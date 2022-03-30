THE PHILADELPHIA REGION IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS! Mark Your Calendars for Events Now Through December 2022

Check out the over 75 events that are incredibly engaging in the greater Philadelphia area. Mark your calendars for theatre, music, food event, festivals and so much more that are happening through the end of 2022. Make Philly your all-season's destination and start planning.

-A Golden Girls Murder Mystery: The Curse of Jessica Fletcher

Presented by Without a Cue Productions

Craft Hall, 901 N. Delaware Avenue

Now through April 3, 2022 - More Dates Added Soon!

https://www.withoutacue.com/goldengirls



A Golden Girls Murder Mystery: The Curse of Jessica Fletcher will make its Philadelphia stage debut starting March 5th at Craft Hall, at 901 N. Delaware Avenue. Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and Sophia are back at it again, and this time the four friends from Miami are trying their hand at solving a mystery. Come out for whodunnit vibes mixed with tons of laughs during this unique immersive experience that even includes themed cocktails and food. Tickets are on sale now for $64 each and include the show, food and three cocktails per person. Additional cocktails and food are pay-as-you-go. The show will run from March to April, on select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with times on show nights at 6:00pm and 9:00pm. All on-sale dates and shows are on the website, with more dates to be added for middle to late April - and beyond. Tickets and information can be found at www.withoutacue.com/goldengirls.



-Opening Night: Chef Jose Garces Introduces Chef in Residency Chef Jen Zavala

Presented by Garces

Volver, Kimmel Cultural Campus, 300 S. Broad Street

Chef Residency Dates: Now to May 1, 2022

4:00pm to 9:00pm

Part of Women's History Month



Chef Jose Garces announces Chef Jen Zavala as the next Chef in Residency at Volvér on Kimmel Cultural Campus during Women's History Month. Chef Zavala's residency will run from March 16 to May 1, 2022. Chef Jennier Zavala is an industry veteran, having spent 14 of her 27 year career in Philadelphia. Chef recently opened one of the city's hottest new restaurants with Juana Tamale at 1941 East Passyunk Ave. For the new Chefs in Residency Program, each Chef will showcase their top signature dishes on the Volvér menu for six to eight weeks, alongside Chef Garces' signature French-inspired dishes. Through a special donation program in partnership with the Garces Foundation, each Chef in Residency will have the opportunity to raise money to support their work with their current restaurant, or to use for the start of their next culinary journey. Volvér's hours for the season will be from Wednesday to Sunday, from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, with a special pre-theatre menu served from 4:00pm to 6:30pm, and happy hour from 7:30pm to 9:00pm. Reservations are now available at www.volverrestaurant.com, via Open Table, or by calling 215-670-2302.



-Bristol Riverside Theatre Presents: Menopause The Musical

The Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change!

March 30 to April 3, 2022

Bristol Riverside Theatre, 120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007

https://www.brtstage.org/shows/menopause-the-musical/



Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This joyful musical parody set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles.



-Philly Theatre Week Kick-Off

Presented by Theatre Philadelphia

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 5:00pm

Hamilton Garden at the rooftop of the Kimmel Cultural Campus

300 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

https://www.theatrephiladelphia.org/whats-on-stage/2022-philly-theatre-week-kick-off



Join the theatre community on the rooftop garden of the Kimmel Cultural Campus to kick-off the 5th annual Philly Theatre Week! See preview scenes, songs, and interactive performances from participating Philly Theatre Week companies for Theatre Philadelphia's first in-person event since 2020! Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Free.



-Philly Theatre Week

Presented by Theatre Philadelphia

April 1 to 10, 2022

Hundreds of events, dozens of shows, dozens of organizations!

https://www.theatrephiladelphia.org/whats-on-stage/2022-philly-theatre-week



Philly Theatre Week is back! Philly Theatre Week is Theatre Philadelphia's 10 day celebration (April 1 - April 10, 2022) of artists, organizations, and audiences that have made Greater Philadelphia one of the most vibrant theatre regions in the nation. Audiences will have an opportunity to try unique events from our theatre community through a choice of dozens of in-person, virtual, outdoor, and non-traditional productions, readings, and much more! Tickets and performance details are live on www.theatrephiladelphia.org



-Northern Liberties Restaurant Week

Presented by Northern Liberties Business Improvement District

April 1 to 10, 2022

Various restaurants along Northern Liberties Restaurant Row

www.northernlibertiesrestaurantweek.com



Northern Liberties Business Improvement District, one of the hottest and most notable food neighborhoods in Philadelphia, announces the 2nd Annual Northern Liberties Restaurant Week from Friday, April 1 to Sunday, April 10, 2022. Timed perfectly for the start of nice weather and expanded outdoor dining options, over 20 of the neighborhood's biggest names will offer two course (or more) lunches for $10 or $15, and three course dinners for $25 or $35. Look for special features and signature favorite dishes, ample outdoor options, artful and colorful dining rooms, cocktail features, and much more. Book your reservation now along Philadelphia's restaurant row and take advantage of the expansive, flowering and ornate streeteries and sidewalk cafes. New restaurants joining the line-up this year will include Figo Ristorante, Bagels and Co., Boricua Restaurant and Baan Thai Thai Cuisine. The Shake Seafood and Pera will both grand open before April 1st and join the line-up as well. Neighborhood favorites will also include Bourbon and Branch, El Camino Real, Apricot Stone, Jerry's Bar, Spuntino Wood Fired Pizzeria and many others. The growing list of restaurants will be updated and go live starting on Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022. Visit www.northernlibertiesrestaurantweek.com for details. For reservations, contact each individual restaurant through their phone, website, Opentable or Resy. Please see each restaurant for their safety and health protocols.



