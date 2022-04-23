THE FEDERALIST WINES Cabinet of Summer Returns to Give Two Consumers $10,000

America's craft wine brand, The Federalist Wines, has announced the return of the brand's Cabinet of Summer campaign, a contest offering fans a $10,000 reward to create an epic summer itinerary. Building off the success of the 2021 Cabinet of Summer campaign, The Federalist is opening two new positions consumers can apply for: Secretary of the Backyard and Secretary of the Frontier. Selected winners will each receive their prize to make history, be challenged to use this prize to master their chosen craft, and officially become a part of the Federalist family.

Consumers have from Tuesday, April 20th to Wednesday, June 22nd to enter, and selected winners will have the opportunity to shape their summers however they'd like - on a local and/or national scale. Beginning today, fans can apply for the following two positions:

-Secretary of The Backyard: This person loves spending the warm summer months in the comfort of their own home or throwing the biggest block party to date. Whether they're grilling, playing sports in the yard, or looking to revamp their backyard space to host their family and friends all summer - The Federalist has got them covered!

-Secretary of The Frontier: This individual is all about new adventures and spends most of their time soaking up the sunshine outdoors. This summer, they'll be able to enjoy their favorite Federalist wine as they explore everywhere from the countryside to the beach or to the mountains.

"We're thrilled to reinstate the Cabinet of Summer and to offer more consumers the chance to have their best summer yet. We understand that life has been on pause for a few years, which is why we are excited to offer additional personalized opportunities for winners to live out their dreams," said Tony Terlato Jr., Vice President at Terlato Wines. "The Federalist Wines hopes this summer will be the best one yet, filled with good people, good memories, and plenty of good wine."

To apply, contestants can visit federalistwines.com/cabinetofsummer and share how they plan to make history if chosen as a Secretary of Summer. To be considered, all applicants must propose how they would make the most of their prize, including an example of their epic summer itinerary, as well as a link to a photo or video on their Instagram page that illustrates their content creation skills. To be eligible, fans must reside in The U.S. and be 25 years of age or older.

The judging period will commence following the Summer Solstice on Wednesday, June 22, and winners will be announced on Thursday, June 30 on The Federalist Instagram page.

Please visit federalistwines.com/cabinetofsummer for official Cabinet of Summer rules and regulations. To learn more about The Federalist, visit www.federalistwines.com and @federalistwines.

ABOUT TERLATO WINE GROUP: Owned and operated by the Terlato family for four generations, Terlato Wine Group is comprised of several businesses specializing in the marketing and production of exceptional wines & spirits. Their global portfolio includes more than 85 fine wine and artisanal spirit brands from world-class producers in more than a dozen countries and is the leading fine wine & spirits marketer in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.terlatowines.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Federalist Wines