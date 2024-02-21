VALDO MARCA PROSECCO ORO DOC Brut-Success in the Wine Market

Prosecco DOC is taking America by storm, becoming a category that we absolutely cannot ignore. Prosecco DOC’s have experienced rapid growth. The on-premise sales were up 5.3% in 2023 according to Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America. This impressive growth can be partly attributed to the Consorzio’s annual National Prosecco Week promotional efforts in major US markets. With such success, and with the fifteenth anniversary of Prosecco DOC’s creation being this year, it's a timely moment to reflect on the region's rich history.

Prosecco DOC’s history, which includes sating Roman empresses and celebrating French kings, led the region’s winemakers to establish a protective appellation in 2009 to ensure that the region's heritage is preserved. And Valdo’s Marca Oro Prosecco DOC Brut with an accessible suggested retail price of $13.99 is surely an elegant representation of the denomination. It has a light straw yellow hue with a lovely bouquet that is highlighted by citrus notes. The flavor is crisp and harmonious with the luscious taste of ripe apples. This Prosecco will be welcome for every occasion as a classic aperitif to celebratory toasts and as a successful pairing for appetizers and first courses.

Valdo, whose name is derived from the region of Valdobbiadene, has a profound connection to Prosecco DOC. Once acquired by the Bolla family, Valdo unveiled its renowned Valdo Marca Oro in 1958. Its eventual strategic introduction in the US market allowed the wine to become a quintessential representation of Prosecco DOC. Since then, Valdo and Prosecco DOC have become synonymous with elegance and Valdo has become a go-to choice for Prosecco DOC sipping. The fresh, well-balanced structure of Marca Oro Prosecco DOC Brut makes it the ideal wine for commemorating the fifteenth anniversary of this world-renowned wine appellation.

National Prosecco Week actually began 2018 to raise awareness for the region, the promotional week has grown astronomically, with retail and restaurant participation in the campaign growing from 73 in 2018 to 1,250 plus in 2023. 2024 promises to be just as dynamic, with competitions, tastings, and retail promotions that will appeal to the public and offer participants a bottle of the best wine to celebrate the beginning of summer.

We know our readers will enjoy learning more about Valdo and their Prosecco wines. Visit: https://us.valdo.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Valdo