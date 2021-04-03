THE PIONEER WOMAN Launches New Ice Cream Collection Exclusively at Walmart

To welcome the warmer weather, The Pioneer Woman® is launching the brand's first-ever Ice Cream collection, available exclusively at Walmart. The delectable collection includes an easy-to-use Ice Cream Maker and a variety of Ice Cream Mixes. What better way to celebrate the start of spring than whipping up frozen treats at home?

The new 4 Quart Ice Cream Maker from Ree Drummond, known as The Pioneer Woman, is the perfect appliance to transition your kitchen into the new season. As functional as it is gorgeous, it can quickly make ice cream for the whole family using an electric motor-driven paddle.

Featuring a real wood exterior that is accented by Ree's signature Sweet Rose pattern, the heavy-duty freezing canister includes a churn paddle, see-through lid and interior plastic liner to make cleanup a breeze. For ultimate convenience, The Pioneer Woman® 4 Quart Ice Cream Maker was also designed with a locking motor mount that keeps the freezing canister in place while churning.

"My Ice Cream Maker Collection, available at Walmart, gives you everything you need to satisfy your sweet tooth and whip up tasty frozen treats everyone will absolutely love," said Drummond. "From my gorgeous Ice Cream Maker to my scrumptious Ice Cream Mixes, I can't wait to see the delicious fun you create at home!"

Fans of Ree's Ice Cream and Candy Store in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, Charlie's Sweet Shop, can now recreate the magical taste of The Pioneer Woman's ice cream at home. The new line of Ice Cream Mixes feature a variety of fan-favorite flavors, including:

-Birthday Cake

-Salted Carmel

-Toffee Caramel

-Mint Chip

-Rock Salt

Making it easier than ever for sweet tooths to whip up a delicious batch for weekend playdates, birthday parties and more, The Pioneer Woman also offers a variety of décor and dishes to elevate any type of ice cream experience at Walmart.com.

WHERE TO BUY:

The Pioneer Woman® 4 Quart Ice Cream Maker retails for $39.94 and The Pioneer Woman® Ice Cream Mixes are available for $3.96 individually, and can be purchased in multiple packs. All products are available exclusively at Walmart and on Walmart.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman