TIMES SQUARE Destinations for Outstanding Cocktails Before or After the Show

New York City is known the world over for Broadway, which last year attracted more than 14 million theatergoers and generated $1.8 billion in revenue. Moreover, Times Square, which attracts 50 million of the 60 million annual visitors to the city, is emerging as a destination for world-class cocktails. With the 73rd Tony Awards coming up on June 9, below are some bars to enjoy elevated libations before or after seeing any of the 35 Broadway shows now in production.

The Polynesian - Major Food Group's 21st century ode to Tiki helmed by Brian Miller, now celebrating its one year anniversary having served more than 800,000 cocktails

Cocktails include: Killer Kiwi-A verdant green boozy concoction with r(h)ums, melon, cinnamon, kiwi curd, bitters, pandan and tropical juices; Captain's Last Breath-A bright blue Daisy with rum, Chartreuse, blue curaçao liqueur, orgeat, absinthe and lime; Hoist the Colors Punch-A decadent, large format punch of rums, cinnamon, bitters, absinthe, tropical juices and club soda served in a treasure chest

The Times Square EDITION - Ian Schager's new luxury hotel, with Broadway-themed cocktails by Salvatore Tafuri at The Terrace

Cocktails include: Angel of Music-A sparkling sipper made with rosé brut, vodka, rose and cardamom; As Is-Inspired by the Paloma and the Spritz, this all-day tequila cocktail also includes Italicus, grapefruit and Fever-Tree Tonic; Speed The Plow-For fans of the Pisco Sour, the drink gains complexity from Chartreuse and is garnished with chamomile flowers and an edible paper bird

Dear Irving on Hudson - The newest expansion of Dear Irving to Midtown West, with cocktails by Meaghan Dorman and spectacular views from its 40th and 41st floor terraces

Cocktails include: Gold Sector-A soothing marriage of BERTOUX Brandy, apricot and banana liqueurs, brown butter honey and bitters; Pablo and Pilar-A stirred Tiki-style rum drink with passion fruit, Chartreuse, Maraschino, grapefruit and lime bitters; Gibson-A Martini variation with gin, bianco vermouth and pickled onion

About the Polynesian

The Polynesian is the ultimate ode to Tiki created by Brian Miller in collaboration with Major Food Group. It is a dynamic partnership between Brian, a distinguished bartender, globetrotting Tiki apostle and self-described pirate and Major Food Group, the most innovative and disruptive hospitality company in New York City. Located inside the Pod Times Square Hotel at 400 West 42nd St., The Polynesian offers a 21st century Tiki experience with its elevated cocktails, nostalgic fare and opulent décor. For more information, please visit www.thepolynesiantiki.com or call (212) 254-3000, and follow on Instagram at @majorfoodgroup.

About The Terrance at Edition and Outdoor Gardens

The Terrace at EDITION and Outdoor Gardens is the hotel's all-day dining destination that marries the foundations of classic cooking techniques from all around the world with a fresh approach. The menu reflects chef's vegetable-forward cooking style, featuring signature dishes like Mushroom Carpaccio with fennel barigoule, house-made pastas including a vegan Carrot Bolognese with whole wheat lumache and a section of the menu dedicated to heirloom lettuces. Speed the Plow with Pisco, egg white, hibiscus and chamomile is one of nearly a dozen cocktail selections named after timeless Broadway shows. The wine list is exclusively New World, with a focus on sustainable producers.

About Dear Irving on Hudson

Dear Irving on Hudson is the latest bar from Yves Jadot Restaurant Group, which is led by Yves Jadot and Alberto Benenati, with cocktails by Bar Director Meaghan Dorman. The group is behind New York City's most romantic bars, the original Dear Irving and The Raines Law Room, and restaurants Jones Wood Foundry, La Maison du Croque Monsieur and Farm to Burger. Dear Irving on Hudson is located on the 40th and 41st floors of the new Aliz Hotel Times Square at 310 W. 40th Street. It offers James Bond and Art Deco themed décor, spectacular panoramic views, sublime craft cocktails, elevated dining and outstanding service. Dear Irving on Hudson is open seven days a week, 4pm to 1am. For more information, visit www.dearirving.com/ and follow on Instagram at @dearirving.

