The Happiest HAPPY HOURS in NYC

Summer in the city is starting to wind down, but there's still plenty of time to enjoy some great Happy Hour specials when you're out and about. We're always looking for good drinks, good food, and good cheer. There are Happy Hour menus all around NYC to suit everyone's tastes and budgets. Whether it's wine, beer, or cocktails you are craving, discover fun and fabulous deals. A little hungry? Small plates go great with drinks, so get ready and enjoy some of our faves.

Toriko NY (West Village) The casually elegant Japanese restaurant offers Happy Hour is from 5pm-7pm on Tuesdays through Fridays They feature delicious bite options from $6 that include Pate De Champagne Foie Gras, Chicken Liver Mousse, Grilled Edamame and a Bento Box with chicken soup with soborro don as well as four yakitori and vegetable skewers. Guests can enjoy $6 draft beers, $8 house wines, and $10 house cocktails and sake. Visit: https://www.toriko-ny.com/.

TSISMIS NYC (Lower East Side) "5:Thirsty" is the Filipino way of saying Happy Hour. This recently opened Filipino bistro on the Lower East Side has specials every day of the week from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. They offer $5 daily tapas special, $5 beer (all beers) and a $15 daily tapas and wine combo. These specials are all offered exclusively at the bar. Visit: https://www.tsismisnyc.com/.

Little Tong (East Village and Midtown East) For a limited time, Little Tong, the contemporary Chinese restaurant from chef Simone Tong, is offering a "Dumpling Days of Summer" happy hour special at both the East Village and Midtown East locations. Visit both locations daily from 5:30 - 7:30pm and in the East Village for weekend brunch from 11:30am - 2:30pm for $1 pork chao shou dumplings and 50% off bottles of rosé - a steal at around $24 per bottle! (The Midtown location does not have a liquor license so the rosé special is only offered in the EV.) Visit: https://www.littletong.com/.

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails (Murray Hill) For thoughtfully curated cocktails and craft beer, Happy Hour seekers should head to HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails. From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week. Comfortable and welcoming, guests can enjoy $6 wines, bubbles, beers and well drinks along with $3 off select HandCraft cocktails. Visit: https://www.handcraftnyc.com/.

Cleo (NoMad) Located on the corner of Park Avenue South and East 30th Street, Cleo is inside New York City's Mondrian Park Avenue. It is an incredible space with new outdoor seating. They have a Happy Hour menu that featuring lots of options like $10 cocktails, $8 glasses of wine and $5 beers. The Happy Hour is offered from 5-7 p.m from Monday-Saturday at the bar. Visit: https://igchospitality.com/restaurants/cleo/.

Croton Reservoir Tavern (Midtown) This is one of midtown's most popular Happy Hour locations. Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., the restaurant hosts Happy Hour in the downstairs lounge. Selected draft and can beers and cider are $6, well drinks are $7, house wine, prosecco, classic margaritas and Croton's Signature Sangria are $8 and CRT Old Fashioned and Manhattan cocktails are $10. Visit: https://www.crotonnyc.com/.

Kellari Seafood Taverna (Midtown) They feature their fabulous happy hour everyday from 3pm - 7pm at the bar and the bar's lounge which includes $7 glasses of wine, $5 beers and $8 cocktails. $1.50 oysters are also available as well as a dozen blue point oysters for $12. There are other tempting tapas selections to pair with drinks. Visit: https://www.kellariny.com/.

Parker & Quinn (Midtown) Now debuting their Flatbread Happy Hour. From 9-11pm every Monday-Friday, flatbreads, wines by the glass, and draft beers are all half off. Try the Fennel Sausage Flatbread topped with with Burratta, Sauce, Pepperoncini, and, Caramelized Onion and pair it with paired with a glass of red wine. The Charred Corn Kale, Pickled Red Onions, NY Cheddar, and Spicy Aioli and pairs wonderfully with an ice cold brew. Visit: https://parkerandquinn.com/.

Atto Prime Meats and Seafood (Midtown West) The newly opened steakhouse is attracting crowds with their Happy Hour from 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm and a late night one from 9:00 pm to 11:30 pm. Indulge in $5 beers, $8 wines, $9 Kir Royale and $9 Old Fashioned. Add some bar bites for $9 like their Mussels Fra Diavlo, Beef Sliders, or Chicken Skewers. The Happy Hour menu is available in the bar, lounge and the intimate outdoor area. Visit: https://www.attoprime.com/.