-Drag Brunch: Britney vs. Christina

Presented and Hosted by Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Sunday, April 3, 2022

12:00pm to 2:00pm

http://evilgeniusbeer.com/lab/

https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com/

$40 to $188



Evil Genius Beer Company hosts their monthly themed drag brunch in April with the best of both worlds. Britney vs. Christina will have you transported back in time to the early 2000s when you were either Team Britney or Team Christina, but never both. Enjoy a special brunch menu, raffle prizes, photo opps and live performances. Produced with Summer of Troy Productions. Tickets go on sale in Mid-March at https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com/ This event will sell out as all past shows have sold out, so stay tuned and get your tickets when they go on sale!



-Inis Nua Theatre Company

Philadelphia Premiere

Folk by Tom Wells

Directed by Claire Moyer

April 6 to 24, 2022

Opening Night Friday, April 8, 2022

https://inisnuatheatre.org/show/folk



The final mainstage production of Inis Nua's 2021-2022 season will be FOLK by Tom Wells. Originally scheduled for spring 2020, the production was canceled due to COVID. Inis Nua is excited to be able to finally present this warmhearted play with traditional Irish and English folksongs for our audience. FOLK tells the story of three people who don't quite belong: Winnie, a middle-aged Irish nun with a foul mouth and a penchant for Guinness; Stephen, a lonely man caring for his father; and Kayleigh, a pregnant teen struggling with loss. In their small town in the north of England there's not much room for misfits, but these three loners forge a deep connection through their love of folk music. The Guardian said that FOLK playwright Tom Wells "has the priceless ability to endow the ordinary with luminous significance." The production will be directed by four-time Barrymore Award-nominated director Claire Moyer and Music Direction will be provided by Justin Yoder. Performances are April 6-24, 2022 at the Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake. Opening Night is Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:00pm.



-Brett Young

Friday, April 8, 2022

8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



-Tracy Morgan No Disrespect Tour

Saturday, April 9, 2022

8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



-Philadelphia Theatre Company Presents Wooly Mammoth Theatre Company

In Association with the Folger Shakespeare Library Presents

World Premiere

Where We Belong by Madeline Sayet

Directed by Mei Ann Teo

April 15 to May 8, 2022

Opening Wednesday April 20, 2022



In 2015, Mohegan theatre-maker Madeline Sayet traveled to England to pursue a PhD in Shakespeare. Madeline finds a country that refuses to acknowledge its ongoing role in colonialism, just as the Brexit vote threatens to further disengage the UK from the wider world. In this intimate and exhilarating solo piece, Madeline echoes a journey to England braved by Native ancestors in the 1700s following treatise betrayals - and forces audiences to consider what it means to belong in an increasingly globalized world.



-The Queen of Soul: Aretha Tribute

Thursday, April 21, 2022

8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



-Wayne Brady

Friday, April 22, 2022

8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



-Melissa Etheridge

Saturday, April 23, 2022

8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



-Philadelphia Regional AYCO Festival

Hosted by Philadelphia School of Circus Arts

Presented by American Youth Circus Organization

At Philadelphia School of Circus Arts and Philadelphia Circus Campus

6452 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA 19119

Saturday, April 23, 2022

8:00am to 8:00pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/514853256723943/?ref=newsfeed



Youth from around Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, New York and beyond are invited to get their cirque on at the Philadelphia Regional AYCO Festival hosted by Philadelphia School of Circus Arts! It's one day jam packed with circus learning, training and connection! This year's festival includes 5 workshops, a festival showcase and optional Cirque Us Show. This is the first time this regional festival will come to Philadelphia - stay tuned for registration for youth, tickets for spectators, and media coverage information for one of the most visually unique events of the spring.



-Guest Chef Charity Dinner Series with Chef Kurt Evans (Former Down North)

Presented by Stina BYO

Stina BYO, 705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

4:00pm to 10:00pm

http://www.stinapizzeria.com/

Ticket price TBD



Stina BYO, Philadelphia's restaurant with a social mission, announces a brand new monthly Guest Chef Series and Charity Dinner that will benefit local non-profit organizations. Stina is excited to continue their Guest Chef Charity Dinner Series in 2022. Stina is honored to open its kitchen to special guest Chef Kurt Evans (Former Down North), who will work with Stina's owner Chef Bobby Saritsoglou on a delicious multi course, prix fixe menu. Twenty percent of the evening's sales are going to this month's beneficiary. Reservations are available on Resy. Stina is located at 1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145 in South Philadelphia.



-Ladies Night Out

Presented by Main Line Today/ Today Media

At The Ballroom at Ellis Preserve, Newtown Square PA

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

5:30pm to 8:30pm

https://mainlinetoday.com/ladies-night-out-event/



Main Line Today 2022 Ladies Night Out presented by AME Salon and Spa returns on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. Shop the hottest trends from local boutiques, salons and spas while enjoying food, drink and live entertainment. Create an evening to remember and help raise funds for our beneficiary - Breastcancer.org.



