The Highlight Room at The Lower East Side Moxy Hotel for Rooftop Cocktails and Late-Night Dancing

The Highlight Room recently opened atop the Lower East Side Moxy Hotel where it sits 16 stories above the bustling streets.

The space is stunning with its rich interior of dark tones and warm lighting accented with lush greenery and the backdrop of the city. Guests can take a seat on one of the plush sofas and enjoy a cocktail or two by candlelight. If you don't have a seat there, you can always hit up the bar which is busy with well-dressed patrons. It's also lined with plants with an illuminated mirror creating the perfect mood lighting.

If you get there on the early side, around 7 pm or so, you can expect a more chill vibe with a DJ spinning pop tunes at a reasonable noise level. And if you get there even earlier, say around 5 pm, you can enjoy the after-work specials that feature $5 rose until 9 pm from Wednesday-Saturday.

Later in the evening, expect it to get busier as the DJ set switches into loud beats that can (and should be) dancing to. Unlike its sister spot, Silver Lining Lounge located downstairs, this is not the intimate romantic destination with live jazz and R&B, this is a party with top 40 and hip-hop, and a fun party at that.

However, just because it's a good time doesn't mean there isn't any substance. This place is all about its swanky craft cocktails that are just as good to sip as they are to look at, including its Shiso Pretty made with gin, Shiso, and rose tea. The Dolly Lava keeps things a little spicy with its Sriracha, lime, and tequila mix while the Smoking Dove adds a bit of smoke with Mezcal paired with refreshing mint and grapefruit.

Similar to the Silver Lining Lounge, The Highlight Room also has small bites to choose from. While you won't find top-notch sushi like downstairs, you will find traditional plates with a twist to snack on, such as sweet potato waffle fries, guacamole made with snap peas, and cheese sticks made of Burrata.

There is, however, spicy tuna tartare sprinkled with Furikake, which is just as delicious as the one offered at The Silver Lining Lounge and definitely worth a try. If you're feeling pretty hungry, the black truffle pizza topped with ricotta and wild mushroom will do the trick.

Anyone looking for a cool new spot to grab some drinks and do a little dancing all while catching great views of the city, The Highlight Room will not disappoint.

The Highlight Room is located at 145 Bowery, New York, NY 10002. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://taogroup.com/venues/the-highlight-room-new-york/ or call 212.481.3763.

(Photos courtesy of Tao Group Hospitality and Carissa Chesanek)