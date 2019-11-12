THANKSGIVING Dining Destinations in NYC-More Choices for Your Holiday

If you're not cooking on Thanksgiving, top chefs in New York City are and they are ready to serve fabulous meals. We have selected ones that are presenting both traditional and inventive menus. Whether it's an intimate dinner or a big party, check out our Thanksgiving picks. We have gathered dining options at many price points so make your plans now and enjoy a relaxing Thanksgiving Day.

The Osprey at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge (Brooklyn) Give thanks in Brooklyn and take in views of the Manhattan skyline from the Brooklyn Bridge to Statue of Liberty at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. The Osprey will be serving a special Thanksgiving family-style pre-fixe menu curated by Chef de Cuisine, Denevin Miranda, featuring farm-to-table dishes. Special dishes include Pumpkin Brioche, Foraged Mushroom Risotto, a Turkey Feast (turkey with Mortadella-Chestnut Stuffing, Sweet Potato Puree, Cranberry Relish) and Sticky Toffee Pudding. Visit: https://www.1hotels.com/brooklyn-bridge/taste/osprey.

Boulton & Watt (East Village) They will be open for Thanksgiving at noon and will be serving the classic Thanksgiving plate; turkey, cranberry, stuffing and all of your other favorite fixings for just $25. Parties of four or more can call ahead to enjoy their feast family style. If Thanksgiving dinner isn't enough, swing by Boulton & Watt on Friday for a Kitchen Sink Sandwich stuffed with all your favorite leftovers. Visit: http://boultonandwattnyc.com/.

Park Avenue Tavern (Murray Hill) The restaurant is offering a three-course Thanksgiving menu in addition to their regular menu. Start with the first course of either Fall Squash Bisque, Burrata Toast, or Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad before enjoying the main course of Apple Cider-Brined, Slow Roasted, Turkey Breast with brown butter brioche Stuffing, gravy, maple cranberry relish, Yukon gold potato puree, and crispy brussels sprouts. Make sure you leave room for dessert because you'll be choosing from Chocolate Cremeux or Pumpkin Croissant Bread Pudding. The dinner is only $49 ($22 for children). Visit: https://parkavenuetavern.com/.

Hortus NYC (NoMad) The elevated modern Asian casual fine dining destination in NoMad, will be offering a prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner for two from Executive Chef Youjin Jung (Del Posto, Osteria Mozza, DB Bistro & Oyster Bar, Boulud Sud). The four course dinner is priced at $130 with an additional wine pairing option for $50. Guests will have a choice of oysters, raw selection or king crab for the first course; for the second, a choice of two starters alongside 4 oz. of A5 Wagyu or Foie Gras; and for the main course, a 'to share' dish with two sides or Hortus NYC's Thanksgiving Special Dish, which features a Whole Roast Chicken with Black Truffle. For dessert, a slice of Pumpkin Cheesecake will add a sweet finish to the holiday meal. Visit: https://www.hortusnyc.com/.

Cleo (NoMad) Located at the Mondrian, Cleo will be serving a three-course Thanksgiving dinner for just $49 per guest ($22 for Children). Guests will start with the first course with delicious choices like Brown Butter Roasted Sweet Potato, Spiced Carrot & Farro Salad, or Wild Mushroom Toast. Then move on to the main course, choices include; Crispy Skin Brook Trout, Free Range Chicken Pot Pie, or a Thanksgiving classic- Fried Turkey. Finally, guests will choose between Apple Tart or Sticky Toffee Pudding for dessert. Visit: https://igchospitality.com/restaurants/cleo/.

The Flatiron Room (Flatiron) Experience Thanksgiving at Manhattan's hidden gem, The Flatiron Room, with live jazz, unique drinks, and of course, a delectable holiday menu. The world-renowned whiskey, dining and live music venue is serving a family style Thanksgiving feast with live jazz music for a set price of $75 per head. The feast includes Violet Hill Farm Turkey Breast & Leg, Vegetarian Lasagna, Maple Butter Sweet Potato Mash, Green Bean Casserole, and Roasted Pumpkin Pie, to name a few. Visit: https://www.theflatironroom.com/.

Parker & Quinn (Garment District) Located in the Refinery Hotel, the restaurant is doing a $49 three-course Thanksgiving dinner ($22 for Children). Guests will start with the choice of Kabocha Squash Soup, Arugula Salad, or Crispy Goat Cheese Croquettes. Followed up with an amazing Apple Cider-Brined, Slow Roasted, Turkey Breast with brown butter brioche Stuffing, gravy, maple cranberry relish, Yukon gold potato puree, and crispy brussels sprouts. Nothing like finishing a delicious dinner with dessert. Choose between Pumpkin Pie Tart or a Gala Apple Strudel. Parker & Quinn will open at noon for Thanksgiving service. Visit: https://parkerandquinn.com/.