-Brett Michaels Nothing But a Good Vibe

Friday, April 29, 2022

8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



-The Road Rage Tour with Anthony Rodia

Opener: Goumba Johnny

Saturday, April 30, 2022

7:00pm, Doors 6:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



-Bristol Riverside Theatre

A Few Good Men by Aaron Sorkin

Directed by Ken Kaissar

May 3 to 22, 2022

Opening Night Thursday, May 5, 2022

Bristol Riverside Theatre, 120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007

https://www.brtstage.org/shows/a-few-good-men/



Can you handle the truth? From the creator of The West Wing and The Newsroom, comes A Few Good Men. One woman fighting for her place in a world of men, two teenage marines accused of murder, and a world in which lives and nations hang on the precision of orders followed. But if lives depend on following orders, where do you draw the line? See the hard-hitting drama that launched Aaron Sorkin's brilliant career.



-Opening Night: Chef Jose Garces Introduces Chef in Residency Chef Alexander Yoon

Presented by Garces

Volver, Kimmel Cultural Campus, 300 S. Broad Street

Opening Night: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Chef Residency Dates: May 4 to May 31, 2022

4:00pm to 9:00pm

Part of Asian and Pacific Heritage Month



Chef Jose Garces announces Chef Alexander Yoon as the next Chef in Residency at Volvér on Kimmel Cultural Campus during Asian and Pacific Heritage Month. Chef Yoon's residency will run from May 4 to May 31, 2022. Yoon, a Philadelphia native, first started at Le Bec-fin, in his hometown before traveling to work at other fine dining establishments across the world, including Mirazur and Benu. In 2016 an opportunity came calling when he heard Little Fish was for sale. For the new Chefs in Residency Program, each Chef will showcase their top signature dishes on the Volvér menu for six to eight weeks, alongside Chef Garces' signature French-inspired dishes. Through a special donation program in partnership with the Garces Foundation, each Chef in Residency will have the opportunity to raise money to support their work with their current restaurant, or to use for the start of their next culinary journey. Volvér's hours for the season will be from Wednesday to Sunday, from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, with a special pre-theatre menu served from 4:00pm to 6:30pm, and happy hour from 7:30pm to 9:00pm. Reservations are now available at www.volverrestaurant.com, via Open Table, or by calling 215-670-2302.



-Azuka Theatre

World Premiere for Reverie by James Ijames

Directed by TBA

May 4 to 21, 2022

Opening Night Saturday, May 7, 2022

Proscenium Theatre at The Drake, 302 S. Hicks Street

https://www.azukatheatre.org/reverie



When Jordan answers a knock at his door, he's expecting to see his most recent assignation standing there, but instead encounters Paul, the father of a former boyfriend. Paul's son Lucas died six months ago, and Paul found Jordan's address amongst his son's belongings. Reverie deals with grief, being true to yourself and the family dynamics that can make that so challenging.



-Cinco De Mayo in Philadelphia and Suburbs

Various Restaurants

Thursday, May 5, 2022



The region's largest restaurants will open their doors for one of the largest Cinco de Mayo celebrations in years as the world reopens fully. Already confirmed, look for specials, events, features, food and/or drink at Al Pastor in Exton, Set NoLibs in Northern Liberties, Anejo in Northern Liberties, El Camino Real in Northern Liberties, Cantina Dos Segundos in Northern Liberties, Rosy's Taco Bar in Rittenhouse, Buena Onda in Fairmount, Juno in Spring Garden, Sueno on Midtown Village, Tio Flores on South Street, and many other hot spots for margs, tacos and good times. Plus, stay tuned for Cinco de Mayo in Bucks County in New Hope - info coming soon for these and more.



-Theresa Caputo

Friday May 6, 2022

8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



-Justin Moore

Saturday, May 7, 2022

8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



-12th Annual Hawthornes Beer, Booze and Bubbly Block Party

(Formerly called the IPA, Champagne and Rose Block Party)

Presented by Hawthornes Restaurant Group

Outside of Hawthornes Beer Cafe (738 S. 11th Street) - entire block closed

Saturday, May 14, 2022

11:00am to 7:00pm

Free to attend, food and drink pay-as-you-go

https://www.hawthornecafe.com/



The hoppiest day of the year in South Philly is back! Hawthornes Beer Cafe (738 S. 11th Street) presents the 11th edition of their popular IPA block party back again with boozy and sparkling surprises added to the mix. The newly renamed 12th Annual Hawthornes Beer, Booze and Bubbly Block Party on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 11:00am to 7:00pm will bring you one of the city's best line-ups of IPAs from Hawthornes, cocktails from Sonny's Cocktail Joint, wine and bubbles from Wine Dive, margaritas from Tio Flores. Look for eats from the area's top food trucks. Come out for one of South Philadelphia's largest spring block parties, with over 75 total selections of beer, champagne, rose, cocktails and margs plus food from food trucks, live music, family fun and much more. The party will stretch from 11th and Fitzwater to 11th and Catharine. This all day, all ages event is free, open to the public, and dog friendly. Guests must be 21 and older to drink, with identification.



-Philadelphia Flying Trapeze

Presented by Philadelphia School of Circus Arts

PSCA at Circus Campus, 6452 Greene Street, Philadelphia, West Mt. Airy

Grand Opening Weekend; Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 8, 2022

Pending Weather Preview Weekend April 29-May 1, 2022

www.phillycircus.com



This is for planning purposes, please stay tuned for a full press release about this activity with the confirmed schedule or write Kory Aversa for long-lead deadlines and for coming attraction posts.



