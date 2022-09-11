Top Jazz, Food and Drink Venues in NYC

World-class Jazz is taking New York City by storm. There's no better time to head out to a nice restaurant or cocktail lounge and enjoy a relaxing evening filled with Jazz. From NYC staple restaurant Gotham to the newly launched NYY Steak at Hard Rock Hotel New York and Panorama Room perched at the crown of Graduate Roosevelt Island with views of three boroughs, there are numerous options across the city. Check out the venues!

NYY Steak

On Wednesday nights, from 6pm-9pm listen to the soothing sounds of Fleur Seule.

About NYY Steak:

NYY Steak is a premium steakhouse restaurant concept established as a joint venture between the New York Yankees and Hard Rock International. An innovative and refined dining experience, this restaurant has mozambique wood-paneled walls that are complemented by autographs from famed players. Heritage-sourced steaks, local market seafood, and creative main dishes are served on fine china inscribed with player numbers within the iconic franchise insignia. NYY Steak

offers rare steaks, including legendary Japanese A5 "Snow Beef" from Hokkaido, as well as heritage cuts. American steakhouse favorites are also given an elevated stage.

Panorama Room

On Wednesday nights, from 7pm-9pm.

About Panorama Room:

Located on the 18th floor at the crown of the building, Panorama Room is a rooftop cocktail lounge with breathtaking views of New York City and craft cocktails Hospitality duo and NYC natives Marc Rose and Med Abrous of Call Mom partnered with James Beard Award-winning firm Parts and Labor Design on the extraordinary 168-seat rooftop bar and lounge whose unparalleled views of the all five boroughs. The elegant, jewel box space evokes a sense of cinematic drama inspired by futurism which can be seen through the large-scale, monolithic chandelier with translucent tubular acrylic set above the Orobico Red marble bar top, palatial black mosaic tile columns adorned with geometric chrome sconces, vintage-inspired blush velvet tubular lounge sofas, and touches of chrome and marble.

Gotham

On Wednesday nights at 8:30pm-10pm with Darrell Smith and the Dal Segño Trio. Also, Saturdays 7pm-10pm with Maria Kaushansky and special guest on bass

About Gotham:

Gotham is an American Classic restaurant that reopened its doors in 2021 bringing back a recognizable fuel of modernizations to the menu offerings, design, atmosphere, and ethos, instituting a deep commitment to sustainability across initiatives. The refreshed design, including a new lounge, bar, and library, will also feature a rotating exhibition of original artwork from established and emerging artists.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages