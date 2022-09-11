Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Top Jazz, Food and Drink Venues in NYC

Top Jazz, Food and Drink Venues in NYC

Register for Food + Wine News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 11, 2022  
Top Jazz, Food and Drink Venues in NYC

World-class Jazz is taking New York City by storm. There's no better time to head out to a nice restaurant or cocktail lounge and enjoy a relaxing evening filled with Jazz. From NYC staple restaurant Gotham to the newly launched NYY Steak at Hard Rock Hotel New York and Panorama Room perched at the crown of Graduate Roosevelt Island with views of three boroughs, there are numerous options across the city. Check out the venues!

NYY Steak

On Wednesday nights, from 6pm-9pm listen to the soothing sounds of Fleur Seule.

About NYY Steak:

NYY Steak is a premium steakhouse restaurant concept established as a joint venture between the New York Yankees and Hard Rock International. An innovative and refined dining experience, this restaurant has mozambique wood-paneled walls that are complemented by autographs from famed players. Heritage-sourced steaks, local market seafood, and creative main dishes are served on fine china inscribed with player numbers within the iconic franchise insignia. NYY Steak

offers rare steaks, including legendary Japanese A5 "Snow Beef" from Hokkaido, as well as heritage cuts. American steakhouse favorites are also given an elevated stage.

Panorama Room

On Wednesday nights, from 7pm-9pm.

About Panorama Room:

Located on the 18th floor at the crown of the building, Panorama Room is a rooftop cocktail lounge with breathtaking views of New York City and craft cocktails Hospitality duo and NYC natives Marc Rose and Med Abrous of Call Mom partnered with James Beard Award-winning firm Parts and Labor Design on the extraordinary 168-seat rooftop bar and lounge whose unparalleled views of the all five boroughs. The elegant, jewel box space evokes a sense of cinematic drama inspired by futurism which can be seen through the large-scale, monolithic chandelier with translucent tubular acrylic set above the Orobico Red marble bar top, palatial black mosaic tile columns adorned with geometric chrome sconces, vintage-inspired blush velvet tubular lounge sofas, and touches of chrome and marble.

Gotham

On Wednesday nights at 8:30pm-10pm with Darrell Smith and the Dal Segño Trio. Also, Saturdays 7pm-10pm with Maria Kaushansky and special guest on bass

About Gotham:

Gotham is an American Classic restaurant that reopened its doors in 2021 bringing back a recognizable fuel of modernizations to the menu offerings, design, atmosphere, and ethos, instituting a deep commitment to sustainability across initiatives. The refreshed design, including a new lounge, bar, and library, will also feature a rotating exhibition of original artwork from established and emerging artists.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages

Regional Awards


From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


FALL IN PHILLY – So Many Events to EnjoyFALL IN PHILLY – So Many Events to Enjoy
September 9, 2022

Check out over 80 events that are happening in the Philadelphia area.  From food and fun to entertainment, there’s something for everyone!
FRANK FAMILY VINEYARDS 2020 Carneros Chardonnay-An Exceptional WineFRANK FAMILY VINEYARDS 2020 Carneros Chardonnay-An Exceptional Wine
September 9, 2022

We have news of the ideal Chardonnay to bid farewell to summer and welcome the crisp, cool autumn days.  Frank Family Vineyards 2020 Cameros Chardonnay is a delightful, premier wine for sipping and pairing.
jcoco Selling Special Chocolate Bar to Fight Hungerjcoco Selling Special Chocolate Bar to Fight Hunger
September 8, 2022

September is Hunger Action Month and jcoco, the sister brand of female-founded Seattle Chocolate, is amplifying their commitment to fight hunger with the limited-edition 'Hunger Action Bar.'
BABE Rosé Has You Covered for Football Season and Fall GatheringsBABE Rosé Has You Covered for Football Season and Fall Gatherings
September 8, 2022

t’s officially Brosé season and BABE has you and your crew covered! We want you to have rosé your way, which is why BABE’s canned rosés are portable, light and convenient.
Meet the DISNEY MUNCHLINGSMeet the DISNEY MUNCHLINGS
September 7, 2022

Something very special has been happening in the Main Street Bakery … As story has it, one day when the sun set on Main Street, Master Baker Pierre Dumonet was adding the final touches to his sweet creations.