Trailblazing WOMEN Shaping the Wine Business

In honor of International Women's Day on March 8th, we're "cheers-ing" to the women who are shaping the wine industry today. Wineries across the world including Ponzi Vineyards, Champagne Ayala, Juvé & Camps, and Masciarelli have seen extreme success with powerful females at the helm of their operations, persevering in a male dominated industry and delivering a delicious product.

Here are the stories of some of these women and their leading roles within the winery- from CEOs and partners, to winemakers and more, these incredible women trailblazers are leading the way for the next generation of females in the industry.

UNITED STATES

Luisa Ponzi - Winemaker, Ponzi Vineyards - Willamette Valley, Oregon Luisa combines her formal winemaking experience with her lifelong work with her father, Dick Ponzi, at their Willamette Valley vineyards and winery. Since 1993, Luisa has brought her knowledge of Burgundian practices combined with her personal experience to the family-owned winery. She continues to educate herself through contacts with winemakers around the world, frequent winery tastings and winemaking conferences. Anna Maria Ponzi - President, Ponzi Vineyards - Willamette Valley, Oregon Anna Maria has worked every aspect of the winery, from planting vines to making sales calls. This unique experience and skill set allows her to serve the state's wine industry in a myriad of ways, including acting as an ambassador for Oregon wine growers internationally and building Oregon wine country into a travel destination.

FRANCE

Caroline Latrive - Chef de Cave, Champagne Ayala - Aÿ, France Caroline is one of only a handful of female cellar masters in Champagne, and has proven her place as a superb winemaker in the region. Prior to her time at Ayala, she honed her skills at Champagne Bollinger. Though Bollinger is known for its emphasis on Pinot Noir, she found herself focusing on Chardonnay fruit at the iconic House and was recommended for a role with Ayala soon after. As an ambassador for the family-owned house, Caroline acts as the guardian of the House's fresh, elegant style.



SPAIN

Meritxell Juvé - CEO, Juvé & Camps - Penedès Meritxell Juvé grew up surrounded by vineyards, playing among wine racks and hiding in wine cellars. Although she never felt pressured to be part of her family business, she came to realize, after working in other industries, she could not stay away from the winery and her family's legacy. In 2016, Txell became J&C Prime Brands' first woman CEO, completing the generational transition that the company had been preparing for. She represents the fourth generation to manage the family-owned estate and is committed to upholding the brand's legacy and ethos of quality and prestige.

ITALY