The Standard Grill in New York City’s trendy Meatpacking district is always a good time. This hotspot is decked out in classic decor of dark woods, red hues, and sink-in-your-seat booths, that all make for a classy good time. The place is sultry without trying too hard and gives off a fun feel that other fine dining spots don’t always offer. Between the weekday happy hour specials, the drag brunches, and one of the best burgers in the city, the Standard Grill is not to miss. 

Now, the venue has another reason to make you want to come in: its new monthly wine dinner series. The dinner series kicked off in January and will now take place every last Wednesday of each month. The bustling American bistro welcomes 20 guests in the intimate wine room located off the main dining room to explore a wide variety of wines not offered on the regular menu. 

For $250 per person, guests can enjoy a five-course menu paired with a rotating wine varietal that will be paired with each plate. 

We checked out the very first to take place in the series last month and were not disappointed, thanks to the food, vibe, and wine being poured which was all champagne varieties. Upon arrival, we were treated to a glass of Gaston Chiquet Chardonnay, Blanc de Blancs Champagne, France 2005 by the helpful and friendly sommelier, Andrew Avery who is on-site during the dinner to walk you through what you’re tasting. The beverage director Aaron Moses Robin is also present during these dinners, giving background information on the restaurant’s wine cellar and explaining why each glass is paired with each plate. 

The Standard Grill Hosts New Monthly Wine Dinner Series in Meatpacking

Speaking of pairings, the first course we enjoyed paired with the Gaston Chiquet Chardonnay was seafood ceviche made of lumps of lobster, shrimp, and jalapeño for a slight kick, all sitting in a chilled lobster broth that was easy to lap up with a chip or simply a spoon. 

The Standard Grill Hosts New Monthly Wine Dinner Series in Meatpacking

The next course was the ultra-creamy baked Jasper Hill Harbison cheese with winter black truffles that you scoop into with your fork or knife to spread generously over a toasted baguette. It was paired with the Vouette & Sorbee, Fidele Pinot Noir, Blanc de Boirs Champagne, France 2015 which had all the flavors of a pinot with the added bubbles, making it a favorite among many diners that evening.

The Standard Grill Hosts New Monthly Wine Dinner Series in Meatpacking

The third course included a meat platter of everything you’d expect from a solid charcuterie board, such as Jamon, prosciutto, hot soppressata nuts, grapes, and honeycomb alongside a glass of Christophe Mignon, Brut Nature Pinot Meunier, Blanc de Noirs Champagne, France 2013.

The Standard Grill Hosts New Monthly Wine Dinner Series in Meatpacking

The main course of roasted dry-aged beef ribeye with potato puree and bone marrow bordelaise sauce really allowed the Standard Grill to shine and show what it does best. The restaurant is known for its meat, and this hunk of beef was impressive, not only in flavor — tender and so juicy it melts in your mouth — but because of its portion. For a pairing, all of the dishes are beyond generous and you will not walk away from this meal hungry. The meat was perfectly paired with the Moet & Chandon Grand Vintage, Champagne, France 2009 which was one of the only bubbles on the list that night not from a small producer but still happily welcomed to the table. Whoever thought champagne and steak didn’t go together has not had it like this. 

The Standard Grill Hosts New Monthly Wine Dinner Series in Meatpacking

Lastly, to complete the meal there was the panna cotta made with white chocolate, roasted strawberries, and grapefruit that was complemented by a glass of Chartogne- Taillet ‘Le Rose” Brut, Champagne, France 2014. This dessert was beautiful in its light pink hue topped with gold leaf and very light and refreshing. If you didn’t polish off your ribeye, dessert was easy to enjoy. Word to the wise: try your best to save room for dessert, it's well worth it.

After the dinner, many of us stuck around, finishing our bubbles and chatting with new friends at the table along with the sommelier kept adding a little more to our glasses for good measure. The entire evening was delicious, informative, and fun, making it ideal for date night, a group outing with friends, or even a solo adventure of good food and unique wines you can’t just taste anywhere. 

The next wine dinner takes place on February 28th where varieties of Pinot Noir will be paired with anything from truffled Mac and cheese to the classic French dish Coq au vin in a red wine sauce. 

Tickets for the monthly wine dinner series can be purchased here and more information on the Standard Grill can be found on their website

(Photos courtesy of the Standard Grill and Carissa Chesanek)



The Standard Grill in New York City's trendy Meatpacking district recently launched its brand new wine dinner series which kicked off at the end of January. On the last Wednesday of each month, the bustling American bistro welcomes 20 guests in its wine room located off the main dining room.

