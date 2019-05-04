Tesfa Ethiopia is Organizing Charlotte's First Ethiopian Culture Festival

Tesfa Ethiopia is a non profit organization committed to helping students in Ethiopia secure basic school supplies. Many of these students walk up to an hour to go to school and they do not have access to pens, pencils, uniforms, and other essential supplies.



The nonprofit is organizing Charlotte's first Ethiopian Cultural Event in order to raise funds for these students. The event will have a free outdoor area with food and activities for families. The inside of the event requires a $10 ticket purchase and will have music, activities, and an exhibit on Ethiopia.



The festival will take place at Midwood International and Cultural Center located at 1817 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC, 28205. It is open to the public starting at 12PM and ending at 6PM.



In the outdoor area there will be a bounce house and other fun activities for kids. There will also be authentic Ethiopian food available for purchase along with cotton candy and funnel cakes.



Inside the auditorium there is an exhibit about Ethiopia along with a DJ that will play Ethiopian music. There will also be performances by students including a play and fashion show.



The event is sponsored by Sindu Trucking, Kumon, Enat Ethiopian Restaraunt, Carolinas Group, Abyssinia Soccer Team, Abugida Cafe, Kera Market, Amhara Association of America, Carolinas Realty Group, Nile Grocery, and Our Bridge for kids.



Special thanks to MV Law for supporting the organization in becoming an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.





