reconnection with a natural, uncontaminated world and in this fourth edition the label is animated by flowers and the wild. However, what really stands out is the content of this special treat: a blend of two native Italian grape varieties, Glera, the white variety used in the production of Prosecco, and Nerello Mascalese, a red variety typical of the warm Sicily. The result of this unusual combination is a delicate yet intensely perfumed rosé, fresh and elegant, which will charm you with its notes of blackberries and cherries and its fine perlage.

Valdo Prosecco is ideal to toast your next special occassion. Raise a glass and enjoy!

For more information on Valdo Winery and their portfolio of wines, please visit https://us.valdo.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Valdo Winery