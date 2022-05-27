TRENTODOC-Experience Extraordinary Sparkling Wines

Broadwayworld recently attended a wine tasting for Trentodoc sparkling wines. The event was held at Tarallucci e Vino in the Union Square neighborhood where a total of twelve wines were presented. The wines we experienced are produced among the Dolomites in the mountainous, sun drenched region of Trentino in northeastern Italy.

The tasting was guided by New York-based sommelier and sparkling wine expert Laura Maniec-Fiorvanti. She gave fascinating information about each of the wines and introduced the group to representatives from the wineries who also contributed their fascinating insights. Our readers will like to know that Trentino was awarded the title of "Wine Region of the Year 2020" by Wine Enthusiast magazine.

Trentodoc is represented by sixty-three sparkling wine producers. Its denomination is the first in Italy and one of the first that has been established worldwide to produce sparkling wines by the Classic Method. The wines of Trentodoc are impressive with their distinct aromas, freshness and the potential for extended aging. The grapes suitable for the wines' production are Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Blanc, and Meunier.

We had the opportunity to taste outstanding white and rosé bubbles, ones that are easy to pair with your favorite foods. Among the selections was the Trentadoc Altemasi Brut Millesimato, 2018 of 100% Chardonnay. With its lovely color in the glass, it is a fragrant, refreshing wine with a long finish. Trentadoc Pisoni Brut Millesimato 2018 is made from 100% Chardonnay. This full-bodied white wine is easy to pair with your favorite foods. Trentadoc Endrizzi Piancastello Zero comes from one of the oldest wineries in the region. It is a beautifully balanced wine is comprised of 60% Chardonnay and 40% Pinot Noir. Trendodoc Revi Cavaliere Nero Rosé Riserva 2015 is made with 100% Pinot Noir. It is a gorgeous rosé, just right for toasting and sipping.

Currently, the Trentodoc region produces 12 million bottles annually, wines that are being increasingly prized by wine aficionados globally. Do you want to know more about the sparkling wines of Trentodoc? Download their convenient app and follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and visit: www.trentodoc.com.

Photo credit: Marina P. Kennedy