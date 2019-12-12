THE LAMBS CLUB and LA FORGE Team up for Special 4-Course Dinner on Monday 12/16
Geoffrey Zakarian is hosting a special 4-course dinner at The Lambs Club with Chef Paolo Amadori and Francesca Alessi from Restaurant La Forge, of St Tropez on Monday, December 16th at 6:30 pm.
Guests will enjoy a distinctive dinner prepared by the chefs. . Reservations can be made by calling 212.997.5263. The menu details are below.
Canapés:
Ricotta, Walnut, Honey, Micro Mint Crostini
Duck Confit Rillette, Amarane Cherries
Arancini
Parmigiano Reggiano Velouté and Black Winter Truffle
Confit Tomatoes and Creamy Burrata
Prawns Tail filled with Black Truffle, Pear and Ginger Compote
First Course, La Forge:
Poached Crispy Egg on a Parmigiano Reggiano Fondue and Fresh Alba White Truffle
Second Course, La Forge:
Pan Roasted Lobster over a Citrus and Rosemery scented Risotto
Third Course, La Forge:
Venison Loin, Roasted Chestnuts, Root Vegetable Purée, Juniper Jus
Dessert, The Lambs Club:
Chocolate Mousse with Seasonal Fruit, Vanilla Sponge and Zabaglione
The Lambs Club is located at 132 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036. For more information, please visit http://www.thelambsclub.com/ or call 212.997.5262.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Lambs Club