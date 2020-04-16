Top Chefs' Favorite Meals

Broadwayworld Food and Wine interviews chefs for our Chef Spotlight feature. We like to ask "What is your favorite meal or meals?" Here are some of the interesting responses. Find out what top chefs like to eat when they aren't cooking.

Executive Chef Bill Peet of TAVERN ON THE GREEN: At this point in my career, a great burger is really satisfying. I've had the honor of tasting and creating the best of four-star cuisine but an amazing and simple burger is really a pleasure now.

Executive Chef Yuu Shimano of MIFUNE New York: I enjoy dishes that feature the current season, such as asparagus in the spring and pacific saury in the fall. On New Year's Day, I always looked forward to my mother's ozoni soup, a Japanese New Year's Day soup with mochi. Most of all, I love the classic French dishes, such as fragrant beef and fish dishes with cream based sauces. Chef Guy Savoy's dishes are some of my favorites.

Chef Edward McFarland of ED'S LOBSTER BAR: I could eat pizza everyday, but I don't let myself. Overall, a nice thick cut ribeye is my favorite food to eat. Shout out to my butcher in Scotch Plains, NJ, John's Meat Market, who custom cuts my ribeye as soon as I walk in the shop.

Stathis Antonakopoulos of CARNEGIE DINER & CAFÉ in Midtown: I love our pancakes and our salads, but at Carnegie Diner & Café, the Lobster Mac and Cheese is one of my favorites.

Executive Chef Joseph Mastrella of LUCIANO'S RISTORANTE in Rahway, NJ: My Favorite meal is breakfast, but I can not leave out my love for pizza at any meal of the day! Egg cookery has always been my favorite since I was a little boy. With this one single ingredient, "the egg" , you can createendless amounts of dishes suitable for any meal, not just breakfast. Sometimes the simplest ingredients are the hardest to master and cook to perfection. My obsession for pizza is my next go to. I sometimes just crave the crisp crunch you get from the perfect pizza crust highlighted with the freshest ingredients.

Chef Sampogna of FREVO in Greenwich Village: I think it would be White Truffle Risotto.

Vegan Chef, Gaz Oakley Who Collaborates with WAGAMAMA: Oh gosh. I like anything with a bit of spicy to it, if it's a complete dish, a great vegan protein, vibrant vegetables. I am happy.

Executive Chef Nikola Karvelas of NISI in the Theatre District: I am in love with the seafood pastitsio, and risotto with sea urchin.

Executive Chef Galen Zamarra of THE LAMBS CLUB at The Chatwal Hotel in Midtown: As my wife is from New Orleans, we love to cook a huge pot of crawfish, dump them out on the table, and spend all afternoon drinking beers while enjoy this classic dish.

Executive Chef Pinyo Saewu of HAKKASAN LAS VEGAS: My favorite meal is Peking duck, one of China's national dishes. Peking duck is notoriously hard to perfect, since the skin should be crispy while the meat stays juicy and tender. It is one of our signature dishes at Hakkasan, and we serve it with thin pancakes, vegetables and hoisin sauce. It's an incredible explosion of flavors and textures, and I absolutely love it.

Nick Accardi of TAVOLA, TAVOLINO, AND VITO'S SLICES AND ICES on Ninth Avenue in NYC: Pasta! I like so many of them. My favorite has to be my family's Sunday sauce, which is a slow and low cooked sauce.

Executive Chef Antonio Morichini of Via Vai in Astoria: When it comes to my favorite meal, I like to keep things simple. A regular pasta dish with a good, light, tomato sauce works for me.

Executive Chef Shamir Einhorn of Great Falls Bistro in Passaic, NJ: My favorite meal is breakfast, especially a Spinach and Cheese quiche. My next goal is to create an amazing Sunday brunch at Great Falls Bistro.

Photo Credit: Photo by Miguel de Unamunoc, Courtesy of Freeimages.com