The Wilson (Chelsea) They are offering both a Prix-Fixe three-course meal for $49 per guest ($22 for Children) and their regular menu. The venue will be open from 11:30 a.m to 11 p.m. The Prix-Fixe menu begins with a first course choice of Miso Roasted Parsnip Soup, Delicata Squash Salad or Not Nana's Casserole. After finishing a delicious first course, guests will move on-to the main Smoked Turkey Breast Roulade stuffed with Cranberries and Brussels Sprouts, Butternut Gratin with Coconut Milk, Pablano Peppers, and Mushroom Gravy. Indulge in something sweet for dessert and choose from Pumpkin and Marshmallow Bread Pudding, Matcha Mousse, or Seasonal Sorbet. Visit: https://thewilsonnyc.com/.

Atlantic Grill (Upper West Side) This Upper West Side mainstay will have all of their beloved seafood staples available on Thanksgiving, like Atlantic Cod Piccata and Truffle Rainbow Sushi Rolls, but will also have a pre-fixe Thanksgiving menu available with Sage Roasted Turkey, Chestnut-Apple Stuffing, Roasted Vegetables, Potato Puree, and homemade cherry and cranberry sauce. Visit: https://www.atlanticgrill.com/.

db Bistro Moderne (Midtown) Daniel Boulud's db Bistro Moderne is a contemporary French restaurant, known for chic bistro cuisine. The menu features updated bistro classics with a modern twist and market-driven French-American cuisine, alongside traditional French specialties and seasonal dishes. Their Thanksgiving three-course dinner is $75 per person not including tax and gratuity. Dishes include Pumpkin Soup (rosemary, croutons), Thanksgiving Turkey (roasted breast, Foie Gras stuffed leg, chestnut & sausage stuffing, pomme purée, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy), and Pumpkin Pot De Crème (dragée pepita, pâte brisée, cream cheese ice cream). Visit: https://www.dbbistro.com/nyc/.

Lexington Brass (Midtown) Known for providing high quality dishes to those in search of an authentic New York experience, new age American Brasserie, Lexington Brass, is offering a special Thanksgiving pre-fixe menu that includes an appetizer, main entrée, side and dessert ($55 for adults / $20 for kids). A few of the seasonal selections include Butternut Squash Soup, Truffle Mac & Cheese, Herb Crusted Prime Rib, Roasted Turkey Breast, Sweet Potato Mash, and Apple or Pumpkin Cheesecake. Visit: https://lexingtonbrass.com/.

Baccarat Hotel (Midtown) Celebrate Thanksgiving surrounded by custom Baccarat chandeliers and luxury décor at the one and only Baccarat Hotel in New York. The Grand Salon at Baccarat Hotel will offer a special Thanksgiving Menu created by Culinary Director, Chef Gabriel Kreuther. The Thanksgiving Menu will include a pre-fixe three course meal ($110/person). As a starter, guests will have the option between the Fall Salad or Butternut Squash Soup. The main course will be a Thanksgiving turkey with holiday sides served family style for the table to share. Sides include Chestnut Stuffing, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Crushed Fingerling Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce and Gravy. For dessert, guests will have the option between the Pumpkin Pie or Apple Strudel. Visit: https://www.baccarathotels.com/dining/grand-salon.

Jams at 1 Hotel Central Park (Midtown) With a prime location right off the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route, Jams at 1 Hotel Central Park will be putting on an impressive Brunch Buffet with direct views of the holiday parade, as well as offering an in-room picnic style Parade Basket for guests with views from their rooms. Jams will also be offering a special pre-fixe three course Thanksgiving dinner menu ($85/person) with holiday sides served family style for the family to share. Specials menu items include Parsnip, Squash & Goat Cheese Soup, Roasted Turkey Breast, Fried Maitake Mushroom and Apple Crisp & Rum-Raisin Ice Cream. Visit: http://www.jamsrestaurant.nyc/.

Woodpecker by David Burke (Midtown) The restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving from 12.p.m to 8 p.m and is serving a delicious prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu. Start with Roasted Beet Salad, Roasted Oysters, Wings, and Rings or Traditional Steak Tartare before moving on to the main course. Choose from options like a Woodfire Turker, Woodfire Pork Chop, Woodfire Roasted Branzino, Fusilli and Lamb Meatballs, or Woodfire Roasted Salmon. Guests are welcome to add sides a la carte. Finish up dinner with a choice of Raspberry Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Dipped Cheesecake Pops, or Homemade Pumpkin Pie. The dinner is available for $65 ($35 for Children). Visit: https://www.woodpeckerbydb.com/.