Get ready to fly "sky" high again - Philadelphia, the flying trapeze is back! Philadelphia School of Circus Arts (PSCA) is excited to announce the return of Flying Trapeze classes and workshops this Spring with new Flying Trapeze Director, Al Firstenberg. The flying trapeze - which is set up outdoors on the PSCA's grounds in Mt. Airy - will celebrate their grand opening weekend (May 6 to 8, 2022) after nearly 2 year hiatus due to the pandemic. Adults and children as young as 6 can fly through the air on the outdoor rig at PSCA's beautiful circus campus (6452 Greene Street). During the lesson, students will learn all the techniques of the circus act, including taking off from the platform, swinging, transferring to the catcher and dropping to the net. The classes are two hours long and are offered multiple times a day. Don't forget your camera! The opening weekend schedule to be posted in early April and will include special discount pricing and offers www.phillycircus.com.

-Ardmore Restaurant Week

Presented by Ardmore Initiative

Thursday, May 12 to Sunday, May 22, 2022



A two-week celebration of the Ardmore dining scene, Ardmore restaurants offer specially priced prix-fixe menus, drink specials, and more! Stay tuned for event dates and details at the biggest restaurant names in Downtown Ardmore and on the Main Line. Visit for updates: https://www.destinationardmore.com/restaurantweek/



-Philadelphia Federal Credit Union Kensington Derby & Arts Festival

Saturday, May 14, 2022

12:00pm to 6:00pm

Trenton Ave, Frankford Ave to Norris Street

https://www.kensingtonkineticarts.org/



What's creative and delicious and covered in mud? The 2022 Philadelphia Federal Credit Union Kensington Derby & Arts Festival! Since 2007, the Philadelphia Federal Credit Union Kensington Derby & Arts Festival has drawn families, foodies, artists and inventors to Philadelphia for one of the city's wackiest celebrations of local flavor. The event is part arts festival-with more than 100 vendors selling everything from food to handmade goods-and part parade of human-powered vehicles that wind along a three-mile urban obstacle course. After a three year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Philadelphia Federal Credit Union Kensington Derby & Arts Festival is excited to bring back all the art, food, and mud you love on Saturday, May 14th 2022!



-Northern Liberties Night Market

Presented by 2nd Street Festival

Thursday, May 26, 2022

5:00pm to 10:00pm

http://www.2ndstfestival.org/

Free to attend, food/drink pay-as-you-go



2nd Street Festival presents the first full year of the new Northern Liberties Night Market Series. This inaugural series of outdoor food festivals is rolling into the single fastest growing neighborhood in Philadelphia on Thursday, May 26, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, on N. 2nd Street between Fairmount and Poplar streets. This new event will take place every spring and fall, and is a pivot and expansion by the operators of the city's 2nd Street Festival, which has been on hold during the pandemic. For this first event, look for dozens of food trucks, food vendors, shopping vendors, sidewalk cafes, entertainment, family fun, lawn games, music, street performers, and a couple other fun surprises. The festival is free to attend and food/drink are pay-as-you-go. For more information, visit http://www.2ndstfestival.org/



-Old City Eats Block Party

Presented by Old City District

Second Street at Market Street in Old City

Thursday May 26, 2022

4:00pm to 9:00pm

Free to attend, food and drink pay-as-you-go

https://www.oldcitydistrict.org/old-city-eats



Old City District showcases its thriving dining scene with the return of Old City Eats! Old City Eats kicks off on Thursday, May 26, 2022, with an outdoor Block Party on 2nd Street, between Market and Chestnut, from 4:00pm to 9:00pm. The outdoor Old City Eats Block Party will feature dozens of Old City Eats restaurant and bar participants. Stroll 2nd Street and enjoy live music as Old City showcases the wide variety of styles and flavors while highlighting some of the neighborhood's best food and drinks! Old City Eats participants will also offer food and drink specials at their respective locations. Stay tuned for more information for 2022.



-Old City Eats

Presented by Old City District

Thursdays starting in May through end of Summer

4:00pm to 7:00pm every Thursday this summer!

https://www.oldcitydistrict.org/old-city-eats



Philadelphia's best summer happy hour promotion is back in 2022! Old City Eats kicks off with a block party at 2nd and Market at 5pm on Thursday, May 26, 2022 and the summer-long program runs every Thursday evening through August. Enjoy drink specials, half-price appetizers, and more between 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Dozens of restaurants and bars will participate with food and drink specials. The full list of participating restaurants, along with their menus, will be found at oldcitydistrict.org/oldcityeats.



-Kansas

Friday, May 27, 2022

8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



-Andrea Dive Clay

Saturday, May 28, 2022

8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



-Live from New York, Its Comedy Night

From the Ivy League of Comedy

Hosted at Bristol Riverside Theatre, 120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007

Saturday, May 28, 2022

8:00pm

https://www.brtstage.org/shows/live-from-new-york-its-comedy-night/



The Ivy League of Comedy is the premier group of stand-up comedians touring America. Known for their elite brand of clever comedy, you've heard their brilliant comedic voices on late-night TV and Comedy Central. Now come see them live on stage! The Ivy League of Comedy honors audiences with original, well-written comedy that doesn't resort to playing on stereotypes or picking on the audience. From theatres to corporate events to fund-raising shows for charities, The Ivy League of Comedy brings you stand-up comedy's funniest and brightest. This hilarious comedy show is as perfect for entertaining your clients as for a great date or a casual night out with friends. Wouldn't you rather be the one talking about the show instead of just hearing about it later? Don't be disappointed that you missed out.



