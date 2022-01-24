THE MONTREAL BEACH RESORT in Cape May Gets Major Updates

As perhaps one of the longest family owned and operated businesses in Cape May, the Montreal Beach Resort and Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille have finally changed hands after 56 years in business. The new owner is Madison Resorts, a locally owned hospitality management company headed by property operations veteran Dan Alicea, who has previously worked in the local market, as well as led the revitalization of two historic resorts on the east coast.

"My wife was born and raised in Cape May County, now operating a piece of its history is a childhood dream coming true for both of us. We are humbled and honored to the Hirsch family for putting their trust in Madison Resorts, we are committed to delivering exceptional guest service and ensuring we hold the community first in our heart." - Dan Alicea, Founder Madison Resorts The Montreal Beach Resort will be keeping the same name for the immediate future as well as much of the long time staff. The team at Madison Resorts will be bringing in some fresh faces to add a new level of operations, marketing, and hospitality to the property. Immediate changes to The Montreal Beach Resort will be modest while retaining the identity of the beloved property. This will include fully upgraded hotel rooms and lobby. Culinary experiences for Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille will be getting a lift as they plan new updates to the menu and the addition of room service for hotel guests. Harry's will also be receiving a boost to its entertainment schedule throughout the summer with more live music and interactive entertainment. Stay tuned for more about events, updates and other news for The Montreal as the nice weather approaches and summer season comes into view. For more about The Montreal, visit

For more about The Montreal, visit

ABOUT MADISON RESORTS

Madison Resorts is more than a hotel management company. We were built by operators and marketers with decades of experience working and owning properties in the hospitality industry. Our team is made up of individuals with their own entrepreneurial drive and creative mindset. Upon entering a Madison Resorts property our guests can expect a consistently elevated level of hospitality, decor and ambiance paired with a fun and interactive atmosphere. We aim to create memorable experiences and relationships that will last a lifetime.

ABOUT THE MONTREAL BEACH RESORT

The Montreal Beach Resort

1025 Beach Ave, Cape May, NJ 08204

The Montreal Beach Resort has been a staple of Cape May's oceanfront hotel district since 1966. The award winning hotel features 69 rooms, a two story bar and restaurant with outdoor seating and a large heated pool.

The Resort has earned many local, regional and national accolades, including recent awards for 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award, 2021 Loved by Guests Award from Hotels dot com, 2021 Best of Cape May by Cape May dot com, as well as others.

ABOUT HARRY'S OCEAN BAR AND GRILLE

Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille is considered one of Cape May's best and most popular restaurants and full service bars. Overlooking the beach at the oceanfront Montreal Beach Resort, Harry's features inspired cuisine and incredible views. Named for the hotel's founder, Harry Hirsch, Harry's offers fantastic food and entertainment, as well as Cape May's best rooftop deck and bar. Harry's features the largest indoor/outdoor bar of any Cape May beach and a freshly-redesigned panoramic ocean patio.

