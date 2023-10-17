“Taste of Italy” at NYCWFF-A Lively Evening with Delicious Food and Drink

“Taste of Italy” at NYCWFF

By: Oct. 17, 2023

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of attending an exciting event at Food Network’s New York Wine and Food Festival (NYCWFF) presented by Capital One.   Peroni Italia’s “Taste of Italy,” presented by Stella Italian Cheese was held on Thursday night at the Intrepid Air and Space Museum venue.  It was was hosted by celebrity chefs, Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabriele Bertaccini.

Guests were delighted by all the tasty offerings by renowned restaurants and brands. Taste of Italy was a marvelous opportunity to raise money to Eat, Drink, Feed, NYC. In the past, the four day event has generated as much as $14.8 million for people in need by partnering with God’s Love We Deliver, New York City metropolitan area’s leading provider of life-sustaining meals and nutrition counseling for individuals living with severe illness.

The beer, wine, cocktails and mocktails were flowing. Pizza, lasagna, Italian specialty items and luscious desserts were served while live music and a DJ added to the lively atmosphere.  We have great photos of the event provided courtesy of Getty Images for the NYCWFF.

Get ready! NYCWFF will return in October of 2024.  For more information, please visit: https://nycwff.org/.