LEYLA (Upper West Side) The recently opened Turkish Brasserie has a happy hour menu is available every day from 5 pm to 7 pm. It highlights include mezes such as Muhammara; Fava Bean Bruschetta and Sun Dried Eggplant; pides like Lahmacun, Merguez and Short Rib; and LEYLA's Lamb Burger. Select cocktails will be available for $10, including the Votka Vìsne (Bourbon, Mezcal, Ginger, Honey) and the Perfect Istanbul (Rye Whiskey, Cocchi Americano, Antica, Sour Cherry). LEYLA will also offer select wines by the glass for $9 and select beers for $5. Visit: https://www.leylanyc.com/.

Amylos Taverna (Astoria) This modern and authentic Greek restaurant in the heart of Astoria, Queens has just announced a new selection of small bites and cocktails for Happy Hour. Happy Hour takes place every Monday through Friday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Drink specials include $5 beers, $7 house mixed drinks, mojitos, and margaritas, and $11 signature cocktails like The Dirty Greek, a new twist on a Dirty Martini replacing traditional olives with kalamata olives in the olive juice and the garnish. Happy Hour goers can try Greek Tacos ($11), Veggie Chips ($9), piled high tower of lightly fried eggplant and zucchini slices served with a yogurt and mint dipping sauce or Hand Cut Truffle Fries ($6) and others. Visit: https://amylos.com/.

DiWine Restaurant & Wine Bar (Astoria) This new American restaurant has their Happy Hour from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and all night from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Monday. Guests can enjoy $5 beers, $8 wines and $9 cocktails. You'll love this cozy, stylish restaurant and bar. Visit: https://diwineonline.com/.

North 3rd Street Market (Williamsburg, Brooklyn) This is the first indoor food hall in the neighborhood. With cozy nooks, an arcade, and delicious food, North 3rd Street Market's new happy hour is a weekday destination to eat, and drink in the heart of Williamsburg. North 3rd Street Market hosts Happy Hour Monday - Friday from 4pm - 7pm, from the following vendors: Baba's Pierogies - $6 Radeberger on draft; Lobster Joint - $2 off beer, wine, and cocktails; Jajaja - $3 Tecate with a purchase of a main entree; Chuko - Half off beer and sake with a purchase of ramen; Kalamaki - 1/2 off beer & wine with purchase. Visit: https://www.north3rdstreetmarket.com/.

The Springs (Greenpoint, Brooklyn) They showcase their happy hour from Monday - Friday at 4pm - 7pm which includes Narragansett and Bud Light for $4, craft beer of the day for $5, a shot of Overholt whiskey for $5, glasses of wine and well house drinks for $7 and the cocktail of the day for $8. The Desert Hideaway food truck on their patio also offers up their happy hour menu from Monday - Friday at 4pm - 7pm as well with house House Made Pickles for $3, Crispy Avocado, Solo Shrimp Taco and The Hail Caesar Salad for $6, and Fried Chicken for $8. Visit: https://www.thesprings-bk.com/.

Clinton Hall (5 NYC locations) The Williamsburg location at 247 Metropolitan Ave. offers an 8-hour long happy hour Monday - Friday from 11am to 7pm with $6 Beers (Bitburger, Erdinger, Schofferhofer or CH Gigawatt IPA), $7 Well Drinks, $7 House Wine and $8 Bites including Buffalo Cauliflower, Crispy Chicken Wings and a Giant Soft Pretzel. Clinton Hall 36 at 16 W 36th St. has their Happy Hour from Monday - Friday from 4pm to 7pm with $6 Select Draft Beers, $7 Well Drinks and $8 House Wine. Clinton Hall 51 at 230 E 51st St. has an elongated happy hour Monday - Friday from 3pm to 7pm with $6 Beers (Bitburger, Erdinger, Firestone Easy Jack), $7 House Margaritas, $7 Special Cocktails and $8 Red or White Wine. Clinton Hall Bronx (601 E. 189th St) serves up inexpensive offerings Monday - Friday from 4pm to 7pm with $5 Beers (Bitburger, Erdinger, Firestone Easy Jack, Downeast Original Cider, CH Gigawatt IPA) and a selection of $5 Bites. Last but not least Clinton Hall FiDi (90 Washington St) offers their happy hour Monday - Friday from 11:30am to 6pm with $5 Select Drafts (Downeast Original Cider, CH Gigawatt IPA, Firestone Easy Jack, Erdinger, Bitburger, Palm), $5 Fries, $6 Well Drinks, $6 Fried Pickle Chips, $7 Wings (BBQ or Buffalo), $8 Giant Soft Pretzel and $9 Beef Sliders. Visit: https://clintonhallny.com/.

