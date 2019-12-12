THE LAMBS CLUB and LA FORGE Team up for Special 4-Course Dinner on Monday 12/16

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Geoffrey Zakarian is hosting a special 4-course dinner at The Lambs Club with Chef Paolo Amadori and Francesca Alessi from Restaurant La Forge, of St Tropez on Monday, December 16th at 6:30 pm.

Guests will enjoy a distinctive dinner prepared by the chefs. . Reservations can be made by calling 212.997.5263. The menu details are below.

Canapés:

Ricotta, Walnut, Honey, Micro Mint Crostini

Duck Confit Rillette, Amarane Cherries

Arancini

Parmigiano Reggiano Velouté and Black Winter Truffle

Confit Tomatoes and Creamy Burrata

Prawns Tail filled with Black Truffle, Pear and Ginger Compote

First Course, La Forge:

Poached Crispy Egg on a Parmigiano Reggiano Fondue and Fresh Alba White Truffle

Second Course, La Forge:

Pan Roasted Lobster over a Citrus and Rosemery scented Risotto

Third Course, La Forge:

Venison Loin, Roasted Chestnuts, Root Vegetable Purée, Juniper Jus

Dessert, The Lambs Club:

Chocolate Mousse with Seasonal Fruit, Vanilla Sponge and Zabaglione

The Lambs Club is located at 132 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036. For more information, please visit http://www.thelambsclub.com/ or call 212.997.5262.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Lambs Club





