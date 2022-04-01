THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY Invites You to Win Free Cheesecake

Here's an exciting announcement from The Cheesecake Factory just in time for April Fools' Day. The Cheesecake Factory is giving guests the opportunity to WIN FREE CHEESECAKE FOR A YEAR! The Sweepstakes begins on April 1, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends on April 10, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET. THIS IS NOT A JOKE! No purchase is necessary to participate.

To enter to win free cheesecake for a year, you must:

cheesecakefactory Follow @on Instagram. Post a photo or video on a public Instagram account of how you show love for The Cheesecake Factory and include the hashtags #ChooseCheesecake #contest in the caption.

*You can enter to win one time during the promotion period.

Five grand prize winners will be chosen at random on or around April 12th. Potential winners will be notified by @cheesecakefactory on Instagram and directed to a secure website to provide their information. Prizes are non-transferable and no substitutions will be made.

This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for cheesecake lovers. Join the fun.

For more information on The Cheesecake Factory, please visit https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory