Two SPARKLING WINES to Ring in 2022

As 2021 comes to a close and New Year's celebrations approaches, our readers should know about two bottles of bubbly that are both easy on the wallet and equally delicious options to ring in 2022 on a sparkling note. Enjoy them for a festive toast or pair with foods like prosciutto and melon, soft cheeses, stuffed mushrooms, shellfish dishes, or fresh berries to delight friends and family. And keep a few bottles on hand for your special celebrations in the winter months.

Los Dos Cava Brut (SRP $13) is a new Spanish sparkling wine produced by Casa Berger and now available for purchase in the U.S. Spanish for "both" or "the two," Los Dos celebrates the intricate steps in the dance of winemaking and carefully sources grapes from family vineyards in the renowned D.O. Penedès and Cava. The wine is comprised of hand-harvested Macabeo, Xarel-lo, and Parellada grape varieties. It strikes the perfect balance between terroir selection and excellence in winemaking at an accessible price. Straw yellow in color with green highlights, this classic Cava demonstrates fresh and expressive primary aromas such as green apple and pear along with notes of dried nuts and fresh-baked bread. Fruity flavors combine with a medium structure, displaying good acidity and some floral sweetness.

Unánime 2020 Sparkling (SRP $20) from the Mascota Vineyards is a dream realized by third-generation winemaker Rodolfo "Opi" Sadler, one of Argentina's most internationally recognized winemakers. Mascota's Unánime portfolio showcases what the great wines of Argentina can offer when exceptional climate and passionate people come together in harmony. This bubbly is a delicate blend of Chardonnay and Malbec grape varieties that undergo the traditional Champenoise method during secondary fermentation, resulting in a high-quality sparkling wine. This creamy sparkling wine boasts intense aromas of buttercream and honey, with an unctuous and elegant finish.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com @peter_w and the wine Producers