-Guest Chef Charity Dinner Series with Chef Chris Kearse/ Forsythia

Presented by Stina BYO

Stina BYO, 705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

4:00pm to 10:00pm

http://www.stinapizzeria.com



Stina BYO, Philadelphia's restaurant with a social mission, announces a brand new monthly Guest Chef Series and Charity Dinner that will benefit local non-profit organizations. Stina is excited to continue their Guest Chef Charity Dinner Series in 2022. Stina is honored to open its kitchen to special guest Chef Chris Kearse/ Forsythia, who will work with Stina's owner Chef Bobby Saritsoglou on a delicious multi course, prix fixe menu. Twenty percent of the evening's sales are going to this month's beneficiary. Reservations are available on Resy. Stina is located at 1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145 in South Philadelphia.



-Philly Gay Pride Month

Philly Gay Pride Month campaign is organized by Aversa PR and Philly Gay Calendar

Hosted at dozens of venues around the Philadelphia region

June 1 to 30, 2022

https://www.phillygaypride.com/



Philadelphia will celebrate June as Philly Gay Pride Month with a 30 day and night celebration that will feature events, activities, benefits, specials and programs by community organizations, small businesses, nonprofits, cultural institutions, tourist attractions, restaurants, bars and more. Aversa PR and PhillyGayCalendar, along with other community organizations, organizers, leaders and out business owners have teamed up for the second year to bring together our community in the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection. The pandemic has had a profoundly negative impact on our city's LGBTQ community. Gay owned businesses were forced to shut down. Gay organizations and non-profits lost critical revenue for life-saving programs. The pandemic forced gay teens and college students into quarantine and isolation - losing the safety net of our city's diverse and supportive larger community. Older gay seniors who sometimes already experience higher rates of social isolation were further isolated during months of prescribed social distancing and staying at home. As we head out of the most challenging times of the pandemic and into the new normal, it is time to look ahead, come together and support one another. Look for a list of over 50 events coming soon. In the meantime, bookmark PhillyGayPride.com for updates.



-Philly Gay Pride Month Kick-Off and Pride Flag Ceremony, Opening of LGBTQ Hall of Flags, Sofitel's New Year-Round Charity Partner Announcement

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square, 120 S. 17th S., Philadelphia

215-569-8300

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

1:45pm Check-in

2:00pm Ceremony and Drag Mixing/Mingling

Part of Philly Gay Pride Month



June is Philly Gay Pride Month and Sofitel Philadelphia kicks off a month of hundreds of activities around the city with the return of their annual Sofitel Gay Pride Kick-Off and Pride Flag Dedication, Drag Tea Preview, Opening of the Pride LGBTQ Hall of Flags - and news of their new year-round charity partner. Save the date for this special media event and watch for more details coming soon.





-LGBTQ Hall of Flags and Philly Gay Pride Flag Exhibit

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

120 S. 17th S., Philadelphia

215-569-8300

June 1 to June 30, 2022

https://www.sofitel-philadelphia.com

Part of Philly Gay Pride Month



Sofitel Philadelphia invites the community to celebrate Philadelphia's Pride rainbow flag on the outside of the building in June. An oversize rainbow flag, with Philly's addition of the brown and black stripes to honor diversity in the community, greets visitors as they enter to the left of the front doors. Inside look for the lobby to be renamed Philadelphia's LGBTQ Hall of Flags. Look for Philadelphia's locally designed and newsmaking rainbow flag to also have a center spot in the lobby, showcasing the diversity of our local community. The Philadelphia rainbow flag will be joined by host of LGBTQ flags flying high inside the lobby to celebrate the different facets of the local gay community, including Lesbian Pride Flag, Gender Fluid Pride Flag, Binary Pride Flag, Pan Sexual Pride Flag, Transgender Pride Flag and the Bisexual Pride Flag. Free to stop and view during Philly Gay Pride Month!



-FCM Hospitality Presents Cocktails for a Cause

FCM Hospitality Properties

Part of Philly Gay Pride Month

June 1 to 30, 2022



Philadelphia largest and most stunning outdoor and indoor restaurants and concepts will celebrate June as Philly Gay Pride Month with a month-long celebration! FCM Hospitality and owner Avram Hornik announce that Lola's Garden, Juno, Liberty Point, Morgan's Pier, Harper's Garden, Craft Hall, The Garden at Cherry Street Pier and Rosy's Taco Bar will all work in unison to help raise funds for LGBTQ Philadelphia-based charities through Philly Gay Pride Month Cocktails for a Cause. All eight locations will feature a special-colored cocktail that matches up with the eight colors of the Philadelphia Gay Pride Flag. All eight cocktails to match the eight colors in the Philly-specific and inclusive rainbow flag will raise money for Philadelphia region LGBTQ+ charities. One dollar from all eight cocktails during the 30 days of June will go to support charities that will be announced soon. Lasy year's program supported William Way LGBT Community Center, Attic Youth Center, Philly Asian Queer and Galaei. This stance in social solidarity hopes to shine light to the various communities that the celebration of national Pride month helps represent, being mindful to include all groups that help make Philadelphia the amazing, diverse community it is. FCM Hospitality will compile donations from all venues and equally divide them between the organizations which were selected for their dedicated work and ongoing efforts to focus on intersectional populations.FCM properties can be found throughout the Philadelphia area, offering the perfect way to experience different tastes and neighborhoods in the spirit of diversity. FCM's Cocktails for a Cause campaign will run for the duration of Pride Month (June 1st - June 30th).





