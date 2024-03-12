TRAPICHE WINERY “Tessoro Line” Now Available in the US

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trapiche is one of the pioneering wineries from Mendoza, Argentina. Located at the foothills of the Andes Mountains, it has officially launched the new range of varietal wines with their "Tesoro Line" in the US market. Accessible and versatile, these are wines our readers will like to know about for the upcoming holiday season. They are also an ideal spring sip.

Tesoro, which translates to “treasure”, comes from the high-altitude vineyards of the Uco Valley. As one of the oldest wineries in Argentina and Trapiche does not embark on a new line of wines lightly. Tesoro has come to fruition after a long and well-thought-out process under the guidance of Trapiche’s chief winemaker, Sergio Case.

The Tesoro Line includes three varietal wines, including the following:

-Tesoro Malbec (SRP $14.99) - 100% Malbec shows aromas of red fruits like plums mixed with notes of vanilla and black pepper. Manually harvested and fermented using wild yeast, the wine spends 14 months in 80% French and 20% American oak giving the wine a medium body and smooth tannins.

-Tesoro Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $14.99) - 100% Cabernet Sauvignon this wine bursts with aromas of cherries and currants, with spice and tobacco notes. Medium bodied with velvety tannins and notes of mocha on the finish from 14 months in oak. *limited retail availability

-Tesoro Chardonnay (SRP $14.99) - 100% Chardonnay displays aromas of red apples, mango and lemon zest with creamy layers and hints of caramel and vanilla from nine months in French oak. It is medium bodied with some buttery creaminess on the finish. *limited retail availability

Since its founding in 1883, Trapiche’s explorer spirit has been led by the belief that there are always new treasures to be discovered. This willingness to explore has led to Trapiche being the world’s most-awarded Argentine winery. Their team of viticulturists and enologists looked to the high altitudes of the Uco Valley in search of a unique expression for Tesoro. The wines come from the renowned vineyards of La Consulta, Chacayes, and Los Arboles, all at more than 1250 meters above sea level.

For more information on Trapiche Winery, please visit https://www.trapichewines-usa.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Trapiche Winery