FINE & RARE (Midtown) This Thanksgiving, Fine & Rare invites you to indulge in their fine food, rare spirits, and rhythmic live jazz, all while enjoying the timeless sophistication of old New York. For $120 per person, you'll receive a 3-course meal, including an appetizer, main course, dessert, and sides. The menu is made up of delicious traditional thanksgiving items with a twist, from Butternut Squash Soup and Truffle Burrata to Nicolas Breed Slow Roasted Turkey, and Eggnog Crème Brûlée. Visit: https://www.fineandrare.nyc/.

Trademark Taste + Grind (Midtown) It's a great location for Thanksgiving located right off the route of the parade. They will be having a "lemonade stand" for people to grab and go light bites and hot beverages starting at 9am. Once you've finished watching the nostalgic Balloons and enjoyed Thanksgiving fun, head back over to Trademark Taste + Grind for lunch. Lunch service will begin at 11 a.m and continue into dinner. The venue will be serving their regular menu as well as a $49 3-course menu ($22 for children). For starters, guests will have the choice of Celery Root Soup, Fall Squash Salad, or Stracciatella & Wild Mushroom Crostini before moving on to the second course. For the main choose between Cider-Brined Roasted Turkey Breast, Braised Short Rib, or Butternut Squash Risotto. Thanksgiving is a day to treat yo' self so no skipping dessert. Guests will have a choice of Carrot Cake Au Rhum or Pumpkin Spiced Pot De Creme. Visit: https://trademarktaste.com/.

Strip House (Greenwich Village and Midtown) The iconic NYC steakhouse will offer an autumn focused Thanksgiving menu at both their downtown and midtown locations. The chef-inspired menu will feature roasted all natural turkey breast & confit turkey leg served with all of the fixin's, a squash and black truffle risotto, and in true steakhouse style, both locations will have a slow roasted prime rib on the menu. Visit: https://www.striphouse.com/.

Hakkasan New York (Theater District) The luxe Cantonese restaurant is open on Thanksgiving serving authentic and delicate preparations of Chinese dishes offering diners a chance to swap the typical Thanksgiving dishes for tantalizing alternatives. Instead of green bean casseroles and starter salads, guests can try the mushroom stir-fry with Chinese broccoli, lily bulbs and macadamia nuts, a vegetable dish bursting with different flavors and textures. Delectable dim sum, like the roasted duck and pumpkin puffs and fried prawn dumplings with plum sauce, offer alternatives to stuffing and cranberry sauce. Best of all, turkey can be substituted for the restaurant's signature Peking duck. Served with Mandarin pancakes, spring onion, cucumber and hoisin sauce. Guests at Hakkasan New York this Thanksgiving will have a chance to make donations to "Action Against Hunger" that will support the fight against hunger and give back to the global community this holiday season. The restaurant is open for Thanksgiving this year during 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. for lunch and 4:00 to - 7:30 p.m. for dinner. Visit: https://hakkasan.com/new-york/.

Dos Caminos (Multiple NYC Locations) Turn Turkey Day into a fiesta with a vibrant twist on authentic Mexican dishes from Dos Caminos' Chef Ariel Fox, recent winner of FOX's Hell's Kitchen. All NYC locations will have all-day happy hour, and autumnal Thanksgiving specials from Fox. Visit: https://www.doscaminos.com/.

Beyond Sushi (Multiple NYC Locations) The all-vegan eatery Beyond Sushi is offering Vegan Thanksgiving Catering Menu that's perfect for 10 or more. Executive Chef and owner Guy Vaknin has created a unique vegan menu of entrees including an Impossible Meatloaf with garlic, thyme, red onion, paprika, chili and a sake red wine glaze, Seed Crusted Tofu Steak with sesame, caraway and fennel seeds and a Seitan Roulade filled with roasted red peppers, zucchini and mushrooms topped with cranberry, orange and sage sauce. Sides include Charred Green Beans with evoo, roasted garlic and lemon, Roasted Butternut Squash with sage, rosemary and thyme, Tri-color Glazed Carrots with minced parsley and garlic and last but not least, Stuffed Mushrooms with zucchini, broccoli, edamame and turmeric glaze. Additional options include starters like a Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad with dried cranberries, candied cashews and a sherry vinaigrette and a Cream of Sweet Soup with cinnamon and chives that serves 3. Desserts include a Pumpkin Cheesecake, Cinnamon Rolls, Carrot Cake, Pecan Pie and Chai Spiced Gingerbread with Candied Orange. In addition to this special catering menu, each of Beyond Sushi's six locations will offer their regular menus on Thanksgiving Day. Visit: https://beyondsushi.com/.