-Opening Night: Chef Jose Garces Introduces Chef in Residency Chef Dane DeMarco

Presented by Garces

Volver, Kimmel Cultural Campus, 300 S. Broad Street

Chef Opening Night: Thursday, June 1st

Chef Residency Dates: June 1 to July 1, 2022

4:00pm to 9:00pm

Part of Philly Gay Pride Month



Chef Jose Garces announces Chef Dane DeMarco (they/them) as the next Chef in Residency at Volvér on Kimmel Cultural Campus during Philly Gay Pride Month this June. Chef DeMarco's residency will run from June 1 to July 1, 2022. Chef Dane DeMarco recently launched the menus for the city's newest feel good bar sensation, Sonny's Cocktail Joint, plus the adjacent Wine Dive on South Street. Chef previously worked with LPNG Restaurant Group (American Sardine, Second District Brewing Company and South Philly Taproom), where they started as a Sous and quickly worked up to Culinary Director. Chef recently opened one of South Jersey's hottest new burger spots with Burger Time, in Audubon, New Jersey. For the new Chefs in Residency Program, each Chef will showcase their top signature dishes on the Volvér menu for six to eight weeks, alongside Chef Garces' signature French-inspired dishes. Through a special donation program in partnership with the Garces Foundation, each Chef in Residency will have the opportunity to raise money to support their work with their current restaurant, or to use for the start of their next culinary journey. Volvér's hours for the season will be from Wednesday to Sunday, from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, with a special pre-theatre menu served from 4:00pm to 6:30pm, and happy hour from 7:30pm to 9:00pm. Reservations are now available at www.volverrestaurant.com, via Open Table, or by calling 215-670-2302.



-Gay Pride Kick-Off Happy Hour and Keg Tapping for #loveislove

Presented and Hosted by Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N. Front St., Philadelphia

Thursday, June 2, 2022

5:30pm to 7:30pm, Keg Tapping 6:30pm

215-425-6820

http://evilgeniusbeer.com



Love who you want to, drink what you want to! Evil Genius Beer Company celebrates June as Philly Gay Pride Month with a special limited edition beer release #loveislove. This exclusive Strawberry Blonde Ale (6% ABV) is crisp with a hint of natural strawberry flavor. A portion from all sales will be donated to The Trevor Project, a national organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQIA+ youth. Starting June 1st, #loveislove is available in Evil Genius' new 12 ounce cans at the Lab in Fishtown - and for delivery to your front door through a Pride partnership with GoPuff. The beer will also be available on limited release in drafts at the Lab and Evil Genius Beer Garden. For the first time ever, this exclusive beer will also be distributed to restaurants throughout the city for Pride Month. Limited supplies of #loveislove will also be available at retailers and restaurants in Harrisburg and York, PA. Come out for a special Gay Pride Kick-Off Happy Hour and Keg Tapping on Thursday, June 2nd from 5:30pm to 7:30pm for a first taste, happy hour drink and food specials, and a special keg tapping. Stay tuned for more details.



-Big PRIDE Boat Party Gay Pride Kick-Off Weekend

Presented by BOS Philly

Moshulu

401 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Friday June 3, 2022

10:00pm to 2:00am

Part of Philly Gay Pride Month



Kick-off Gay Pride Weekend and Philly Gay Pride Month on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 10:00pm to 2:00am at the Moshulu. Get ready to dance the night away on three decks, with two DJ's and one amazing community. Celebrate Pride on Philly's waterfront and enjoy amazing views, dancing, music, drinks and more. Tickets will go on sale closer to event at BOSPhilly.com.



-Dougal's 5th Birthday Bash (Block Party)

Presented and Hosted by Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Saturday, June 4, 2022

12:00pm to 6:00pm

http://evilgeniusbeer.com/lab/



Evil Genius Beer Company shuts down Front Street under the El in Fishtown for a birthday block party. Dougal's 5th Birthday Bash (Block Party) will celebrate and honor the Lab's resident four-legged furry friend with a party for all of the humans and their well-behaved dogos. Look for the beer garden to be open, drafts pouring, food, music, vendors and birthday surprises. Also, look for a special beer release timed with this event to say Happy Birthday to the guest of honor. Stay tuned for this year's theme and details of the event to come.



-Gay Pride Drag Tea at Sofitel Philadelphia

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

120 S. 17th S., Philadelphia

215-569-8300

Saturdays, June 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2022, 2:00pm

https://www.sofitel-philadelphia.com

Part of Philly Gay Pride Month



Sofitel Philadelphia kicks off Philly Pride Month with a new spin on a time-honored tradition. Sofitel, famous for its classic afternoon tea service, will debut a new Drag Tea featuring Brittany Lynn's Drag Mafia. Sip tea (or spill it) in the presence of fabulous Drag Queens as you enjoy delicious offerings from Sofitel's award-winning culinary team. Drag Tea is every Saturday in June at 2:00pm and runs through 4:00pm inside Chez Colette Brasserie. Brittany Lynn has been performing all over Philly and the tri-state area for 25 years. She is not only the "Don" of the Philly Drag Mafia, but she also founded the Miss Fancy Brigade (the only all LGBTQIA Mummers Brigade) that proudly marches every New Year's Day in the parade. Brittany is known in mainstream circles for creating the Drag Queen Story Time program for the Philadelphia Library system, museums, and Philadelphia Parks and Rec. Brittany's drag troupe, the Philly Drag Mafia, is the most award winning drag troupe around-not only for their shows, but for their work with multiple charities on various platforms. Follow all their work on Phillydragmafia.com. Stay tuned for full press details and save the dates.



