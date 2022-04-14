THE DECK AT ISLAND GARDENS in Miami Elevates Easter Brunch

Editor's Note: We welcome this contribution by Julie Sagoskin letting our readers know about a Miami destination for the Easter holiday. Julie is the editor-in-chief of PARK Magazine, New York's latest luxury lifestyle publication. She was previously editor of Resident Magazine and also co-hosted talk shows on AM 970 The Answer and WABC Talk Radio. Next up you will be able to watch her upcoming entertainment and lifestyle segments on WLNY shows Wake Up With Marci and Your Best Self TV.

The most fun and flavorful spot in Downtown Miami, The Deck at Island Gardens, will now be hosting the most festive Easter brunch this Sunday. Prior to the pandemic, this delectable dining destination, located right on the waterfront next to the area's biggest mega yacht marina, was known for their famous brunch which is now back and tastier than ever. Satisfy your greatest cravings with a carving station plus a scrumptious selection of homemade salads, pastas, breakfast bites and a delectable in-theme Easter dessert bar.

Start the feast with cold starters including Charcuterie & Artisan Cheese, a Tropical Fruit platter, raw bar featuring fresh seafood such as East and West Coast Oysters, Shrimp Cocktail, Ceviche Shooters and signature Mini Tuna Tartare. You can also indulge in a savory pastry basket with a selection of danish, mini muffins and croissants, plus a smoked salmon platter. Refreshing salads include Arugula Endive, Bowtie Pasta Salad, Quinoa and Artichoke Salad and Rainbow Beet Salad, while the full-blown buffet will feature all of your holiday favorites - just with a gourmet and innovative twist in a premiere setting. Enjoy Crispy Home Fries with roasted heirloom peppers, Roasted Heirloom Cauliflower & Carrots, Pear & Gorgonzola Ravioli with truffle, plus brunch themed bites including Farm Scrambled Eggs with Sundried Tomatoes and Spinach, and Wild Mushroom Risotto.

Get ready to lick your chops - literally - with their carving station selections including Herb Roasted Leg of Lamb and Oven Roasted Branzino. This is sure to be the sweetest Easter yet with Carrot Cake Cupcakes, Strawberry Cheesecake Bites, Lemon Meringue Tarts, Chocolate Chiffon Shots, Coconut Macarons and Easter Egg Cake Pops.

Gather your family and friends and enjoy Miami's most mouthwatering dishes along with views of mega yachts going by, a special live-band trio and decadent décor. Dine and dance the day away with a live band and cheers to a great time with a signature cocktail as the sun sets. Some of their most popular drinks include the Ibiza Mama, made with Sauvignon Blanc, Grand Marnier, white peach juice, fresh strawberries and orange slices, the Harbour Mezcal, composed of mezcal, grapefruit liquor, lemon juice and citrus bitters or the Passion-Ista, Cachaça, passion fruit purée, lemon juice, rose water and edible rose petals.

Easter Brunch Buffet will be served right on The Deck at Island Gardens waterfront on Sunday, April 17th, from 12pm to 4pm at $85 per person. For more information, visit https://islandgardens.com/.

Photo Credit: The Deck at Island Gardens.