-BOS Philly Presents Cyberpunk 2069 The Future is Queer Gay Pride Party

Saturday, June 4, 2022

10:00pm to 2:00am

Concourse Dance Bar

1635, Back Entrance, Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103



The future is upon us, and it's QUEER! On June 4th Descend into the underground and experience the rave of the future at Concourse Dance Bar. BOS Philly is back after last year's sold out event at Concourse. Get ready to dance the night away with top DJs, live performers, the ball pit, the ice room and so much more. Tickets and prices to be announced in the spring. Visit BOSPhilly.com for more details and save the date.



-Air Supply

Saturday, June 4, 2022

8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



-The O'Jays

Friday, June 17, 2022

7:30pm, Doors 6:30pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalm/xcitecenter



-Summer Circus Camp

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts

6452 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA

June 20 to August 26, 2022 - by the week session

www.phillycircus.com/camp



Philadelphia School of Circus Arts announces 2022 Summer Circus Camp June 20 - August 26, for students looking to run off to the region's big top. PSCA's award-winning camp is back and has options for kids ages 4 -5 (Tots), 6 -7 (Junior), 8 - 12 (Youth) and 13 - 18 (Teen). Campers are divided into groups within each camp by age and experience level. No prior experience is needed for camp. Each session lasts one week and culminates in an immersive circus show presented to family and friends. Children will walk the wire, take to the air and juggle their creativity from 9:00am to 3:00pm at PSCA's beautiful circus campus (6452 Greene Street). Full-day (9am - 3pm) Tots, Junior, Youth and Teen camps cost $450 for each one-week session. Extended camp (3:00pm - 5:00pm) costs an additional $150 per week (not available for Tots). For registration and additional camp information, visit www.phillycircus.com/camp/ or call 215-849-1991.



-Guest Chef Charity Dinner Series with Chef Diana Widjojo/ Hardena

Presented by Stina BYO

Stina BYO, 705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

4:00pm to 10:00pm

http://www.stinapizzeria.com/

Tickets price TBD

Part of Philly Gay Pride Month



Stina BYO, Philadelphia's restaurant with a social mission, announces a brand new monthly Guest Chef Series and Charity Dinner that will benefit local non-profit organizations. Stina is excited to continue their Guest Chef Charity Dinner Series in 2022. Stina is honored to open its kitchen to special guest Chef Diana Widjojo/ Hardena, who will work with Stina's owner Chef Bobby Saritsoglou on a delicious multi course, prix fixe menu. Twenty percent of the evening's sales are going to this month's beneficiary. Reservations are available on Resy. Stina is located at 1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145 in South Philadelphia.



-Dave Attell

Saturday, June 25, 2022

8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



-America

Friday, July 1, 2022

8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



-The Commodores at William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest 2022

Presented by Bristol Riverside Theatre

At Venue: Bristol Township's Amphitheater, 2501 Bath Road, Bristol, PA 19007

Friday, July 15, 2022

8:00pm

https://www.brtstage.org/shows/the-commodores/

Tickets $45-75



One of the greatest Motown and R&B / funk artists of all time, The Commodores' Walter "Clyde" Orange, James Dean "JD" Nicholas and William "WAK" King have influenced both artists young and old and in all genres with their classic songs. After being discovered by Berry Gordy, The Commodores went on to sell over 60 million records for Motown. With hits like "Machine Gun" and "Sail On", The Commodores became proven artists. For five decades, they have remained a force in the music industry. The Commodores aren't just any group. They have staying power. Just like their hit song "Brick House," The Commodores have created a foundation that just won't budge.



-Russell Thompkins, Jr. & The New Stylistics with special guest Eddie Holman

William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest 2022

Presented by Bristol Riverside Theatre

At Venue: Bristol Township's Amphitheater, 2501 Bath Road, Bristol, PA 19007

Saturday, July 16, 2022

7:00pm

https://www.brtstage.org/shows/russell-thompkins-jr-the-new-stylistics/

$35-$75



Philadelphia's own Russell Thompkins, Jr. & The New Stylistics with special guest Eddie Holman bring their hits to the William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest. Russell Thompkins, Jr. & The New Stylistics gained international fame and recognition with such hits as "Betcha by Golly Wow," "You Make Me Feel Brand New," and "You Are Everything". Eddie Holman is best known for his 1970 hit song "Hey There Lonely Girl", "This Can't be True", and "Cathy Called".



-Foreigner The Greatest Hits

Friday, July 22, 2022

8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



-Best of Main Line and Western Suburbs Party

Presented by Today Media/ Main Line Today

Thursday, July 28, 2022

The Drexelbrook, 4700 Drexelbrook Drive, Drexel Hill

https://mainlinetoday.com/best-of-the-main-line-party/



Save the date for the hottest party of the year on the Main Line and Western Suburbs! Main Line Today celebrates the best of food, drink, shopping, services and so much more as the Best of Main Line and Western Suburbs Party Returns after a pandemic break. Look for sips, bites, samples, live music, dancing, vendors, prizes and more - plus meet the winners. Details and ticket information is coming soon. Save the date and mark those calendars.



-Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners

Friday, July 29, 2022 and Saturday, July 30, 2022

8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



-2nd Street Festival

Save the Date for 2022's Festival - it is back!

Sunday, August 7, 2022

12:00pm to 9:00pm

http://www.2ndstfestival.org/



Founded in 2008 by several local business owners, 2nd St Festival has grown into one of the largest annual street festivals in Philadelphia, spanning several blocks in Northern Liberties and drawing upwards of 40,000 people. Always the first Sunday in August, the neighborhood and comes alive with food, libations and entertainment! After a two year hiatus due to COVID, 2nd St Festival will return with all of your favorite food, drinks, music, arts, vendors and lots of new surprises too. For all the latest and greatest, simply follow us on social media or sign up for our e-mail list to stay in the know.



-Elvis Costello and The Imposters

Friday, August 12, 2022

8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



-Blondie: Against all the Odds Tour with Special Guest The Damned

Saturday, August 20, 2022

7:00pm, Doors 6:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



-Main Line Today Restaurant Week - Fall Edition

Presented by Today Media/ Main Line Today

Dozens of Restaurants Along the Main Line and Western Suburbs

August 22 to September 4, 2022

https://mainlinetoday.com/restaurant-week/



Main Line Today and Today Media announce the 2022 Main Line Today Restaurant Week: Fall Edition running August 22 to September 4, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Participating restaurants will offer special three-course prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Restaurants can choose what works best for them, offering lunch, dinner, or both-dine-in or takeout. Foodies from across the tri-state area are invited to save the date, make their reservations, and come hungry for the tastiest weeks of the spring. Past participants have included Amis Trattoria, Autograph Brasserie, Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse, Estia Taverna, Founding Farmers, Fox and Hounds Pub at the Desmond, The Greystone Oyster Bar, Jasper's Backyard, Limoncello, Lola's Garden, Mikado Thai Pepper, Pizzeria Vetri, King of Prussia, Rosalie, Savona, Terrain Cafe, Verbena BYOB and more. Save the dates and follow @mainlinetoday #MLTrestaurantweek on social media for updates and previews. For more information and registration forms, visit www.MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week or call (610) 325-4630.



-Ben Folds In Actual Person Live for Real Tour

Saturday, August 27, 2022

8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



-Herman's Hermits, starring Peter Noone at William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest 2022

Presented by Bristol Riverside Theatre

At Venue: Bristol Township's Amphitheater, 2501 Bath Road, Bristol, PA 19007

Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10, 2022

8:00pm

https://www.brtstage.org/shows/hermans-hermits-starring-peter-noone/



Legendary 60s pop band Herman's Hermits, starring Peter Noone, hits the stage at the William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest 2022. His classic hits include "I'm Into Something Good," "Mrs. Brown, You've Got A Lovely Daughter," "I'm Henry VIII, I Am," "Silhouettes," "Can't You Hear My Heartbeat," "Just A Little Bit Better," "Wonderful World," "There's A Kind of Hush," "A Must To Avoid," "Listen People," "The End of the World" and "Dandy." Herman's Hermits sold over sixty million recordings. In all, 14 singles and seven albums went gold. The Hermits were twice named Cashbox's "Entertainer of the Year." Noone has a legion of faithful fans (known as "Noonatics") whose loyalty is unparalleled.



-Northern Liberties Night Market

Presented by 2nd Street Festival

Thursday, September 22, 2022

5:00pm to 10:00pm

http://www.2ndstfestival.org/



2nd Street Festival presents the first full year of the new Northern Liberties Night Market Series. This inaugural series of outdoor food festivals is rolling into the single fastest growing neighborhood in Philadelphia on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, on N. 2nd Street between Fairmount and Poplar streets. This new event will take place every spring and fall, and is a pivot and expansion by the operators of the city's 2nd Street Festival, which has been on hold during the pandemic. For this first event, look for dozens of food trucks, food vendors, shopping vendors, sidewalk cafes, entertainment, family fun, lawn games, music, street performers, and a couple other fun surprises. The festival is free to attend and food/drink are pay-as-you-go. For more information, visit http://www.2ndstfestival.org/



FALL AND HOLIDAY - SAVE THE DATE



-Ardmore Oktoberfest

Presented by Ardmore Initiative

September 24, 2022



-Old City Fest

Presented by Old City District

Sunday, October 9, 2022



-Power Women Summit

Presented by Today Media/ Main Line Today

October TBD

-LumiNature

Philadelphia Zoo

Stay tuned for dates and details for 2022.

Typically opens mid-November.



-Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

Opening Weekend: November 19-20, 2022

-Christmas Village in Philadelphia

Previews November 19-20, 2022

Opening Day Thursday, November 24, 2022



-Ardmore Tree Lighting

Presented by Ardmore Business Association

Friday, November 25, 2022



-Northern Liberties Tree Lighting

Presented by Northern Liberties Business Improvement District, Glu Hospitality, Figo and Aversa PR

Tuesday, November 29, 2022



-Old City Tree Lighting

Presented by Old City District

Thursday, December 1, 2022



-Old City Menorah Lighting

Presented by Old City District

Sunday, December 18, 2022

